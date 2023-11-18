The Swellesley Report

Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Nov. 20, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Nov. 20, 2023:

Wellesley Historical Commission Plaque Program Subcommittee (Nov. 20, 4:30pm, online)

Discuss Current Status of Plaque Program; Discuss website migration

Planning Board (Nov. 20, 6:30pm, online)

489 Worcester Street proposed condo complex update; Large house reviews for 42 Oak, 35 Rice, 20 Old Farm

Recreation Commission (Nov. 21, 8am, online)

Budgets; Morses Pond project; Pickleball study; Hunnewell tennis lights

Municipal Light Plant Board (Nov. 21, 3pm, online)

Executive session (closed to public) review of director applicants

Board of Public Works (Nov. 21, 5pm, online)

Award contract for High School Track & Field project phase 2: restroom building, concessions/restroom building, lighting and sound

Trails Committee (Nov. 21, 7pm, Warren Building, 90 Washington St.)

Centennial Reservation updates; Fuller Brook Gate House signs; QR codes for map houses; North 40 updates; Fall walks wrap-up

 

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

‘America Day’ fails to make Wellesley High’s Spirit Week cut

Spirit Week is a long-standing tradition at Wellesley High School leading up to the annual pep rally and big Thanksgiving Day football matchup vs. Needham. Every year the halls vibrate with excitement as students psych themselves up by theme dressing to express their Raiders pride. This year’s spirit days have included Mismatch Monday; Pajama Day; and Tropical Tuesday. But not America Day, which was proposed by some students but rejected by the WHS administration.

wellesley needham football thanksgiving 21
Wellesley vs. Needham football, Thanksgiving 2021

In a letter to the school community, Principal Jamie Chisum explained the decision “not to go forward with that spirit theme because it felt really different than the other themes kids came up with for the week. We felt that the topic has been politicized beyond our school and we wanted to avoid politics…Spirit Week is intended to be a light and fun way for our students to get excited about our pep rally and Thanksgiving Day football game.”

Some students pushed back against the notion that a patriotic theme was inherently divisive and planned to do America Day anyway—we’re guessing that would mean lots of red, white, and blue clothing. Sartorially straying from the enshrined Spirit Day schedule will not subject students to objections or sanctions from the administration, who are well versed in the Massachusetts state law that protects students’ right to “personal dress and appearance.”

But it does seem like an extra day was inadvertently tacked onto the Spirit Day schedule. Call it Opposite Day. In trying not to make the school atmosphere political and divisive, Chisum conceded in his letter, “We acknowledge that the impact for some people has been just the opposite of our intention and that we have inadvertently politicized this activity.  I am definitely sorry for any negative effect this has had on kids and families.” 

TV station Boston 25 News also picked up on this story.

Shop at Wellesley Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 18—200+ artists coming

The 45th annual Wellesley Marketplace will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 9am-4pm, at Wellesley High School, 50 Rice St. More than 200 local artisans, boutique owners, and craftspeople will help you mark the start of the holiday shopping season at this fine arts and holiday fair.

Wellesley Hills Junior Women's Club Marketplace
Need help finding your favorite vendor at the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club Marketplace? Just look for a Club member in a green apron—it’s all hands on deck during Marketplace, so you’ll have no trouble getting help with any questions.

Wellesley Marketplace is an annual retail favorite for those seeking unique, locally made gifts for family and friends. Local artists from New England will offer a full range of decor and gift items, including fine art, gourmet foods, hostess and teacher gifts, jewelry and clothing, home accessories, ornaments and children’s toys.

Generations of shoppers have returned again and again to this Boston-area holiday market. It is a great way to shop local while supporting the community.

NEW this year: in addition to parking at Wellesley High School, there will be a shuttle bus from Babson College to the event, ensuring ample parking for all shoppers.

Get your tickets here for Wellesley Marketplace. Marketplace is one of three fundraisers coordinated by the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC), and all proceeds generated are used to provide scholarships for deserving local students, as well as grants for organizations and programs that provide education, enrichment and essential services to our local population. Last year, WHJWC awarded over $90,000 in college scholarships to 32 deserving Wellesley students, and donated $85,000 in grants to 34 Wellesley-area community groups.

Wellesley Hills Junior Women's Club Marketplace
More than 200 local artisans, boutique owners, and craftspeople will be ready for you at the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club Marketplace shopping event.

