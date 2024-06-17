The Swellesley Report

Making daily Wellesley dump runs—at the age of 91

I’ve been to the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility hundreds of times since moving to town 20-plus years ago, but I’ll never look at the dump quite the same way again after visiting it recently with 91-year-old resident Stephen Brown.

Stephen has been going to the RDF for years, mainly on Saturdays before he retired as a Boston College theology professor in 2018. Since then he has been visiting the facility almost daily as a hobby, to entertain guests, and to help out those in need.

“Every out-of-town visitor we have gets a personalized tour of the dump from Stephen,” said his wife, Marie. “He is so in awe of this magnificent facility and has been for over the four decades we have lived here. I’m proud of it, too!”

Stephen Brown, RDF

Stephen Brown at the Wellesley RDF’s reusables area

 

I picked up Stephen at his home, one of several Wellesley addresses he has resided at over the years, and we headed to the RDF mid-morning on a temperate Friday in May. I had my back seat and trunk filled with recycling, food waste, and trash, while my companion was just along for the ride.

“We figured we could just do that tomorrow,” he assured, noting that he no longer drives himself there, rather relying on the help of home health aides who love going to the RDF as much as Stephen does. His wife had told me earlier that “Since our children are now grown and in their own homes, I am challenged to find trash collectibles for him” because he goes so often.

As we made our way to the RDF I asked Stephen, an emeritus professor at BC, what he taught.

“I teach philosophy and theology,” he said. “I’m very much a specialist in medieval philosophers, Thomas Aquinas, St. Augustine, and those people.”

Hmmm, a little outside my comfort zone. Good  thing we had the dump to talk about…

Though I tried to determine if there might be any connection between philosophy and the RDF that I could force into this narrative. Stephen’s philosophy on coming to the RDF in the first place years ago was that his family didn’t have the money to hire someone to pick up their trash, he said.

I pulled into the main recycling area, in front of the plastics and aluminum bins, and that’s when Stephen started his play by play, perhaps almost feeling a bit jealous of those with items to chuck.

“We usually head first to the area where they take our cut-up mail and paper,” he said. He pointed out how people “take it seriously about putting things in their right place,” divvying up their bottles from their non-bottles, and added that the signage at the facility has become clearer over time.

I could sense his feeling of relief when I readied to exit the car to start recycling my items.

“Can I help,” Stephen asked, with one leg and his cane already partway out the passenger side door.

Why not?

Crutches, clothing & books

Stephen said one of his favorite areas to head to historically was the healthcare equipment section containing crutches, walkers, and the like. 

healthcare equipment at RDF
Healthcare equipment area at RDF

His family had an acquaintance in New Jersey whose volunteer efforts included supplying hospitals in Africa with such gear. So Stephen would pick up what he could at the RDF, stash it in his garage, and hand it over to the man when he’d be up this way.

“This went on for many years,” he said.

Closer to home, Stephen marvels at the ability of people in town to pass along their shoes, suitcases, and other items through various stations at the RDF to those who can use the items.

Recycling is about a lot more than just plastics, paper, and aluminum.

“You really can bring benefits to many people through the give-and-take area,” he said.

Stephen, a published author many times over, has also taken advantage of the book swap area.

“Some of the people I’ve taught have taken jobs at small colleges where they have little money and limited access to books,” he says. “So I’d spend a lot of time looking through the books here so that I could send them collections, such as encyclopedias or works of Plato or Aristotle. Every day I’d find a handful of books and mail them to them.”

Stephen adds that some of his aides also have kids here or in other countries, and are able to pick up books at the RDF bring or send them home.

As for this day, we came back to his house empty handed, probably much to his wife’s relief.

 



Congrats to state champion Wellesley High girls tennis team

Wellesley High School’s girls tennis team won the Division 1 State Championship on Saturday with a 4-1 win over #1 seed Boston Latin at the duPont courts at MIT.

If you noticed a police escort going through the streets of Wellesley on Saturday, that’s what the excitement was all about.

The Raiders only lost 1 match all season and were the #4 ranked team in the tournament. Boasting a young line-up the team rose to the challenge and head into next season with a ton of confidence. Freshmen Bella Gopen and Kimmy Tai won their singles matches, as did junior Sarah Mackey. Mia Chung and Sari Hart earned Wellesley another point with a doubles victory.

Wellesley last won the state title in 2016.

More from the Metrowest Daily News, Boston Herald and Boston Globe (subscriptions may be required to access).

Wellesley town government meetings for the week of June 17, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of June 17, 2024:

 

Youth Commission Board (June 17, 4pm, online)

2024 YC Summer programming update; Budget review

 

Planning Board (June 17, 6:30pm, online)

Large House Reviews; Discuss Method to Calculate Affordability Levels in Inclusionary Zoning Bylaw

 

School Committee (June 18, 6:30pm, online)

Introduce new Administrators (HR, Technology); Vote: Updated Attendance Procedures 2023-24; Nursing Activities Report; SWAC Report; Annual Food Service Report; Discussion: Job Description; Discussion/Vote: Mulcahy Farm Plaque; Vote: Decarbonization Road Map

 

Council on Aging Board Kitchen Subcomnittee (June 18, 7pm, online)

Update on Status of Project; Report on Ongoing Research by Subcommittee, Other COA facilities and food programs, Function input from chefs, Code and licensing requirements

 

Wellesley Housing Task Force-Community Meeting for Strategic Housing Plan (June 18, 6:30-8pm, Wellesley High, 50 Rice St.)

