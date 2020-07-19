The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Silver Scouts boost awareness about feminine hygiene product needs

Katie Stewart, a seventh grader at Wellesley Middle School, and Eliza Towle, an eighth grader at Carroll School, have earned their Girl Scout Silver Awards by raising awareness of the need for feminine hygiene products for disadvantaged girls and women in Massachusetts.

The scouts recently held a donation drive in front of Roche Bros. in Linden Square for Dignity Matters, a non-profit in Framingham that supplies period protection items to food pantries, including Wellesley Food Pantry.

The scouts explained to more than 45 people that menstrual products are not included in the SNAP benefits for low income or homeless girls and women. Those who stopped at their table learned about H.1959,  a bill before the Massachusetts Legislature that would increase access to disposable menstrual products in prisons, homeless shelters, and public schools.

Dignity Matters has an Amazon wish list as well as two Wellesley 24/7 dropoff locations.

Silver Scouts Eliza Towle and Katie Stewart

 

Information shared by Sally Webster

Celebrating 30 years of World of Wellesley

wow logoWellesley Public Media has begun posting short video clips of World of Wellesley movers and shakers discussing why they got involved and about the significance of the organization, which founder Tere Tedesco says started out with a focus on the diversity in the arts.

World of Wellesley celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and describes its mission as being “dedicated to making Wellesley, MA a welcoming community where diversity is celebrated!”

Wellesley camps & programs 2020 — find a great summer experience

iCode of WellesleyThe Swellesley Report’s Summer Camps & Programs page lists over 75 camps and programs in Wellesley and beyond. It’s time to sign your child up for a great summer experience. Whether they’re into coding, arts and crafts, sports, drama, or nature, the perfect camp is out there for them.

Swellesley’s Summer Camps & Programs page is sponsored by iCode of Wellesley. iCode’s interactive programs for kids ages 6 – 18 are going on now. On-site and online programs available.

Please be aware that of the camps and programs listed, some are going forward, some have substantially re-worked their offerings, while others have canceled for 2020.

Contact Deborah to update your summer listing, or for advertising on Swellesley. Camp parents and guardians: Please let camps know that you found them here, if you did…thanks.

Wellesley Trails Committee braves great outdoors for public meeting

There was no more appropriate town organization than the Wellesley Trails Committee to forego Zoom and hold its latest public meeting outdoors, between Town Hall and the Crosstown Trail.

The meeting was called to order at 7pm and we easily had quorum (I’m a member of this committee).

trails outside

Town Clerk KC Kato swore us in for another year of trails stewardship, and the meeting went on.

Chair Denny Nackoney got a few words out before a commuter rail train went blasting by. He uttered a few more, and then a red-tailed hawk grabbed our attention by swooping into a bush nearby, then flying to a perch near a back window on Town Hall to take in the rest of the meeting. That led to an aside by one member who once saw a hawk snag a golf ball from a course she was playing.

town hall hawk
Photo courtesy of Ekaterina Zemlyakova

 

We withstood a couple more trains, fire engine and police car sirens, and constant birds chirping. But really, was this any more distracting than the bangs and grunts from the boiler or whatever makes those noises in the bowels of Town Hall where we usually convene?

Nackoney had marked off a socially distanced seating arrangement with little orange flags, and most of us brought our own chairs to plant on those markers. We all wore masks of course, and hunkered down on a perfect bug-free night for the meeting.

Topics covered included our fall slate of guided trail walks, which may or may not happen based on pandemic guidance a couple months from now.  We also discussed laying out a loop trail on the North 40, and other assorted trails clean-ups.

We got the latest from Trails Committee member John Schuler on flower boxes planned for the bridge over the Charles River in Lower Falls (these are ready to go, but installation’s on hold due to the pandemic). Discussions also covered tidying up the stairs that go from the Waban Arches to the Guernsey Path, the latest on Wellesley College’s resident ban (which affects access to trails), and the potential for smoothing the dirt path on Rte. 16 on the opposite side of the street from Elm Bank Reservation.

The next Trails Committee meeting is set for Sept. 2, when the sunset will come at 7:17pm. If we’re going to meet outside, that means we’ll need to start earlier than 7pm, or wear headlamps.

Keep your Wellesley dog cool as temps soar over the weekend

With a heat wave forecasted to hit Wellesley (and other places) starting this weekend, Animal Control Officer Sue Webb reminds pet owners to take extra precautions with their animals to keep them safe. “Watch your dogs in this heat,” she says. “Walk them early or late, not in the high heat of the day. One dog had to go to the emergency vet when he collapsed on a walk in the woods. Also if you can’t walk on the pavement in your bare feet, don’t expect your dog to want to walk on it either.”

wellesley dogs
Duke, a cockapoo (left) and Whistler, a Whoodle, are two Wellesley dogs who really know how to keep their cool during the summer.

Fortunately, Webb reports that the dog who needed emergency attention has recovered fully, but she says people should take it seriously when they notice their dogs panting more, getting tired, and wanting shorter walks. The loyal nature of dogs can be their biggest downfall. Webb says that when dogs are out on walks , “They try to keep going with their owner. If the owner has a way to go back to the car, they may end up having to carry the dog, which isn’t easy when it is a medium-to-large dog like a Labrador.” (There are 392 Labs registered in Wellesley, making them the most popular dog breed in town.)

What can drive problems

The summer months are not the time to bring your best bud along to ride shotgun during errands. Don’t leave your pet in a car on hot days, ever. Not even for a quick minute, or if you leave the windows open, or even if the car is running and the air conditioner is cranked up. Car temperatures can easily rise to over 100 degrees within ten minutes. After that, they can get up to 120 degrees or higher, fast. Dogs don’t have a chance against that kind of heat. Also, it is illegal in Massachusetts to leave animals in vehicles where they are subject to danger from extreme weather conditions.