“I am so excited to be celebrating 45 incredible years of Wellesley Marketplace this fall! The collection of artisans and vendors we have slated are top-notch, and there really is something for everyone,” said Kristin Shanks, WHJWC President.

[Read more…]

Community Fund for Wellesley awards $110K in grants

The Community Fund for Wellesley marked its 15th anniversary by awarding $110,000 in grants to nonprofit and town government organizations that benefit residents through their support of arts, education, health, and more.

More than 60 people, including donors and award recipients, celebrated the occasion at an event held at Papa Razzi in Wellesley on Nov. 2.

Photo #4- large group shot.IMG_6760

This endowed fund of the Community Foundation for MetroWest has awarded grants worth more than $700,000 since it began.

Among this round of recipients was the Wellesley Recreation Department, which will use its $2,500 grant to plan and run a Winter Family Fun Night at the Warren Building.

Here’s the complete list of grant recipients:

Looking ahead, the Community Fund for Wellesley will offer a Spring 2024 grant program.  Application information to come.

Photo #2- Annie Newman, ArtWellesley, Cathann Johnson, CFFW Supporter, Lisa Novakoff, CFFW Board.IMG_6773
Annie Newman of ArtWellesley; Cathann Johnson, a Community Fund supporter; Lisa Novakoff, Community Fund board member

 

Photo #3- Wendy Paul, CFFW Board, Elizabeth Cohen, ArtWellesley, Jim Paul, CFFW Supporter.IMG_6756
Wendy Paul, Community Fund board member; Elizabeth Cohen of ArtWellesley; Jim Paul, Community Fund supporter

 

Photo #1- Jhana Wallace, Wellesley Board of Health, Lenny Izzo, Wellesley Board of Health, Deborah Greenwood, Wellesley Council on Aging.IMG_6750
Wellesley Health Department’s Jhana Wallace and Lenny Izzo; Deborah Greenwood, Wellesley Council on Aging

Wellesley Holiday Happenings 2023

Our roundup of holiday activities taking place in Wellesley:

Don’t see your low-cost or free community-oriented holiday event here? Contact Deborah at deborahcb100@gmail.com for inclusion.

Wellesley Marketplace—Nov. 18

The 45th annual Wellesley Marketplace will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 9am-4pm, at Wellesley High School, 50 Rice St. Tickets here. More than 200 local artisans, boutique owners, and craftspeople will help you mark the start of the holiday shopping season at this fine arts and holiday fair.

Wellesley Turkey Trot—Nov. 23

The Wellesley Turkey Trot returns to Linden Square on Thanksgiving morning with a 5K run, plus a fun run for kids 10 and under, all in support of good local causes. Register here.

This Wellesley tradition kicks off at 8am on Thursday, Nov. 23, with 5K race participants following a course from Linden Square that traverses through Wellesley Square and the Wellesley College campus before returning to Linden Square. Awards are given to individuals and teams, with special awards to the fastest Wellesley High students and alums.

The Hannah Randolph Fun Run for kids starts at 8:45am in the back of the parking lot near CVS.

The event is always a great way to see friends and burn off a few calories before filling up on Thanksgiving Day.

wellesley turkey trot
Wellesley Turkey Trot 2022.

Wellesley vs. Needham football game—Nov. 23

 

The big Wellesley vs. Needham football game is home this year at the Wellesley High Track and Field, 55 Rice Street. Tickets for the 10am game can be purchased ahead of time for $15 each at either the Wellesley High School Athletic Office or The Linden Store (thanks Mark and Greg). Kids under 6 are free. See everyone at the 135th game of the oldest public school rivalry in the nation. Wellesley leads the series 66-60-9.

wellesley needham football thanksgiving 21
Wellesley vs. Needham football, Thanksgiving 2021

Mass Hort Festival of Trees—Nov. 24-Dec. 29

 

Mass Hort, Festival of Trees
Festival of Trees 2022. Photo by Marco Kaltofen.

Massachusetts Horticultural Society‘s 15th Annual Festival of Trees showcases dozens of decorated trees, the Snow Village, and a festive model railroad display, Nov. 24-Dec. 29, at the Garden at Elm Bank, 900 Washington St., Wellesley.

Visitors vote with their raffle tickets for trees they would like to win and take home at the end of the event. Trees range from one foot to nine feet tall, and many have gifts in addition to beautiful decorations.