Aan overview of the town’s current housing situation and a chance or the public to provide input on the strategic plan. The plan is a sort of follow-on to Wellesley’s Housing Production Plan,which was approved in 2018 and intended to guide the town for five years. Hosted by the Wellesley Housing Task Force and the town’s outside consultant on this project

 

Select Board retreat (June 20, 9:30am, DPW Training Room, 20 Municipal Way)

Discuss FY25 Calendar; Discuss Liaison Role and Form of Updates; Liaison Assignments; Discuss Arts and Culture Community Initiatives; Discuss FY25 Work Plan; Discuss and Vote Letter to Town Meeting Members on Recording of Meetings Regulations

 

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.



Celebrate the first day of summer in Wellesley Square

Wellesley Square MerchantsSPONSORED CONTENT: The Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association is giving a big welcome to summer 2024 at its first “Summer in the Square” event. Come by the Square on Thursday, June 20, 6pm-8pm (stores are staying open later than usual) and enjoy live music and irresistible offers. Dinner before or after at one of Wellesley Square’s fine restaurants wouldn’t be a bad idea either, now, would it?

 

                                  Participating businesses

Summer in the Square, Wellesley

Their special offers will be listed here on June 17.

Wellesley residential property sales for May 13-17, 2024

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Li, Qun & Zhu, ZhoujingLee Sae Ii Est & Yoo, Junga116 Manor Ave05/17/2024$1,100,000
Qiu, FengGu, Xianghong19 Bryn Mawr Rd05/17/2024$2,450,000
Polman Lt & Cronin, AlyseHeuer, Thaddeus A17 Abbott St05/15/2024$1,839,000
Leibowitz, Jonathan D & Leibowitz, Amy HHillerich, William A & Hillerich, Mary L18 Fieldstone Way Lot 1805/15/2024$1,625,000
Labadie, Jessica & Labadie, BrianCanning, Ned & Canning, Ashley17 Hill Top Rd05/13/2024$1,750,000
Clifford, Christian & Clifford, Caroline56 White Oak Rd Rt & Greene, Thomas M56 White Oak Rd05/13/2024$3,550,000

 

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

Past Wellesley residential real estate reports

Page Waterman to move to South Natick after over 100 years in Wellesley

Page Waterman Gallery owner Sturdy Waterman is framing his business’ upcoming out-of-town move in a positive light. “It’s sad that we’re leaving Wellesley,” the art historian and conservationist says, “but we found this new space” at 57 Eliot St. in South Natick, a 2-mile straight shot from the gallery’s current 592A Washington St. location.

Page Waterman Gallery, Wellesley
592A Washington St., Wellesley

Don’t know where 592A Washington St. is? You’re not alone. Although Page Waterman has for six years been tucked behind 592 Washington St. (that big house with the massive shade tree out front, currently home to Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, across from Smith and Wollensky), the shop gets virtually no foot traffic. During the 40 years he did business in Church Square, passersby would pop in daily, attracted by the storefront with its big display windows. “A lot of people have mentioned ‘we miss your store windows,'” Sturdy said.

Established in 1917 by Sue Page as a photography and framing studio, the Gallery was acquired in 1979 by Sturdy Waterman. Countless Wellesley families have entrusted the Page Waterman team with helping them select fine art for their home, restore old paintings, and frame everything from humble, sentimental pieces to museum-quality works.

Page Waterman’s new South Natick spot, formerly a real estate agency, is across the street from the Charles River and the beautiful South Natick dam, and offers great light, large front windows for displays, and hight visibility. Thousands of car pass on route 16 in either direction, and the Charles River Coffee House, Renee’s Kitchen, and the Bacon Free Library are neighbors.

Renovations on the South Natick space are happening now, and Sturdy expects to open right after Labor Day.

Since Page Waterman is moving, they’re trying to lighten the load. Bid on beautiful art during their Silent Art Auction through June 19.

So what’s happening to the large parcel?

The talk around town is that the current site, a 5-minute walk from the Wellesley Square commuter rail,  is expected to be redeveloped as multi family housing. The approximately 0.8-acres parcel includes 592 Washington St.; 592A Washington St.; as well as the parking lot.

In addition to housing being built there, possible scenarios we’ve heard is that 592 Washington St., which has been leased out since 2010, will not be torn down, and the shade tree will also remain. Planning is still in early stages. We’ve reached out to the developers that have been working with the Waterman family and will add more information as it becomes available.

Berkshire Hathaway, 592 Washington St.
592 Washington St., Wellesley

The Page Waterman building (592A Washington St.) was built in 1904 by Charles Norton Taylor, who that same year established Wellesley National Bank, the town’s first bank. His family lived in the building for a time.

The Waterman family has owned the 592 and 592A properties since 1954.

image_print