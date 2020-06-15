The Swellesley Report

Painted Wellesley electrical boxes: The whole collection

Late last month we came across Wellesley artist Julia Blake painting poppies on the electrical box in front of Town Hall. Now fellow artists have painted or are in the process of painting boxes in Wellesley Hills as part of round one of a beautification project announced last year.

Mia Cross uses many colors on the box at the corner of Washington Street and State Street, and artists Deborah Friedman and Jenny Schneider have begun painting Monarch butterflies on a box near Clocktower Park (they’re still working on it).

More:

Natick’s Lookout Farm makes great use of picturesque space for outdoor dining

To the extent I’m a regular anywhere, I’m one at Lookout Farm in South Natick. In recent years I’ve run around the orchard on Thursday nights with a group that congregates after in the Taproom. And our neighborhood has quarterly-or-so meet-ups at the country-chic spot, sometimes entertained by a neighbor’s band.

So when the COVID-19 crisis hit, Lookout Farm was one of those places I missed. It wasn’t clear when we’d have a chance to visit again given that social distancing rules marked a temporary end to dine-in services (their curbside market shop is up and running).

Now farm management has faced head-on the challenges of running its Taproom and other venues profitably. All it took was a spare field that the farm just happened to have, and a little creative thinking to get The Lookout up and running. The new open-air dining venue sits further back on its 180-acre property than the Taproom. Dozens of picnic tables have been plunked down in a mown field that now serves as the dining room, and what a beautiful dining room it is. Surrounded by up-and-coming summer crops, there’s a view of the iconic red barn. Across the field are rows and rows of  over 50,000 espaliered fruit trees over which grape vines are trained on seemingly endless arbors.

lookout farm outdoor diningNatick town officials quickly approved the outdoor-dining plan, and The Lookout opened on Friday, June 12. We decided to let them work out any kinks that day, and reserved a spot online for our family of four on Saturday, June 13. The reservation system is handled through OpenTable, and works pretty well, though it’s hard to get a view at a glance of which time slots are available (the farm’s website says The Lookout is open Thursday-Sunday, but that’s not entirely clear in the online reservation system).

While I’d been to the farm many times, I still couldn’t quite visualize what we were in for. Though I had prepared enough to know that we’d need to wear masks, tables would be separated more than usual, we’d need to order our food and drinks via our phones once we got there, and that there was some sort of walking path for taking a post-dinner constitutional.

Lookout farm the lookout
Digging into the steak tips

 

We drove past the Taproom parking lot and followed signs to a grassy parking area. The Lookout staff, operating at friendliness as high-peak as the June strawberries available at the farm’s market shop right now, gave us a quick rundown of the rules and directed us to a check-in kiosk. We were then escorted to a reddish picnic table under a white tent. A good dinner crowd had already convened, with a mix of friend groups, families, and some familiar faces to us. The tables, including some small, rather romantic-looking set-ups, look out over the farmland. Some tables have umbrellas. All are spread across a large area with wide paths in between tables. The set-up works well during nice weather, and the tented area should still be fun even in a bit of drizzle.

Our server handed us paper menus to help us avoid scrolling hell on our phone, which we’d use to make our selections and put in our contact and payment info. That all worked smoothly, and I was ready to place our order when one of our boys learned his brother would not be sharing his fries. I wasn’t able to backtrack at that point and add anything to our order, so had to put that order through and do a new order for the fries. That turned out to be no big deal.

Lookout farm the lookout
Super Yellow pilsner, hold the straw

 

Our drinks, including tasty Super Yellow American Pilsner ($7), and a bottled Raspberry Lime Rickey, arrived first. The farm is known for is excellent cider selection, and our neighbors, seated a few tables away, raved about their choice of strawberry.

Shortly after our drinks came, our meals arrived, each in individual brown boxes accompanied by disposable plastic utensils.

Welcome new menu

We divided and conquered the menu, which has been orchestrated by executive chef Jason Gorman. The menu has been greatly expanded beyond the flatbreads, cheese plate and chicken tenders that Taproom patrons have come to know, a welcome change.