Don’t miss the Snow Village, an indoor model train exhibit, or the holiday lights and decorations that fill the Garden. Paid tickets include a cup of hot chocolate at admission and a s’mores kit for the fire pit at the end of your visit.  Tickets are on sale now. 

Please note: Advanced purchase of timed tickets is required for both MHS members and general admission. Tickets will not be sold on site.

H.O.M.E. Store at Wellesley Village Church—Dec. 2 & Dec. 3

H.O.M.E. Store is back! Support a good cause and do some holiday shopping on Dec. 2 & 3, 9am-5pm, at Wellesley Village Church, 2 Central Street. H.O.M.E., Inc. enhances the quality of life of people who have fallen on challenging times by honoring their dignity, attending to such basic needs as food and shelter, supporting their long-term health and development, and fostering a vibrant and mutually supportive community. Whether you are looking for a Maine souvenir or an interesting craft, the Home Store has something for everyone. Quilts, knit/crochet items, birdhouses, jams and jellies, pottery, and stained glass.

Saint John School’s Trees & Trimmings Christmas Market—Dec. 2

The annual St. John School Trees & Trimmings Christmas Market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, 8am-1:30pm, or until supplies last, at Saint John School, 9 Ledyard St. The proceeds from Trees & Trimmings support Saint John School by directly contributing to the school’s operating budget, community activities, and enrichment opportunities for students and teachers.

Wellesley Square Holiday Stroll—Dec. 3

The Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association is getting ready for the always festive Holiday Stroll on Dec. 3. Free parking, fun traditional activities, and Scavenger Hunt. More info to follow.

Wellesley Square Holiday Stroll

 

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert—Dec. 3

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra will perform their annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 3, 3pm, at MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland Street, Wellesley Hills. Tickets here.

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra

 

Featuring the Fireside Barbershop Quartet performing music arranged by Mark Latham, and Chris Ten Eyck, principal trumpet, in an arrangement of “What a Wonderful World.”

Also, music by Tchaikovsky, Coleridge-Taylor, Anderson, Prokofiev, Strauss and Corelli, plus the traditional sing-along.

Linden Square Holiday Stroll—Dec. 10

Tis the season to celebrate at the Linden Square Courtyard with its beautiful holiday decor and stunning tree, Sunday, Dec. 10, 11am-1pm.

The Wellesley Food Pantry will be collecting of unopened boxes of mac & cheese, raisins, and canned tuna.
Cradles to Crayons will be collecting new or gently used infant and kids coats.

Wellesley High School Winter Choral Concert—Dec. 14

The talented members of the Wellesley High choral ensemble will perform for the community at the annual Winter Choral Concert, Thur., Dec 14, 7pm-8:30pm, at the WHS Katherine L. Babson Auditorium.

Beyond Wellesley: Nutcracker Ballet performances

Commonwealth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker (Weston, MA)—Nov. 24-Dec. 17
Share the merriment of the holiday season as the accomplished dancers of Commonwealth Ballet and guest artists frolic, battle and dance through Clara’s holiday dream. The performance lasts approximately 2 hours, including one intermission. Recommended for ages 4 and older.

A special sensory/family friendly performance will take place on Friday, Nov. 24, 1pm, featuring a shortened version of the ballet at reduced prices.

LOCATION: Eleanor Welch Casey Theater, Regis College, 235 Wellesley St, Weston, Mass.
TICKETS here

Studios Dance Academy’s The Nutcracker Ballet (Wayland, Mass.)—Dec. 9
Enjoy the magic of the holiday season at this beautiful presentation on Saturday, Dec. 9, 4pm, at Wayland High School auditorium, 264 Old Connecticut Path, Wayland, Mass. The role of Sugar Plum is being played by Brooke Bovie, a senior from Wellesley.

Call the studio 781-235-3638 or email to reserve tickets studios@comcast.net Limited tickets available at the door.

Calling all Girl Scouts, Brownies and Daisy—call for discounted tickets, and attend the performance to earn a fun badge.

Walnut Hill’s Nutty Nutcracker (Natick, MA)—Dec. 9 & Dec. 10
The Community Dance Academy at Walnut Hill has teamed up with local children’s author David Ira Rottenberg to bring his well-loved children’s book Gwendolyn’s Nutty Nutcracker to life. The fun 1-hour kid-friendly performance features the most loved music from the Nutcracker and intermission meet-and-greets with the characters and the author.

