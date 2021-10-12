The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Police log: Erratic driver arrested; Jeep stolen from driveway; traipsing on country club greens

WPD 2021 Pink Cruiser
Photo courtesy of WPD

Wellesley MA police log for the week of Sept. 20-26:

 

Arrests

On September 24, 2021 at 8:40 p.m. Officer Gerard was dispatched to the area of Wellesley Avenue near Brookside for a vehicle that was operating erratically.  Officer Gerard located the vehicle on Wellesley Ave and noticed that it did not have headlights on and began observing the operation of the vehicle.  The Mitsubishi turned onto Great Plain Ave and Officer Gerard observed the vehicle was unable to maintain its lane of travel.  He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator.  While speaking with the driver, Officer Gerard detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person, noticed that her eyes were glassy and bloodshot and that her speech was slurred.  She was afforded the opportunity to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if she could safely operate a motor vehicle and was unable to successfully pass these tests.  She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On September 20, 2021 at 9:38 a.m. an officer spoke to an employee from a business on William Street who stated a disturbing voicemail message was left on an employee’s phone extension on September 16th.  The message was from a female party who was unsatisfied with their services and they felt it was threatening in nature.  Officer Kane called the female party who left the voicemail message who stated she was upset about charges made by the company to her account and she was attempting to communicate that she was going to leave negative comments on their website about the company. 

On September 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. an officer spoke to a male party from Donizetti Street who had 4 lawn lights stolen from his property.  There were no other items missing and the remaining 4 lawn lights had not been taken.  There are no suspects at this time.

On September 20, 2021 at 5:03 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence for a report of a past argument.  The reporting party stated that a female party known to her came to her apartment and she advised her she was not welcome at her home at which point the female party threw keys and a phone at her. She stated the female party then pulled her hair and scratched her and verbally threatened her.  The officer spoke with the other female party who indicted she had a verbal argument with the reporting party but would not answer any questions regarding the argument.  She will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Assault and Battery.

On September 21, 2021 at 1:19 p.m. Officer Scopa was dispatched to a bank on Worcester Street for a report of a male party who had attempted to obtain a new debit card for an existing account.  The male party presented a Florida driver’s license that has some of the correct information as the account holder.  The employee asked for the male party’s social security number. He provided an incorrect social security number, walked outside and looked at his phone and then returned and provided the correct social security number.  The employee asked the male party for the account passcode.  He was unable to provide the passcode and left walking east on Worcester Street.  The bank employee contacted the account holder by phone who stated he was currently in Florida and had not requested a new debit card.  Officer Scopa is investigating.

On September 22, 2021 at 8:10 a.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a male reporting party who had advertised an item on Craigslist which resulted in a potential buyer.  The potential buyer mailed a check for $3,300.89 for the item, which was advertised for $300, and requested that the excess funds be sent to an individual in Florida.  The check was from a business in Florida.  Officer Scopa spoke to the business who stated there have been several other attempts to pass fraudulent checks, but at this time none of them have been successful.  Officer Scopa is investigating.

On September 23, 2021 at 1:57 p.m. an officer was contacted by the Dover Police Department regarding some mail that was found by a Dover Police Officer overnight on September 21st.  The Dover Police Department had contacted the US Postal Inspector who took some items of mail as evidence and will be submitting them to their crime scene lab for processing.  There were pieces of mail from approximately 5 residences in Wellesley.  The mail was delivered to the residents by an officer.  The US Postal Inspector is investigating the incident.

On September 23, 2021 at 4:35 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding identity theft that had occurred in August.  The reporting party stated on August 27th she had received phone calls and text messages regarding a furniture delivery.  She had not ordered any furniture and none was delivered to her residence.  A few days later she began receiving emails from a furniture company and decided to check her credit and found a fraudulent account had been opened using her personal information and $4,707.17 was charged to the account.  She contacted the issuing bank of the credit card and was advised she would not be held responsible for the fraudulent charges.  The bank provided a street address only for the furniture delivery but would not provide any further information.  The reporting party cancelled all of her bank accounts and credit cards and opened new ones to prevent any additional fraud.  There are no suspects.

On September 24, 2021 at 5:37 a.m. Officer Wagner was on patrol in the area of Audubon Road when he noticed a Toyota Corolla parked at an odd angle on the street and conducted a query of the vehicle registration.  The query showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen on September 23rd in Lawrence.  The vehicle was towed to the Wellesley Police Department for potential evidence collection and processing. 

On September 24, 2021 at 8:46 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a male reporting party who stated at 6:00 p.m. he noticed his Jeep was missing from his driveway and believed it was stolen.  When asked he indicated that the keys for the vehicle were left inside the center console of the vehicle.  The reporting party described the Jeep as white 2010 Commander.  The incident is under investigation.