One of our sons was satisfied with his hearty Impossible Burger ($16) . Our other son made incredibly quick work of a juicy Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich, a good deal for $15 considering its fresh brioche bun and 2 layers of chicken. Having just finished a 12-mile run, he probably could have wolfed down another one or two. My wife predictably went for the lobster roll ($22), her first of what will be many in the coming months. Big spender that I am, I chose the $22 stout grilled beef tips, which had just the right amount of flavor and tenderness. Broccolini made for a nice side, but I foisted the potato salad onto my wife due to my mayo aversion. She gave it thumbs up. The overall bill was a tad hefty, especially with two orders of $7 fries, but we, and probably other diners heading back out to restaurants, are willing enough to tolerate slightly higher prices as these local businesses look to make up for lost time.

The new COVID-19 era dining experience didn’t feel entirely unusual, though not having a server swing by every so often to ask if things were OK or if we wanted another drink takes some getting used to. Up-selling is a thing in the restaurant business, a time-honored way of increasing the total of the tab. My wife commented that under normal circumstances she probably would have ordered a beer when the food order arrived. But the food gets sent out by a runner, and the runner ran away, as was her job. The waitstaff doesn’t make regular appearances, because part of the point of this exercise is to remain distance. Not wanting to send me back to my phone to place a beer order when my food was piping hot and in front of me, she shrugged and decided ordering the beer wasn’t worth the trouble.

We get that things are going to be different out there in restaurant world and have already been thinking of ways to better communicate what it is that we’d like. No surprise that things aren’t exactly what they used to be.

Lookout farm the lookout

Roaming the orchards

After dinner, we took the staff’s suggestion to take a 1/2 mile stroll in the orchards. In hindsight we’d wished we’d known about the option to order a beverage from the nearby kiosk to take with us on our walk. Learn from our mistake. Good people, know that you’re actually allowed to roam the fruit orchids with drink in hand. It’s almost like we aren’t in Massachusetts anymore. The walking paths are widely spaced and one-way, a la grocery store aisles, and we stopped to chat briefly with friends walking in the opposite direction. The grapevines overhead, the brick path underfoot, blue sky above, and a gentle breeze coming up from across the fields made the night feel something close to magical. For months now we’ve been doing take-out once a week and counting that as “special.” You know what’s really special? Not cleaning up after take-out night. True I didn’t have to cook it, but take-out night isn’t effortless. Spare us dinnertime effort once a week, tell me I don’t have to lift a finger to clean up the kitchen, and I’m happy for days and days.

“I thought the physical set-up was good,” my neighbor texted the next morning. “Tables far apart and open air. I felt safe…wow, I give then a ton of credit for making a go of this and pulling it off. And the french fries were excellent!”

Down the road we can foresee the farm adding some outdoor entertainment, making this an even livelier venue.. For now, The Lookout should be a popular place to take a break from home cooking, and should help the farm sell a few more cider donuts, strawberries, and other curbside pickup items as we phase toward the new normal.

The Lookout

Thursday & Friday 3pm to 8:30pm

Saturday & Sunday 12pm to 8:30pm

Last table reservation at 7:30pm | Last call at 8pm

Lookout farm the lookout
The grill: Where the food gets made
New Wellesley townhomes presented by Pinnacle Residential Properties

Pinnacle Residential Properties is delighted to introduce Fieldstone Way in Wellesley, a new complex of 44 luxury townhomes ranging from one to three bedrooms, developed by Concord-based, Northland Residential, renowned for superior design and excellence in construction. Floor plans range in size from 900 to 3,600 square feet of luxurious living space.  If you’re looking for a suburban escape, this is it.

Pinnacle, Fieldstone Way, The Dana, Wellesley
The Dana offers 2,755 sq. ft. of living space, with classic design elements throughout.

“Pinnacle Residential was chosen to market these homes because of their extensive market knowledge, exceptional track record in marketing and sales, and the fact that the firm is locally owned and managed,” Northland Vice President Elaine Leonard said.

The homes will be completed and released to market in phases. The first phase consists of five homes. Pinnacle Residential owner Elaine Bannigan said, “We are very excited about this new neighborhood. There is a supply shortage is most towns and Wellesley is no exception. It is considered a ‘healthy’ market when a six-month supply is available. At this time, Wellesley has just a two-month supply. Adding these beautiful new homes will give buyers outstanding and critically needed additional options.”

Pinnacle, Fieldstone Way, The Hunnewell, Wellesley
Comfortable and spacious, The Hunnewell includes 2,461 sq. ft. of living space with lots of natural light and tall ceilings.