LOCATION: Perrin Theater, Keiter Center for the Performing Arts
PARKING: 146 Bacon Street, Natick MA 01760

Wellesley ready to get going on equity audit

The town of Wellesley has selected a consulting firm to conduct an equity audit funded through a $100K Annual Town Meeting appropriation earlier this year. This firm, Racial Equity Group, is the same outfit that conducted a couple of  equity audit workshops for Wellesley in March,

A kick-off event is planned for early December.

Wellesley’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force selected the firm from more than 10 organizations that responded to a request for proposals issued over the summer.

The audit should help to demonstrate the town’s commitment to equity and will be designed to aid Wellesley in understanding its strengths and weaknesses on diversity, equity, and inclusion. By establishing a baseline of the town’s performance, the audit would give the town something to measure its future progress against.

Racial Equity Group is expected to use a mix of surveys, focus groups, policy analysis, and more to draw conclusions and make recommendations. The firm has conducted equity audits for other communities, including Brookline, where it launched the audit in March of 2021 and issued a report in June of that year.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Wellesley Police mourn passing of Officer Lamars Hughes

The Wellesley Police Department has announced the “devastating” loss of 29-year veteran Lamars Hughes, who who passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 13 at the age of 58 while off duty.

The Wellesley Police Department posted on social media that it is supporting the Hughes family in their time of grief and that announcements regarding arrangements will be made later on.

We share our condolences with family, friends, and coworkers of Officer Hughes.

Officer Lamars Hughes
Officer Lamars Hughes (Wellesley Police Dept. photo)

 

A Boston native, Hughes was the first Black officer hired by the Wellesley Police Department, according to a 2017 Wellesley Townsman article about the policeman.

Business buzz: ChocAllure readying for Wellesley; Chamber breakfast focuses on health, housing & sports; Linden Square Starbucks is back

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

ChocAllure readying for Wellesley arrival

ChocAllure, a fancy chocolate business that’s gotten too popular for its home base in Needham, is readying a move to Wellesley Square.

Owner Liron Gal has reached out via social media to crowdsource ideas for marketing the business upon its opening. The colorful jewel-like chocolates, made with the finest ingredients France has to offer, have already gained a big following.

More to come…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ChocAllure (@choc.allure)

Chamber breakfast focuses on health, housing & sports

The Charles River Regional Chamber‘s line-up of speakers and awardees at its annual Fall Business Breakfast hit on seemingly all the hot issues—housing, healthcare, and sports (see video embedded below).

The local business and nonprofit community packed the Boston Marriott Newton on Nov. 2 to network and hear from distinguished guests (disclaimer: We’re a chamber member).

chamber pic
Members of Wellesley’s Select Board Office & Select Board: Corey Testa, Tom Ulfelder, Ann-Mara Lanza, Beth Sullivan Woods, Colette Aufranc, Lise Olney, Meghan Jop

 

The morning’s highlight was the chamber’s recognition of Newton’s Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control from 2021 to mid-2023, with the R.L. Tennant Award, the organization’s highest honor. Walensky shared insights into what it was like heading the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic after she took a job that “I knew would be the hardest thing I had ever done.” Walensky had been chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a Harvard Medical School professor of medicine. She gave lots of credit to her Newton community for support during the darkest days of her tenure at the CDC through kind gestures such as leaving cookies or hand cream at her home. Walensky also thanked Newton leadership and employees, including the police, for providing security, as well as her colleagues and other healthcare professionals for many of their unsung services at a time of severe understaffing and deficient data systems.

Fall chamber breakfast wallensky
Chamber President Greg Reibman, R.L. Tennant recipient Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller (photo credit: Leise Jones Photography)

 

Earlier during the meeting, attendees heard from Larry Seamans, head of FamilyAid Boston, an outfit that focuses on helping families find housing at a time when tens of thousands are in temporary shelters. To put the homelessness crisis in context, he had attendees raise their hands if any of numerous examples (“How many of you had family members who came here to escape tyranny?” etc.) cited applied to their own lives and backgrounds. The many families living in shelters “are a reflection of our own past,” Seamans said, before highlighting FamilyAid’s plan to open a 2-acre family navigation center in the middle of Newton in the spring that will provide job training as well as temporary housing for up to 100 children and parents. Many area organizations have stepped up to support this effort, he said.

