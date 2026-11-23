Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving weekend in Wellesley:

Thursday, November 26, CLOSED for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 27, open 8am-noon

Saturday, Nov. 28, last day for Reusables area (drop-off only)

Sunday, Nov. 29, last Sunday the RDF will be open until April 2027

Thursday, Nov. 26—CLOSED for Thanksgiving

Regular hours all other days. As hours vary by department, please check the Town of Wellesley website for specific times.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, early release (noon), all schools

Thursday, Nov. 26; and Friday, Nov. 27; no school and buildings are closed

Monday, Nov. 30, no school for students; Professional Day for faculty

Wednesday, Nov. 25, closing at 5pm

Thursday, Nov. 26, closed

Grocery stores—Thanksgiving Day hours (the situation is dire, but not hopeless)

OPEN 8am-noon: Tilly & Salvy’s, 100 Bacon St., Natick. No alcohol sales due to State law.

OPEN 9am-1pm: Fells Market, 326 Weston Rd., Wellesley. Meat counter and deli are closed. No alcohol sales.

CLOSED: Roche Bros., Natick and Wellesley

CLOSED: Stop & Shop, Natick

CLOSED: Whole Foods, Wellesley

CLOSED: Market Basket, Ashland & Waltham

Restaurants—Thanksgiving Day hours

Most restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving day, but a couple have let us know they will open for limited hours. If your Wellesley restaurant is open on Thanksgiving day, let us know at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Popovers, 16 Church St., 6am-noon

Smith & Wollensky, 583 Washington St., 11:30am-8pm

The gift of free parking—Nov. 23-Jan. 2

FREE PARKING: Shop local and enjoy free parking in Wellesley at all 2-hour bagged street meters during the holiday season.

START DATE: Monday, Nov 23, 2026

LAST DAY: Saturday, Jan 2, 2027

REMINDERS: Look for bags designating specific free meters. Fees WILL be charged in all municipal parking lots, and at 4-hour, and 10-hour street meters. Parking attendants will ticket cars after 2 hours. Please do not move cars to a different meter; that will also result in a ticket.

Other

Banks, post offices, and the UPS store are closed on Thursday, Nov. 26.