Learn more about The Dana & The Hunnewell townhomes:

[Read more…]

Wellesley town election results: Martin, Mirick win School Committee seats; voters not sold on keeping 7 elementary schools

town election scream tunnel
Town election scream tunnel, as photographer Cimarron Buser calls it

 

More than a quarter of active voters cast ballots, most without going to the polls in a Wellesley town election unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The election, originally scheduled for March, took place on Saturday at Babson College for all precincts for those who had not voted early.

Catherine Mirick will be a new face on the School Committee, as she and incumbent Melissa Martin earned the two open seats.

The other school-related item on the ballot—a non-binding referendum about whether the town should keep its seven neighborhood elementary school model or consolidate to six—went to those who said “No.” The results: 59% No, 41% Yes, with Yes votes outnumbering No’s only in the Hardy Elementary School district (precinct B).

In other contested races, Beth Sullivan Woods and Tom Ulfelder retained their Board of Selectmen seats. Scott Bender won in a close race vs. Tom Skelly for a one-year seat on the Board of Public Works. Mark Kaplan rolled to a victory in the moderator contest.

wellesley town election
Inside the Babson athletic center on a quiet election day. Photo shared by Kim Maire

 

Full unofficial results (minus write-in votes) below.

All newly-elected Town officials will be sworn in via Zoom by the Town Clerk this coming week. All new Town Meeting members will be sworn in at the start of the remote 2020 Annual Town Meeting on Monday, June 22.

Download (PDF, Unknown)

 

 

 

Wellesley Dads: Something funny’s up on Brook Path leading to Father’s Day

Those painted kindness rocks are always a pleasant surprise whether found in the woods, at schools, or just out on the sidewalk.

Wellesley has showered the Class of 2020 with love, in lights, with banners, at the car parade.

And while all of these speak to Dads, this Father’s Day you should expect a little more. Like a temporary trail of Dad Jokes on Wellesley’s Brook Path, between Cameron Street (Hunnewell Elementary School) and Smith Street (Wellesley High School track), and if you needed more, at Pegan Cove in Natick. Word is these will only be there through Father’s Day, June 21.

Dreams do come true…like when you dreamt you wrote The Hobbit, but were only Tolkien in your sleep.*

dad jokes

*NOT original

 

Wellesley votes today—polls open 8am – noon

Wellesley’s local election will take place today (Saturday, June 13, 2020). In-person voting for ALL precincts will be held 8am – noon at the Babson College Recreation and Athletic Center, 3 Babson College Dr.

Residents are being asked to vote for candidates to serve on the Town’s 11 Boards and Committees.

Four of the races are contested —  Moderator; Board of Selectmen; Board of Public Works; and School Committee.

For your convenience, here is a link to a round-up of all the Wellesley candidates and their Q&A’s.

In addition, there is a non-binding referendum question on the ballot:

Non-binding referendum question:

Do you believe the Town of Wellesley should keep our current 7 neighborhood elementary school model by rebuilding and/or renovating the Hardy, Hunnewell and Upham Elementary Schools, instead of closing one school and redistricting all of our elementary students into 6 schools? Please vote YES or NO. A  YES vote would advise the Town of Wellesley to retain our current neighborhood school model by renovating and/or rebuilding the Hardy, Hunnewell and Upham Elementary Schools. A  NO vote would advise the Town of Wellesley to close either Hardy Elementary School or Upham Elementary School, without voter input on which school to close, and to re-district all our town’s elementary students into six schools.

This Wellesley election post is sponsored by the Lauren Duprey for School Committee campaign.

Lauren Duprey, Wellesley

 

Petition urges Wellesley schools to address diversity issues

Wellesley High School’s Young Ethnic Scholars (YES) group has been doing work centered around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) in the schools and the town for almost two years. Last spring during a walk-out from Wellesley High School, YES spoke loud and clear on the WHS football field and outlined a list of of changes they wanted to see enacted in the schools. The walk-out was organized in response to racist occurrences in the schools that the school administration agreed had gone far beyond what could be termed “isolated incidents.”

Young Ethnic Scholars, Wellesley
A group of Wellesley High School students participated in a sit-in inside the school and then walked out of class and onto the athletic field. 2019 The Swellesley Report file photo.

Since the walk-out, the group and other student leaders have been meeting with Principal Jamie Chisum on a regular basis to hold conversations and discuss next steps toward a school environment that is more inclusive and welcoming to all.

As a reminder, YES in 2019 demanded the following:

  • That students of color be included in any decisions about police presence in the schools.
  • That students of color be given full access to a safe space during lunch.
  • That more teachers of color be hired.
  • For mandatory professional development with students of color to discuss school structures that perpetuate ingrained biases.
  • For professional development for staff around race, privilege, and bias.
  • For an action plan on how racists incidents would be dealt with going forward.