On September 25, 2021 at 12:03 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Colgate Road for a noise complaint.  Upon arrival they observed what appeared to be a party with loud music and what appeared to be minors consuming alcohol.  When the individuals present observed the police they ran through the yard into a wooded area.  Officers attempted to locate the homeowner or individual responsible for the home.  They eventually located a youth that resides at the home and spoke with him.  The incident is under investigation.

On September 26, 2021 at 2:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Wellesley Country Club for a male party who was trespassing and refusing to leave.  The male party was walking around the greens while people were actively playing golf.  He was advised that it was dangerous to be doing so and asked to leave the greens.  He indicated he was interested in becoming a member and walked away towards the parking lot.  A short while later the same male party was on the greens again and was asked to leave.  The male party then entered the inside of the club and began interrupting a function.  The male party was issued a letter of no trespass.  He indicated he understood and left the property.

On September 26, 2021 at 12:26 p.m. Officer Kane was dispatched to Abbott Road for a report of a past breaking and entering.  It appeared someone had gained entry through a 2nd floor patio door and an office space was gone through, but it did not look like anything had been taken.  Detectives responded to the scene to process it for evidence.  The incident is under investigation.

On September 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to a residence on Russell Road for a report of a past breaking and entering through a sliding door.  The reporting party thought it was possible that a pair of earrings were taken but was not positive.  Detectives responded to the scene to process it for evidence.  The incident is under investigation.

Wellesley flu clinic and health day, October 13th

Join the Wellesley Health Department for a free Health Day and Flu Clinic at the Wellesley Housing Authority Community Room at 109 Barton Road. The Wellesley Free Library will be there along with other community departments and groups sharing resources and registering new library cards.

DATE: Wednesday, October 13 (rain date, October 20)
TIME: 3pm-5pm
LOCATION: WHA Community Room, 109 Barton Rd., Wellesley

Wellesley falls for October edition Boston Marathon

It took a while for Wellesley to wake up to the earlier-than-usual start time for Monday’s Boston Marathon, but once the crowd got going, participants where given a solid boost as they hit the halfway mark on the 26.2-mile course.

This included a less touch-feely Wellesley Scream Tunnel alongside the closed-off Wellesley College campus, where students emerged in big, loud numbers to cheer on runners along a stretch starting to flex its foliage.

Wellesley’s fastest finisher among 50-plus residents listed by the Boston Athletic Association was Susan Mix, who ran the course in 2:53:49. The fastest male finisher was Richard Dravenstott in 3:05:18. More results.

boston marathon 21

boston marathon 21boston marathon 21boston marathon 21boston marathon 21boston marathon 21

 

boston marathon 21boston marathon 21

baa 21 wheelchairboston marathon 21

boston marathon 21boston marathon 21boston marathon 21boston marathon 21

boston marathon

boston marathon 21boston marathon 21

Sneak peek: we storm the gates of the Wellesley Free Library

The Wellesley Main Library, closed since April 2021 for a $2.8 million renovation (the Wellesley Free Library Foundation kicked in 600k), is readying to reopen later this month. The unofficial town happy place has been sorely missed by the 1,000+ daily visitors who cross the threshold of the 56k sq. ft. building. Some come for the books, some to meet up for work or social reasons, others for a place to use a public computer, or study. We cut the line and popped in for a sneak peek of the 17-year old library’s improvements. Originally timed to reopen in September, the library’s welcome-back date was delayed due to a slowdown in materials deliveries. Well, the supply chain can rattle all it wants—patrons are all but banging down the doors to be allowed back into their community resource.

In the meantime, know that the Temporary Main Library at 50 Central Street in Wellesley Square is permanently closed.

The Main Library is expected to reopen in late October.

The Hills and Fells Branches will remain open for holds pick up and browsing. Expanded Branch hours will be in place throughout the month of October (see below for hours).

Here’s what the public is in for when the 530 Washington Street building makes its dramatic comeback:

Wellesley library renovation
View from the Cameron Street side of the building (back entrance). The Welcome Center  (formerly known as the Circulation Desk) has been reoriented to face patrons as they enter the lobby. Self checkout stations will be set up against the blue wall, as will holds. The expanded lobby area has more room for books, popular materials, and browsing. Jewel colors have been used throughout the first floor, giving way to a sophisticated and calming color palette upstairs.

 

Wellesley library renovation
View from the Central Street side of the building (front entrance).

 

Wellesley Free Library renovation
A section of the Children’s Room. Overall, look for a larger and more open children’s area that will encourage learning through play. Most of the old furniture was donated. “They went as far away as the North Shore. Gloucester Schools came and took all the wooden chairs,” said WFL Director Jamie Jurgensen.

