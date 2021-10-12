The Swellesley Report

Wellesley MA police log for the week of Sept. 20-26:

Arrests

On September 24, 2021 at 8:40 p.m. Officer Gerard was dispatched to the area of Wellesley Avenue near Brookside for a vehicle that was operating erratically. Officer Gerard located the vehicle on Wellesley Ave and noticed that it did not have headlights on and began observing the operation of the vehicle. The Mitsubishi turned onto Great Plain Ave and Officer Gerard observed the vehicle was unable to maintain its lane of travel. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. While speaking with the driver, Officer Gerard detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person, noticed that her eyes were glassy and bloodshot and that her speech was slurred. She was afforded the opportunity to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if she could safely operate a motor vehicle and was unable to successfully pass these tests. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On September 20, 2021 at 9:38 a.m. an officer spoke to an employee from a business on William Street who stated a disturbing voicemail message was left on an employee’s phone extension on September 16th. The message was from a female party who was unsatisfied with their services and they felt it was threatening in nature. Officer Kane called the female party who left the voicemail message who stated she was upset about charges made by the company to her account and she was attempting to communicate that she was going to leave negative comments on their website about the company.

On September 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. an officer spoke to a male party from Donizetti Street who had 4 lawn lights stolen from his property. There were no other items missing and the remaining 4 lawn lights had not been taken. There are no suspects at this time.

On September 20, 2021 at 5:03 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence for a report of a past argument. The reporting party stated that a female party known to her came to her apartment and she advised her she was not welcome at her home at which point the female party threw keys and a phone at her. She stated the female party then pulled her hair and scratched her and verbally threatened her. The officer spoke with the other female party who indicted she had a verbal argument with the reporting party but would not answer any questions regarding the argument. She will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Assault and Battery.

On September 21, 2021 at 1:19 p.m. Officer Scopa was dispatched to a bank on Worcester Street for a report of a male party who had attempted to obtain a new debit card for an existing account. The male party presented a Florida driver’s license that has some of the correct information as the account holder. The employee asked for the male party’s social security number. He provided an incorrect social security number, walked outside and looked at his phone and then returned and provided the correct social security number. The employee asked the male party for the account passcode. He was unable to provide the passcode and left walking east on Worcester Street. The bank employee contacted the account holder by phone who stated he was currently in Florida and had not requested a new debit card. Officer Scopa is investigating.

On September 22, 2021 at 8:10 a.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a male reporting party who had advertised an item on Craigslist which resulted in a potential buyer. The potential buyer mailed a check for $3,300.89 for the item, which was advertised for $300, and requested that the excess funds be sent to an individual in Florida. The check was from a business in Florida. Officer Scopa spoke to the business who stated there have been several other attempts to pass fraudulent checks, but at this time none of them have been successful. Officer Scopa is investigating.

On September 23, 2021 at 1:57 p.m. an officer was contacted by the Dover Police Department regarding some mail that was found by a Dover Police Officer overnight on September 21st. The Dover Police Department had contacted the US Postal Inspector who took some items of mail as evidence and will be submitting them to their crime scene lab for processing. There were pieces of mail from approximately 5 residences in Wellesley. The mail was delivered to the residents by an officer. The US Postal Inspector is investigating the incident.

On September 23, 2021 at 4:35 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding identity theft that had occurred in August. The reporting party stated on August 27th she had received phone calls and text messages regarding a furniture delivery. She had not ordered any furniture and none was delivered to her residence. A few days later she began receiving emails from a furniture company and decided to check her credit and found a fraudulent account had been opened using her personal information and $4,707.17 was charged to the account. She contacted the issuing bank of the credit card and was advised she would not be held responsible for the fraudulent charges. The bank provided a street address only for the furniture delivery but would not provide any further information. The reporting party cancelled all of her bank accounts and credit cards and opened new ones to prevent any additional fraud. There are no suspects.

On September 24, 2021 at 5:37 a.m. Officer Wagner was on patrol in the area of Audubon Road when he noticed a Toyota Corolla parked at an odd angle on the street and conducted a query of the vehicle registration. The query showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen on September 23rd in Lawrence. The vehicle was towed to the Wellesley Police Department for potential evidence collection and processing.

On September 24, 2021 at 8:46 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a male reporting party who stated at 6:00 p.m. he noticed his Jeep was missing from his driveway and believed it was stolen. When asked he indicated that the keys for the vehicle were left inside the center console of the vehicle. The reporting party described the Jeep as white 2010 Commander. The incident is under investigation.

On September 25, 2021 at 12:03 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Colgate Road for a noise complaint. Upon arrival they observed what appeared to be a party with loud music and what appeared to be minors consuming alcohol. When the individuals present observed the police they ran through the yard into a wooded area. Officers attempted to locate the homeowner or individual responsible for the home. They eventually located a youth that resides at the home and spoke with him. The incident is under investigation.

On September 26, 2021 at 2:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Wellesley Country Club for a male party who was trespassing and refusing to leave. The male party was walking around the greens while people were actively playing golf. He was advised that it was dangerous to be doing so and asked to leave the greens. He indicated he was interested in becoming a member and walked away towards the parking lot. A short while later the same male party was on the greens again and was asked to leave. The male party then entered the inside of the club and began interrupting a function. The male party was issued a letter of no trespass. He indicated he understood and left the property.

On September 26, 2021 at 12:26 p.m. Officer Kane was dispatched to Abbott Road for a report of a past breaking and entering. It appeared someone had gained entry through a 2nd floor patio door and an office space was gone through, but it did not look like anything had been taken. Detectives responded to the scene to process it for evidence. The incident is under investigation.

On September 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to a residence on Russell Road for a report of a past breaking and entering through a sliding door. The reporting party thought it was possible that a pair of earrings were taken but was not positive. Detectives responded to the scene to process it for evidence. The incident is under investigation.