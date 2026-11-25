



Congratulations to the Wellesley High School badminton club’s Racket Raiders, this year’s winner of the Wellesley Education Foundation’s annual Spelling Bee, held on Nov. 18.

The winning word solved by team members Lucy Lee, Ryan Prentice, and Lucy Yu was Xenization, which per the Oxford English Dictionary, “from Greek xenos, meaning ‘stranger’ or ‘foreigner’) is a noun referring to the state or act of living or traveling as a stranger in a foreign land, as well as specialized terms in linguistics and biology.”

This 37th edition of the Spelling Bee, Wellesley Education Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raises money to support enrichment programs for the Wellesley Public Schools.