Now a new petition is circulating, and it touches on the same themes Young Ethnic Scholars have built their club and their activist work around.

Recent WHS graduate and co-founder of YES Yasmine Jaffier noted that the new “petition is exactly what we have been asking for. I signed that petition. I hope YES and the leaders of the petition can work together because it is better that way to get change.”

We’re wondering if this new petition is necessary. Not that calls to action do not bear repeating but did YES, a group that has been laying groundwork and fighting the fight for almost two years, ask for this kind of help? Might this new petition read as a well-intentioned attempt to do something big, right now, without first doing collaborative work and building partnerships?

The school administration has been answering emails all day, one of the intended results of the petition, which called for sending a separate email to almost 50 WPS administrators, candidates up for election, and DE&I Leadership Council members.

According to Lussier, “A number of current and former students have been reaching out to me and members of our team since yesterday to express their strong desire for WPS to be actively engaged in combating systemic racism and discrimination.  I think I speak for all of our educators when I say that we applaud these efforts, which represent the type of active engagement we are striving to engender in all students.”

He pointed out that Wellesley has been working on targeted recruitment efforts to help diversify the staff; curricula changes that include diversifying reading lists; addressing opportunity gaps between and among students, and more. “We clearly have much work still to do.”

Last year Town Meeting approved a request for funding to create the position of Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, now filled by Dr. Charmie Curry. Part of Curry’s work is to help the schools deepen existing efforts and take those efforts in new directions.

Curry was also aware of the petition. Like us, she says she is not sure where it originated, but that she is grateful to have the opportunity to listen to the experiences of the young adults who have gone through the WPS. “In my first months in my new role,” she said, “I have made a commitment to listen to as many voices as possible, and use what I am hearing and observing to help craft our district’s DE&I strategy. I am in the middle of that work now as I conclude my entry, and thus appreciate the suggestions that have been put forth. I look forward to authentically engaging the wider WPS community on our efforts to become a culturally-sustaining, anti-racist institution.” 

Heard the word “exhausting” much lately? Could you be “exhausting”?

In a post on Medium.com by Wellesley College graduate Meera Mohan-Graham, titled “Anti-racism is about humility: a message to the newly awakened,” she asked white people to “HOLD. PAUSE. BREATHE. PAUSE AGAIN. If you barrel forward right now, you are about to create a bunch of work and distractions for people that are already engaged in this stuff.”

Mohan-Graham suggests that white people follow the lead of people of color when it comes to calls for action in the current movement. “Whether calling, signing a petition, donating, etc. DO NOT OVERSTEP…Do not try to contribute or lead beyond doing exactly what has been asked of you.”

The idea is to avoid detracting from existing momentum through misguided efforts. “We still have a long journey ahead. Welcome aboard; now please have a seat and start reading the manuals,” she says.

This can be hard to hear and absorb for a population that has been brought up to believe that going above and beyond the call of duty is a positive attribute. That taking the bull by the horns is to be applauded. That rolling up your sleeves and getting down to work is the only way to get things done. That when others are hurting, to do anything less that dive right in and help is engaging in bystander behavior. Right?

But the cliches don’t tell the whole story about how to get a job done. Unlike people, all situations, all struggles, are not created equal.

At an Interfaith Demonstration at Wellesley Village Church in Wellesley Square last weekend, church member Gary Arthur spoke on the marble steps and told us why this is so hard. It has to do with what he called the big and loud story. Arthur said, “This story is bigger than me and you. It tells the tale of hatred, mental abuse, violence, spite, disregard, segregation, rape, unemployment, incarceration, and so many more horrid things. I pray it is the story which will give you the breath to utter three words: BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

HOLD. PAUSE. BREATHE. PAUSE AGAIN.

Wellesley Village Church, BLM demonstration
Wellesley Village Church member Gary Arthur spoke of the need for justice and hope that the bigger story of Black people in America will be told “from the end of slavery to why we are all here today.”

The story Arthur is talking about is long. As a society we haven’t even made it through chapter one. That just may be the good news. I’m not sure where we are in the story arc of our country, of  our world, but I can tell this much. Right now we’re moving somewhere along the line of the rising action. It’s up to us to determine what the climax and resolution look like.

Supt. Lussier’s response to those who have reached out via the petition:

[Read more…]