 

Wellesley library renovation
Artists Michael LaFosse (left) and Richard Alexander have created over 300 acrylic butterflies to “fly” above the space. “There’s a whole world up here,” LaFosse said. In addition, origami-inspired murals decorate several walls. The two are co-founders of Origamido Studio, a teaching and resource center/art gallery for their handmade papers and folded paper art. Together, Michael and Richard have authored over 70 books, kits, and video publications about their origami designs and hand paper making. The Studio has produced dozens of commercial installations and exhibits.

 

Wellesley library renovation
W for Wellesley. Nature, and the concept of bringing the outdoors in, is a theme throughout the library.

 

Wellesley library renovation
Origami-inspired mural, Children’s Room.

 

Wellesley library renovation
A row of second-floor meeting rooms. In all there are 2 new meeting rooms (for a total of 4); 7 new conference rooms (for a total of 9); and 3 study rooms.

 

Wellesley Free Library renovation
Second floor, with sight lines straight back to the Friends Reading Room (which anyone can use, even enemies, we suppose). Three rows of shelving have been removed to make way for lots of 2-person tables and chairs.

 

Wellesley library renovation
Ever wonder what happens to all materials you’ve returned to Fells and Hills branch libraries since April? They get boxed up and delivered to the Main Library, where they patiently sit in the Wakelin Room and await reshelving.

 

Wellesley Free Library renovation
New second floor lighting. Not that there was anything wrong with the old, flickering florescent tubes.

Thanks to WFL Director Jamie Jurgensen for the tour. She wouldn’t pose for a pic. Something about not being camera ready. No matter, we’ll get a nice over-the-shoulder red carpet shot when the grand opening takes place.

WELLESLEY LIBRARIES—LOCATIONS & HOURS

[Read more…]

Wellesley High addressing another racial incident

Wellesley High School Principal Jamie Chisum ended his Week’s End report with positive messages, ranging from updates on Step Up Day for grades 9-12 to thanks for a surprise 2:00 O’Clock Jazz Band performance on a school day morning. But he led off the memo with word of another racism incident.

Last week in this space I included a note explaining to you what I said to the students over the PA about the racist language that was used online.  [See Wellesley High addressing “biased-based incident”]

One piece of follow up is that there are still students we are investigating from that online space. We have not completed our disciplinary work yet. 

Unfortunately, this evening I have to report to you that we had another incident this week. This time a white student called a black student the “n word”.  The incident was reported, filed with the D, E, and I office and we know who all the parties are. In this case, we were able to be swift with our consequences. 

It is important to write about this week’s moment too so you can best support your child. For some of you it is about recovery, safety, and gathering support. For others it might be about further conversation at home.

I don’t believe writing this letter is going to solve racism in the community, but I do hope it is one of many consistent drum beats that helps continue the discussion. Here at school we are committed to teaching and supporting all our students and staff. Moments like this will not stop us from doing this work. 

Finally, the district has been in touch with some other community members and organizations who are interested in deepening conversations about race here in Wellesley.  We look forward to partnering with them as these opportunities begin to take shape. 

Thank you to members of the Wellesley Public School community for sharing school communications with us: [email protected]

Register now for the Wellesley Turkey Trot

Wellesley Turkey Trot 2021

Wellesley Society of Artists fall show in person, online

The Wellesley Society of Artists fall juried show, featuring the work of 39 artists, runs through Jan. 3, 2022. All of the art can be viewed online and many pieces are on display at 1000 Highland Ave. in Needham (9am-4pm M-W, 9am-5pm T-F).

The juror for the show is Sarah Alexander, director of visual arts at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts and Core Artist Member at the Fountain Street Gallery in Boston. Alexander selected first, second and third place award winners as well as 4 honorable mentions.

First place winner is Maria Babb for her painting Just for Kicks, which boasts a realistic rendering of sneakers against an abstract background with bright colors.

BabbJustforKicks(1)
Maria Babb’s Just for Kicks

 

Second place went to Fritz Kubitz for Cottage Street Autumn, described by the juror as the epitome of a crisp autumn day in New England with exquisite use of color, light and shadow. David Holt earned third place with Path to the Matterhorn.

Honorable mentions went to Mary Hunt for View From the Top, Joan Onofrey for Red Chair and the
Flamingo, Katherine Fast for Moseley, and Beverley Barnard for A Gloucester Sunset.

The public is invited to select the winner of the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced at a later date.

 

Wellesley Youth Basketball registration is open

wellesley basketballRegistration is now open for the Wellesley Youth Basketball 2021-2022 winter season programs.

Visit the registration site and scroll down to find the form you need. Click on the Register tab on the left side of the page to sign up.

Financial assistance may be available.  To learn more or apply, contact Nancy Williamson at [email protected]com.  All inquiries will be held in strict confidence.

Please email [email protected]gmail.com if you have any questions.

