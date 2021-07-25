The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

An hour in my Wellesley garden—tidying the shed

by 1 Comment

After a July that brought 9 inches of rain to Wellesley, my garden was left a sodden mess. Between rain forest-like humidity and long cloudy days that hid the sun, parts of the yard will likely be mucky for at least another week. The leaves on the geraniums have yellowed, and the echinacea is droopy, both hungover from too much of a good thing. Looking on the bright side, as gardeners always do, the wet weather brought an opportunity to putter about the shed and take inventory. I even put together a floral arrangement for the space, although such fussing smacks of “she-shed” nonsense. Don’t be distracted by the paintings and poetry—this is a working shed that’s not trying to impress anyone. If it happens to please, so be it.

Here’s a peek inside my shed with its combination of Wellesley RDF finds and hand-me-downs. There are some store-boughts, too, but they seems to be in the minority. A combination of functional and fun, my shed gets daily use and I guard it jealously. The phrase, “Just toss it in the shed,” is never uttered by family members. That’s be because anything that gets carelessly tossed into the shed gets unceremoniously tossed out of the shed.

Respect the shed, and nobody gets hurt.

Wellesley garden, shed

The simple and sturdy 9ft. x 11ft. structure is about 7 years old, a purchase from Decks Plus in Westborough. It rests on a foundation of crushed bluestone. Because my shed is under 100 square feet, no building permit from the town of Wellesley is required. For supersized sheds that measure in over 100 square feet a building permit is required, and you must submit a drawing or sketch of your dream shed, among other rules. I might up my shed game one of these days. It could be worth it just to evict the lawnmower from the garage.

Wellesley garden, shed

Not sure why I have three rakes, since the two smaller ones hardly ever get used. Still, getting rid of a rake seems like a bad idea. What if one late-October day two people come along who say they simply must help me rake up the fallen sugar maple leaves? It could happen. When it does, I’ll be ready.

Wellesley garden, shed

Now that things are ship-shape, I can look at the interior of the shed with a critical eye. The shelf is obviously sagging under its weight of a gallon of vinegar (used to control weeds in the driveway cracks), a volume of Mary Oliver poetry (Devotions), and other odds and ends. I should replace the flimsy particle board panel with a sturdy pine plank before I come in one day to find that the shelf has collapsed and vinegar is seeping into the floorboards. Nothing worse than a shed that stinks permanently of salad dressing.

Wellesley garden, shed

I try to keep most things off the floor so the shed is easy to sweep out.

Wellesley garden, shed

Shed vignettes are so fun to put together on a rainy day. The display box came from the Wellesley RDF, as did the hedge shears and the painting. I’ve picked up the fishing bobbers from the Charles River over the years. Every time I go out in the kayak, a couple bobbers come my way. I usually find them caught up in the detritus that collects near fallen trees, or at the edge of popular fishing spots. Bobbers are easiest to find in fall and winter after the low-growing vegetation has died back, but a sharp eye can spot them year-round.

Wellesley garden, shed

A few quotes keep me inspired.

Wellesley garden, shed

My wheelbarrow is actually green, but I feel no need to rush out and get a red wheelbarrow just to get all matchy-matchy with the William Carlos Williams poem. Nor do I want white chickens. I imagine Williams, who was a physician as well as a poet, would find such literalism tiresome.

Wellesley garden, shed

Wellesley garden, shed

Wellesley garden, shed

River, I feel you.

Wellesley garden, shed

The sound advice painted on canvas is found art from the Wellesley RDF. This unsigned treasure helps keep it real in the shed.

Wellesley garden, shed

The metal cone from the RDF holds scissors. The painting above, also from the RDF, has served as inspiration for many floral arrangements.

Cleaning done, I walk out of the shed and there’s Bunny Injured. As usual, he acts like he’s never seen me before and panics, barrel rolling twice before trying to bolt. During early bunny-hood his back hind leg met with some sort of disaster, and every time Bunny Injured tries to make a straight blaze toward the safety of the arborvitae, he can only manage  quick, tight circles. When it dawns on him that I’m still right there, Bunny Injured remembers his occupational therapy sessions and tries to control his desperate shaking. I ignore him as he gives me side-eye filled with terror. Finally, equilibrium recovered, he slowly sideways hops to cover, dragging his left hind leg. It must be hard to be a bunny whose instincts work against you.

With the improved weather, I’m back out in the garden for my daily hour. I’ve deadheaded the bedraggled daisies, butterfly bush, and asiatic lilies, and put in a couple of late summer-blooming plants. Part of the lawn looks like it won’t recover, so a reseeding project will have to happen in the fall. The jury (me) is still out on the new rhododendron. The rhod has complained bitterly about its wet feet and how it simply won’t tolerate such conditions. Only the strong survive around here, I told the rhod, and haven’t heard a peep out of it since. I also happen to be judge and executioner in the garden, and the rhod may have heard from others about my tough sentencing guidelines. There’s no mollycoddling in my garden. Either be as useful and beautiful as the shed, or make way for something that will be.

