The Swellesley Report

The latest Wellesley, MA community news:

Photographers’ works on display in Wellesley Square

The works of seven area photographers will be on display at 90 Central St. in Wellesley Square from June 5-13, as the Art Wellesley group continues to work with property owners to fill otherwise empty storefronts. The show includes portraits, landscapes, and photo-collage images.

The exhibitors include familiar and maybe not-so-familiar photographers: Eric Barry, Beth Furman, Lisa Neighbors, Gayatri Pradhan, Frank Schneider, Beth Shedd, and Christina Van Dyke. Exhibitors will staff the show from 12-4pm on Saturday June 12 and Sunday Jume 13.

The other Art Wellesley storefront displays are also set to run through June 13.

Separately, the next round of candidates for electrical box paintings will be reviewed at the June 7 Wellesley Select Board meeting, which starts at 6pm.

Rep. Liz Miranda addresses Wellesley College graduates

Massachusetts State Representative Liz Miranda and Wellesley College alumna addressed the college’s graduating class of 2021 at Wellesley’s 143rd commencement exercises on June 4th. Elected in 2018, Miranda serves as State Representative in the 5th Suffolk District of Roxbury and Dorchester. She currently serves on the Joint Committee(s) on Community Development and Small Businesses, Public Safety and Homeland Security, Veterans and Federal Affairs, and the Joint Committee on the Judiciary.

As Rep. Miranda looked out at graduates, their families, and faculty, she took in the moment and asked attendees to be present, to breathe, to feel the weight of their accomplishment. “You made it. You deserve this. You earned this. Thank yourself,” she said. “Think of the year that we have survived, together. (I’m so tired of Zooms.) Look around to all who have gathered to celebrate you on one of the most sacred days of your lives.

Let us remember, and never forget, the 3.5 million lives we’ve lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve lost our loved ones, friends, and family members, and complete strangers, including my Avo, my grandmother Maria Andrade Alves Miranda. She was my everything.

Let us never forget the 1,068 Americans that have been murdered by the police since the death of George Floyd. I create space today for far too many Black women and trans women who’ve been brutalized and murdered by the police—Breonna Taylor, Ma’Khia Bryant, Sandra Bland, to say the names of only a few, but we know that only one is too many.”

You can see Miranda’s address in its entirety here.

Elizabeth Seton dedicates memorial tree to those lost to COVID-19

Elizabeth Seton Residences, a Catholic, not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Wellesley, recently held a service to memorialize those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and as a tribute to family members and staff. More than four dozen people attended.

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra performed at the ceremony, accompanied by Elizabeth Seton staff members, some who sang and some who read.

A memorial tree was dedicated, surrounded by hand-painted stones featuring messages from family member of those who died during the pandemic.

Celtics honor Wellesley resident for fundraising to help kids

Wellesley’s Paul Epstein and Salem, NH’s Steve Picardi were honored as “Heroes among Us” by the Boston Celtics in early May for their efforts over the years to raise millions to help children with neurofibromatosis.

They worked alongside the late Celtics player, coach, and announcer Tommy Heinsohn to help kids through Neurofibromatosis Northeast, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for the neurological genetic condition found in young children.

The funds supported research as well as camp for kids with neurofibromatosis.