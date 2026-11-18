Once the notoriously involved applications were filled out, and the long, probing interviews were complete, the American Rhodes Scholar Class of 2027 was announced last week. Congratulations to Wellesley High School 2023 graduate Michael Bueker, one of the 32 outstanding students who in October 2027 will commence fully funded postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford in England.

Michael is a senior at Dartmouth College, where the James O. Freedman Presidential Scholar majors in biomedical engineering and competes as a middle-distance athlete on the varsity track and field team.

His research focuses on ultrathin bioelectronic devices, such as biodegradable, implantable neural stimulators. Michael also grows giant pumpkins. And loves surfing the New England coast, you know, in his spare time.

The competition to be named a Rhodes Scholars was fierce. Over 3,000 students began the application process, and 1,006 candidates received formal endorsements from their colleges and universities. The endorsed applicants represented more than 281 different institutions. The award covers all Oxford University fees; a living stipend; travel to and from Oxford; and research, conference, or additional academic support.

We wondered how one scores such a feather in one’s cap, so we emailed Michael to get the story. He told us that he’s always been interested in pursuing a postgraduate degree, and that Dartmouth has an excellent and supportive Fellowships Office that runs open houses for interested students each winter.

“Professor Christie Harner, who runs the Fellowships Office, has been an incredible advisor throughout the entire application process,” Michael said. “Every single one of the programs that I applied to seemed like a long shot, but she and others encouraged me to apply.”

He said the hardest part of the process was winnowing down to 1,000 words the importance of the most meaningful people in his life. Somehow he managed to put into words the profound and unwavering support of his parents, John and Cathy Bueker; siblings Sam and Rachel; his girlfriend, Genna; and his adoptive grandmother, Susan ‘Jessie’ Jess, “who has been the most influential person in my life.”

Michael also shouted out some of his greatest research inspirations at Dartmouth including Professor Alex Boys (whose lab he works in) and Professor Ursula Gibson (who first exposed him to academic engineering research).

Although he is not yet admitted to any particular course at Oxford, Michael hopes to pursue a master’s degree by research in a field closely related to materials science and biomedical engineering.

This isn’t the first time WHS has been able to lay claim to a Rhodes Scholar. In 2016, Garrett Lam (WHS 2012; Harvard University 2016) was tapped as one of the award’s winners. Garrett went on to study philosophy at Oxford. In addition to these accomplishments, he took care of a bucket list item, becoming the Guinness World Record holder for the longest time standing on a Swiss Ball (5 hours, 25 minutes).

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