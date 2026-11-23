Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving weekend in Wellesley:
Wellesley RDF
Thursday, November 26, CLOSED for Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 27, open 8am-noon
Saturday, Nov. 28, last day for Reusables area (drop-off only)
Sunday, Nov. 29, last Sunday the RDF will be open until April 2027
Town Hall
Thursday, Nov. 26—CLOSED for Thanksgiving
Regular hours all other days. As hours vary by department, please check the Town of Wellesley website for specific times.
Wellesley Public Schools
Wednesday, Nov. 25, early release (noon), all schools
Thursday, Nov. 26; and Friday, Nov. 27; no school and buildings are closed
Monday, Nov. 30, no school for students; Professional Day for faculty
Wellesley Libraries
Wednesday, Nov. 25, closing at 5pm
Thursday, Nov. 26, closed
Grocery stores—Thanksgiving Day hours (the situation is dire, but not hopeless)
OPEN 8am-noon: Tilly & Salvy’s, 100 Bacon St., Natick. No alcohol sales due to State law.
OPEN 9am-1pm: Fells Market, 326 Weston Rd., Wellesley. Meat counter and deli are closed. No alcohol sales.
CLOSED: Roche Bros., Natick and Wellesley
CLOSED: Stop & Shop, Natick
CLOSED: Whole Foods, Wellesley
CLOSED: Market Basket, Ashland & Waltham
Restaurants—Thanksgiving Day hours
Most restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving day, but a couple have let us know they will open for limited hours. If your Wellesley restaurant is open on Thanksgiving day, let us know at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com
Popovers, 16 Church St., 6am-noon
Smith & Wollensky, 583 Washington St., 11:30am-8pm
The gift of free parking—Nov. 23-Jan. 2
FREE PARKING: Shop local and enjoy free parking in Wellesley at all 2-hour bagged street meters during the holiday season.
START DATE: Monday, Nov 23, 2026
LAST DAY: Saturday, Jan 2, 2027
REMINDERS: Look for bags designating specific free meters. Fees WILL be charged in all municipal parking lots, and at 4-hour, and 10-hour street meters. Parking attendants will ticket cars after 2 hours. Please do not move cars to a different meter; that will also result in a ticket.
Other
Banks, post offices, and the UPS store are closed on Thursday, Nov. 26.
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