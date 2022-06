The Boston Calling music festival at Harvard University returned for the first time in three years with a line-up of big names and local favorites, including Wellesley native Cam Meekins. Performers and the audience were ready to rock, groove, or whatever the vibe might be, rain or shine.

The festival, cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic, was still feeling the effects of COVID-19 right into this year’s event. It lost Day 2 headliner The Strokes the day before they were to perform due to a positive COVID-19 test. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard was a late COVID cancelation, too. Nine Inch Nails, the headliner for Day 1, graciously agreed to perform a second night in place of The Strokes, with Metallica wrapping up the event on Sunday, taking on the Celtics-Miami Game 7 NBA conference final. Due to health considerations, the festival did not have its usual indoor respite from the weather in the hockey arena, where in the past comedians and podcasters have entertained.

Boston Calling took an old-school approach with its headliners this time around, which made for a much more diverse clientele age-wise. Past festivals have catered to a younger crowd, and that group wasn’t ignored, as organizers mixed in enough TikTok favorites like Frances Forever, Mob Rich, and Peach Tree Rascals to attract teens and young adults. The mix worked, as we found the crowds spirited, quirky, and pleasant throughout.

Day 1

It felt just plain good to be back on the Boston Calling festival grounds, which kicked off with a performance by Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson. Navigating the grounds was quite manageable the first two days, as you could mix it up among the throngs if you wished or carve out your own space. Finding space got more challenging with Sunday’s crowded finale.

Thanks to the commuter rail predictably running half an hour late, I got to the event after I had hoped, and caught only the end of the Chelsea Curve‘s set. This mod-pop band sounded grungy and great at the Orange stage, which festival organizers packed into a tennis court to give local acts a chance to mix in with bigger national and international acts.

I’d hoped to catch Born Without Bones later on in the day on that stage, as members hail from the same high school I attended in Milford, Mass., but I got caught up in other action.

The Backseat Lovers, R&B singer Miranda Rae, and the glamorous/glorious Struts all put on solid shows, no doubt winning new fans previously unfamiliar with them. We all wanted Cheap Trick to sound better than they did (audio issues didn’t help and they did entertain with the presence of a 5-neck guitar and inviting fans on stage to sing), while a resurgent Avril Lavigne probably could have headlined given the enthusiastic crowd response—her “Sk8ter Boi” had guys and gals joyfully singing along and dancing. The three sisters who are Haim put on a fantastic show, at one point all drumming their hearts out—they rocked way harder than I would have expected listening to their recordings.

We wound down for the day chillin’ with Rüfüs Du Sol’s electronica dance tunes while gobbling down the first of numerous Tasty Burgers over the weekend.

Nine Inch Nails, still a force of nature some 40 years into their career, pounded our ears and eyes to end things with their first local show in four years.

I kept my eyes peeled for signs of Wellesley fans in the crowd, and while I didn’t see much, I did spy Wellesley Square’s Rice Burg to be among the food vendors doing its part to keep fans fed.

Day 2

This day looked dicey from the start, with my weather app showing a very good chance of rain and lightning pretty much throughout.

I heard 2 catchy songs by local indie pop band Dutch Tulips on the Orange stage, then headed over to see Frances Forever, who turned out to be Frances Never when the crew started covering the instruments and equipment, and we were all told we needed to evacuate the grounds and head into Harvard Stadium or Harvard Square for cover. That lasted a few hours, with patrons allowed back in around 5:30pm.

