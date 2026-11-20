Among the favorites to win the 2026 Miss Universe crown to be presented on Nov. 24 in Puerto Rico: Former Wellesley resident Clara Vegas Goetz, who spent a chunk of her school days in town in the 2010s and is representing Venezuela in the 75th such competition.

Vegas’s name even showed up in Swellesley in 2017 for her Scholastic Art award-winning photography as a Wellesley Middle School student.

Vegas won Miss Venezuela in 2025, and her mother, Andreína Catarina Goetz Blohm won the same title in 1990, and also took part in the Miss Universe pageant.

The Miss Universe Organization, which has narrowed an initial 116 contestants down to 30 semi-finalists, describes itself as “a global, inclusive organization that celebrates all cultures, backgrounds and religions.” The competition includes country costume, swimsuit, evening gown, and question-and-answer rounds.

According to those in the predictions business, Vegas is a favorite to win the crown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

We learned about this thanks to a reader news tip. Please let us know what you’re hearing about: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com