A little time at the spa

Let your pet laze around and enjoy this time that’s named just for him — the dog days of summer. During the intense mid-day heat, keep walks to a bare minimum. Better yet, limit walks to early in the morning or after the sun goes down.

If your dog really needs some outside time, park your pooch under a shade tree for a little while, with his water bowl close at hand. Add ice to his water every now and then. If you have one of those elevated pet cots, now’s the time to break it out. They increase air flow on alls sides of your pet, which helps keep him cool. A baby pool filled with cool, refreshing water would complete the spa environment.

Just know that shade doesn’t provide all that much protection, so keep his time outside limited. The best place for your dog during extreme heat is inside.

Danger signs:

If your pet is suffering he won’t be subtle about letting you know. Look out for these signs of trouble, which could indicate heatstroke or dehydration:

  • heavy panting
  • glazed eyes
  • rapid heartbeat
  • difficulty breathing
  • excessive thirst
  • lethargy
  • lack of coordination
  • profuse drooling
  • vomiting
  • body temperature of over 104 degrees (normal is 101 – 102.5)
  • a deep red or purple tongue
  • seizure, collapse, or unconsciousness

If these signs present, seek immediate medical attention for your dog.

Let’s all keep Wellesley’s 2,800 registered dogs nice and safe all summer. Heaven knows, they’re worth the extra effort. Who’s a good human friend? You are, that’s who.

Odessa Sanchez announces candidacy for Wellesley Board of Selectmen

Wellesley will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to fill a seat on the Board of Selectmen vacated by Jack Morgan, who resigned in May because he was moving out of town.

A new member will be elected in September for a term to expire at the next Annual Town Election on March 2, 2021.

In an email to The Swellesley Report, Odessa Sanchez has announced her candidacy for the seat. Sanchez  says:

Odessa Sanchez
Odessa Sanchez (Photo credit: Beth Shedd)

As your Town Selectman, I would like to voice real concerns and change for people of all colors in Wellesley. I would like to share the legislative process for a section of the town that I feel has been left out of the conversations. I would add my thoughts and fairness to hear multiple viewpoints and use my collaborative skills to create common understanding.

A few town issues that resonate with me include:

  • Women and Girl’s Empowerment
  • Playfield Accessibility/Lights
  • Marathon Events that include a broader base of community
  • Transportation options for getting in/out/around Wellesley
  • Economic stability for young people
  • School building development and safety
  • Historic appreciation and inclusive celebrating of all Wellesley people and places

What makes Wellesley a unique place?

The people, the landscapes, the energy, and our movements…..all of this and more needs to be honored and shared equally. Our town organizations and legislature should be open, transparent and representative of everyone, equally. I think it’s also time to consider how we care for and involve our elderly community. Let’s start engaging the elderly with young residents who are linked in remotely during this pandemic period. I would support ideas like “Virtual Visits”, benefiting both groups immensely at a time we all could use human interaction.

I want to support opportunities for students and parents with diverse backgrounds to have more leadership roles in Wellesley. Our school PTO’s and our Student Leadership positions should represent the inclusive Wellesley we imagine. I would meet with parent-teacher organizations to start those conversations and brainstorm ideas for change and reflection.

My background includes:

  • Fiske PTO secretary
  • 3-yearDance Chair WMS PTO
  • WHS Head Cheer Coach 2015- present
  • Teen Center and Girl Power Workshop Volunteer
  • International Women’s Day through Wellesley Women’s Initiative
  • Wellesley Celebration Committee Chair Member

I’ve been a Wellesley resident for over 12 years and I have an outstanding record of service and volunteerism, and I’ve never been reluctant to express my passion for an issue. Recently I experienced a deliberate attempt to silence my right as a citizen to speak freely about an issue of great concern. I chose to run for Board of Selectmen because I believe everyone has the right to have a voice in our neighborhoods and communities. I will continue to advocate for my rights and the rights of others. Your Voice Matters!

I would be honored to serve you on the Board of Selectmen.

Odessa Sanchez
Barton Rd

Campaign email: [email protected]
Twitter:  odessa_bos
Wellesley gets very fancy with Board of Selectmen special election ballot drawing

wellesley voterWellesley Town Clerk KC Kato and Senior Clerk Christine Kehoe joined forces on Wednesday to do the random drawing for the order in which three Board of Selectmen candidates will be listed on the ballot for the Sept. 1 Special Election.

A replacement to fill Jack Morgan’s seat into March will be chosen by voters.  Morgan resigned in May because he was moving out of town.

Kato showed off three scraps of paper stationery, each bearing a candidate’s name. They went into an elaborate blue bin, perhaps an RDF Give & Take find, possibly circa 1970. Kehoe then drew them out one by one, announcing the names. In order:

  • Gwen Baker
  • Colette Aufranc
  • Odessa Sanchez

So, not quite alphabetical.

Vote by Mail applications are being sent on July 15. The postage paid applications are pre-addressed.

Complete this application and return it to the Town Clerk’s Office to request a mailed ballot for the Tuesday, Sept. 1 Presidential Primary and the Town of Wellesley Special Election to be held on the same date.

These applications may also be used for the Nov. 3 Presidential Election and the potential December 1 Local Debt Exclusion Election.

Mail-in ballot requests may be filed at any time prior to the election, up until Aug. 26 for the September 1 Primary and Local Election and Oct. 28 for the Nov. 3 Presidential election.

Please note, the State mailing is not forwarded; residents who are currently having mail forwarded must file a mailed-ballot request directly with the Town Clerk’s Office.

