The Swellesley Report

Flag Day ceremony in Wellesley on June 14

Wellesley will hold a flag retirement ceremony on Monday, June 14 to properly dispose of worn or damaged United States flags. The community is invited to attend.

The ceremony will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery (148 Brook St.) at 7 p.m. on National Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official U.S. flag. The approved method of disposing of unserviceable flags is to burn them.

Every year Wellesley veterans work with the Town’s Graves and Ceremonial Officer and the Fire and Police Departments to properly dispose of flags that have become faded, worn, or damaged.

Residents can drop off unserviceable flags to be disposed of during the flag retirement ceremony at the Veterans Affairs office on the first floor of Wellesley Town Hall.

Swellesley readers: Meet the Weston Owl

When Weston’s Kristin Barbieri reached out in January to bounce off us the idea of starting an online news source for our neighboring town, we were only too happy to encourage her. After all, Weston is way outside of our jurisdiction, and the more people that get into homegrown local journalism, the better we all are for it.

One look at the amusing local access show Wes-TEN produced by Barbieri, and it was clear that she operates on the same wavelength that we do. News to inform and amuse, infused with personal insights.

Meet the Weston Owl.

When we started Swellesley back in 2005, our site also reflected what we were coming across in our daily lives. Our kids were in elementary school and playing youth sports. So you got more than your fair share of Little League updates and school auction news. With Barbieri, who is very involved with the Weston Forest & Trail Association, you’ll see tabs on the Weston Owl homepage labeled Get Outside and Trees Rule.

You’ll also find a mix of irreverent items, such as The Pickup Issue (“Things you can fit in a Weston truck”), plus Barbieri’s knack for making the mundane (such as water bills) entertaining.

Who knows, you might even find The Swellesley Report and Weston Owl joining forces on projects in the future. What we used to call “collabor-action” in my old job as a tech business journalist, when we were inundated with unbearable tech marketing pitches and had to fight back with our own inane terminology. A Weston resident since 2014, Barbieri is no stranger to Wellesley either, as a Wellesley College alum.

We encourage you to broaden your horizons beyond Wellesley’s borders and check out the Weston Owl.

Wellesley Mothers Forum kicks off new membership year

The Wellesley Mothers Forum is kicking off the 2021-2022 membership year with almost 300 members and over 40 volunteers looking forward to a return to a more normal slate of social gatherings than were allowed during the thick of the pandemic.

Co-Presidents Rachel Dulberg and Margaret Donahue, along with a new board, look forward to re-instating in-person playgroups, couples’ nights as well as the fall carnival while adhering to all recommended CDC guidelines.

The Forum is open to mothers from Wellesley and surrounding towns, and helps them to build a long-term support network in person and online.  Groups within the Forum cater to moms of children with special needs, working moms, kids entering kindergarten, and more. 

Other Forum benefits include access to lectures on topics from parenting to health, a local merchant discount program, and access to meals for new moms and families during times of need.

The Forum charges $165 for an annual membership, which is pro-rated depending upon what time of year you join. Send email to [email protected] with questions.

In case you missed the Wellesley High School Class of 2021’s car parade

The Wellesley High School Class of 2021 deservingly got to double dip this spring with both a full-blown graduation ceremony AND a car parade.

We unfortunately weren’t around to provide parade banter like last year, but Wellesley Media caught the action, and we’ve embedded a recording of their video below. One exuberant spectator near the camera and mic did provide plenty of support to the students, many of whom were able to pop out of the top of their vehicles. Car tops were down and sunroofs were open, and black, red, and white balloons and streamers made for a festive sight.

Thank you to Darren Bovie & Sue Morris for sharing these action shots from before and during the parade.

D-Day veteran gets his well-earned Wellesley High School diploma

Cosmo Uttero, the 97-year-old former Wellesley resident who left high school at the age of 17 to enlist in the U.S. Army during World War II, received his well-earned Wellesley High School diploma during Friday’s graduation ceremony. He viewed a livestream of the event from his home in Bradenton, Fla., with friends and family.

As we reported last month, the decorated veteran’s accomplishments included landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day.

 

Cosmo Uttero graduation
Cosmo Uttero, celebrating with friends and family in Florida (Photo credit: Kates Family Photography)

 

According to an announcement issued by the town of Wellesley, Mr. Uttero described getting his diploma so many years after leaving school as a lifetime highlight. “I think I’ve pretty much done it all. I went back to Normandy in 2014, and now this. I guess you could say it’s the final nail in my coffin.” Though to be clear, he also said he’s looking forward to his 100th birthday in a few years…

In remarks to the Class of 2021, Wellesley Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lussier urged graduates to use Mr. Uttero’s life story as inspiration for their own futures. “Regardless of where that path takes you, I hope you too will consider ways to serve your community and our country. Regardless of the form that takes, what matters most is that, like that 17-year old from Wellesley more than 70 years ago, you too choose not to be a bystander.”