Please support Swellesley’s independent journalism and writing efforts by contributing or advertising.

Share
Linden Square, Wellesley
Write Ahead, Wellesley

Julia Child TV series being shot in Wellesley

by Leave a Comment

A couple of Wellesley streets will be closed off on July 27 so that filming can take place for “Julia,” a new HBO series about the late Julia Child, “The French Chef.” (We’ll refrain from mentioning the specific streets here, but the police presence etc., will make it obvious if you pass by the day of.)

The HBO series has been in production in other area locations, including Framingham.

The series stars Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, and Bebe Neuwirth.

There’s been a fair amount of filming going on locally this summer, including at Elm Bank Reservation.

julia child

Movies filmed in Wellesley, Mass.

Share
Page Waterman, Wellesley
London Harness, Wellesley

Wellesley COVID-19 update: 60 residents join ranks of fully vaxxed over past week

by 2 Comments

The share of Wellesley’s eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has stayed at 76% over the past week, with just 60 residents joining the ranks over the past week, according to weekly data released by the state. The share of Wellesley’s overall population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 remained at 65% over the past week, though the overall population includes those under the age of 12 and not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Statewide, COVID-19 numbers have started to creep up, as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus infects people, mainly those who are unvaccinated. Average daily incidence rate and percent of test positivity figures have been on the rise in Wellesley, reversing a longtime trend in the other direction.

Increases in the fully vaccinated within age ranges are now modest at best. The percentage of 12-15 year-olds rose from 81% to 83%, and increases in other age ranges grew no more than 1%. The 20-29 bracket is at just 51%.

Wellesley has more than 19,000 residents fully vaccinated, and the state has surpassed 4.3 million people fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley remains at 71% of its population with at least 1 dose.

wellesley vax july 22

 

 

Support Swellesley’s independent journalism efforts by contributing or advertising.

Share

Wellesley Police log: Social media blackmail reported; Nerf gunplay; fake Insta account causes grief

by 1 Comment

Wellesley Police Department
Wellesley Police Department

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week July 13-17:

On July 13, 2021 at 2:47 a.m. a male reporting party came to the police station to report he was being
blackmailed by an individual on a social media platform. He stated that he had been on social media
and an unknown female party began a conversation with him that led to the exchange of photographs. He stated the unknown party then threatened to send the photographs he sent to her to his friends and family if he didn’t pay money to her. He sent some money and then reported it to the police. Officer Fritts advised him not to send any additional money and that if he continued to send money they would continue to ask for more money. He asked for the screen names and email addresses of the unknown female party. A similar incident was reported on July 16, 2021. Both incidents are under investigation.

On July 13, 2021 at 10:42 a.m. Officer Hughes was dispatched to the Dana Hall School for a report of an elderly female party who appeared to be lost and confused. Officers located the female party and were able to make contact with a family member who came to the Dana Hall School.

On July 14, 2021 at 9:56 a.m. Officer Collins spoke with a female party who stated a solicitor came to her house around 8:00 p.m. the previous evening and convinced her to have her lawn sprayed for bugs. She stated the sales person requested a blank check to book the appointment and she felt uncomfortable that she had provided a blank check. She had contacted her bank and cancelled the check. At 12:07 p.m. the reporting party called the station and stated the company was there spraying her lawn. Officer Collins spoke with the technician who was able to provide him with the name of the sales person and a number for their customer service department. He contacted both who stated it was common practice for them to request a cancelled check if a customer did not wish to pay with a credit card. The sales person stated the reporting party handed her a blank check and she requested that she void the check. She stated the reporting party went back into her residence, got a pen and then voided the check before turning it over to her. They stated they would arrange for the cancelled check to be returned to the reporting party. Officer Collins advised the reporting party that the check had been voided and would be returned to her.

On July 14, 2021 at 11:01 a.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to the Whole Foods Parking Lot for a report of an individual who appeared to have a rifle sticking out of the window of the car. She stated there were two older make vehicles next two each other in the parking lot. The vehicles were gone when officers arrived. Officers checked the area and found two bright neon yellow balls that would be propelled from a “Nerf” type gun.

On July 17, 2021 at 1:29 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a reporting party regarding a fraudulent social media account that was created by an unknown individual posing as the reporting party. The reporting party has notified his friends and family that the social media account is fraudulent and not to follow it. They have also contacted Instagram to notify them of the fraudulent account but at this time it has not been closed or removed. Officer Kane advised them to continue to monitor the situation and contact him if the situation continues.

Note: Wellesley Police Department is catching up on its recent logs and will share them with us soon.

Share