A Department of Veterans Affairs program allows schools to award diplomas to qualified veterans.

Wellesley summer camp listings 2021 — find the experience of a lifetime

iCode of WellesleyThe Swellesley Report’s Summer Camps page is now updated with over 75 camps in Wellesley and beyond. It’s time to sign your child up for the summer camp experience of a lifetime. Whether they’re into coding, arts and crafts, sports, drama, or nature, the perfect camp is out there for them.

Swellesley’s camps page is sponsored by iCode. Comprehensive K-12 programs in computer science.

Contact Deborah for more info on inclusion of your camp located in Wellesley or elsewhere, or for advertising on Swellesley. Camp parents and guardians: Please let camps know that you found them here, if you did…thanks.

Wellesley community news round-up: Photographers’ works on display in Wellesley Square; Rep. Liz Miranda addresses Wellesley College grads; Elizabeth Seton dedicates memorial tree; Celtics honor Wellesley resident

The latest Wellesley, MA community news:

Photographers’ works on display in Wellesley Square

The works of seven area photographers will be on display at 90 Central St. in Wellesley Square from June 5-13, as the Art Wellesley group continues to work with property owners to fill otherwise empty storefronts. The show includes portraits, landscapes, and photo-collage images.

The exhibitors include familiar and maybe not-so-familiar photographers: Eric Barry, Beth Furman, Lisa Neighbors,  Gayatri Pradhan, Frank Schneider, Beth Shedd, and Christina Van Dyke. Exhibitors will staff the show from 12-4pm on Saturday June 12 and Sunday Jume 13.

The other Art Wellesley storefront displays are also set to run through June 13.

Separately, the next round of candidates for electrical box paintings will be reviewed at the June 7 Wellesley Select Board meeting, which starts at 6pm.

Rep. Liz Miranda addresses Wellesley College graduates

Massachusetts State Representative Liz Miranda and Wellesley College alumna addressed the college’s graduating class of 2021 at Wellesley’s 143rd commencement exercises on June 4th. Elected in 2018, Miranda serves as State Representative in the 5th Suffolk District of Roxbury and Dorchester. She currently serves on the Joint Committee(s) on Community Development and Small Businesses, Public Safety and Homeland Security, Veterans and Federal Affairs, and the Joint Committee on the Judiciary.

Wellesley College, Rep. Liz Miranda
Massachusetts State Representative Liz Miranda and Wellesley College alumna addressed the college’s 143rd graduating class.

As Rep. Miranda looked out at graduates, their families, and faculty, she took in the moment and asked attendees to  be present, to breathe, to feel the weight of their accomplishment. “You made it. You deserve this. You earned this. Thank yourself,” she said. “Think of the year that we have survived, together. (I’m so tired of Zooms.) Look around to all who have gathered to celebrate you on one of the most sacred days of your lives.

Let us remember, and never forget, the 3.5 million lives we’ve lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve lost our loved ones, friends, and family members, and complete strangers, including my Avo, my grandmother Maria Andrade Alves Miranda. She was my everything.

Let us never forget the 1,068 Americans that have been murdered by the police since the death of George Floyd. I create space today for far too many Black women and trans women who’ve been brutalized and murdered by the police—Breonna Taylor, Ma’Khia Bryant, Sandra Bland, to say the names of only a few, but we know that only one is too many.”

You can see Miranda’s address in its entirety here.

Elizabeth Seton dedicates memorial tree to those lost to COVID-19

Elizabeth Seton Residences, a Catholic, not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility  in Wellesley, recently held a service to memorialize those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and as a tribute to family members and staff. More than four dozen people attended.

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra performed at the ceremony, accompanied by Elizabeth Seton staff members, some who sang and some who read.

A memorial tree was dedicated, surrounded by hand-painted stones featuring messages from family member of those who died during the pandemic.

Elizabeth Seton Memorial Tree and Painted Stones

Celtics honor Wellesley resident for fundraising to help kids

paulepsteinHeadshot
Paul Epstein: Hero Among Us

 

Wellesley’s Paul Epstein and Salem, NH’s Steve Picardi were honored as “Heroes among Us” by the Boston Celtics in early May for their efforts over the years to raise millions to help children with neurofibromatosis.

They worked alongside the late Celtics player, coach, and announcer Tommy Heinsohn to help kids through Neurofibromatosis Northeast, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for the neurological genetic condition found in young children.

The funds supported research as well as camp for kids with neurofibromatosis.