Fall chamber breakfast wallensky
(Photo credit: Leise Jones Photography)

 

The event ended with an interview by local sports commentator Michael Holley of Boston Celtics President Rich Gotham, who took on the challenging role of replacing NBA legend Red Auerbach in that job. The Celtics were undefeated at the time of the breakfast, and part of the discussion focused on the glory days as well as the potential for big things from the team this season. They also delved into what makes for good leadership both on the court by players, such as retired Celtics player Kevin Garnett, and in the back office. Gotham referenced having self awareness as a leader to accept questioning of the way you do things, and preached that “you have to empower yourself” as an employee, not being afraid to have opinions and stand behind them.

Rich Gotham, Michael Holley greet Charles River Regional Chamber Fall Breakfast attendees
Rich Gotham of the Boston Celtics & sports commentator Michael Holley greet Charles River Regional Chamber Fall Breakfast attendees

 

Linden Square Starbucks is back

A reader reached to make sure people know that the Starbucks in Linden Square, rammed into by a motorist last month, is back in action.

Starbucks

Know of Wellesley businesses coming or going? Please let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Get your Wellesley Thanksgiving dinner delivered by Feast & Fettle

SPONSORED POST: This Thanksgiving, skip the lines for frozen birds and last-minute cranberries. Leave the cooking to top-rated meal-delivery service Feast & Fettle—and maybe donate a holiday meal or two while you’re at it.

Awarded “Best Meal-Delivery Service” by Boston Magazine for the second year running, F&F has made a name for itself among its devoted member base for providing fresh, locally-prepared, seasonal options that hit home. Aside from Greater Boston, this Rhode Island-based company serves most of New England. So if the holiday brings you to a neighboring state, be sure to check your travel zip to see if their in-house delivery team will do a drop-off for you anyway.

Feast & Fettle
Feast & Fettle’s fully prepared classics are a Wellesley Thanksgiving tradition.

Because you won’t want to miss out on this Thanksgiving Menu. Entrées include classics like Herb Turkey Breast with Gravy, Brown Sugar-Glazed Ham, and a Pumpkin Gnocchi Bake. You’ll also spot must-have sides—like Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Acorn Squash with Maple Sea Salt Butter, and Herb Sourdough Stuffing—plus an array of inordinately delicious-sounding pies (there’s streusel, there’s Bourbon…go see). 

To share some of that tastiness with those in need, scroll all the way down to the bottom of the menu to find individual meal donations. Anything you give will be distributed to Boston’s Pine Street Inn, where folks experiencing houselessness can enjoy a hearty holiday meal of turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, and roasted carrots.

Get $10 off your order with code SWELLESLEY. Just be sure to place your order by 4pm, November 18, to get your feast delivered on Nov. 22. Click here for the full menu.

Massachusetts lawmakers to hear about ‘An Act relative to access to local journalism’

The Massachusetts legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 14 will hear testimony for House Bill No. 2098, which if it makes it into law would help to level the playing field for traditional print newspapers and online ones like ours when it comes to the publishing of legal notices by municipalities.

Under the current outdated state law, cities and towns need to publish legal notices (say, that a Special Town Meeting is going to happen) in print newspapers even though such publications are no longer widely read in many communities. We’ve been fortunate in that Wellesley has paid to publish some legal notices on our site.

Nearby, Natick is exploring ways to amend its home rule charter to modernize its approach to publishing legal notices.

The hearing before the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government is slated to take place this afternoon at the State House and online (a dozen other bills are listed before H.2098). Live video is scheduled to start at 12:30pm.

The bill is being introduced by Wellesley State Rep. Alice Hanlon Peisch as well as Reps. Carmine Lawrence Gentile and Kenneth I. Gordon. We’ve been working with Rep. Peisch’s office on this issue for years, and have submitted written testimony in support of the bill.

The bill reads:

Section 13 of chapter 4 of the General Laws, as so appearing, is hereby amended by inserting at the end thereof the following paragraph:-

(e) A municipality required by a statute, ordinance, by-law or judicial order to publish a legal notice in a newspaper or newspaper of general circulation may also publish the legal notice on a community news website. For purposes of this paragraph, “community news website” shall mean a website substantially all of which is dedicated to local news coverage for the relevant municipality and surrounding municipalities that receives an average of not less than 1,500 unique visits per month. This requirement shall not apply to a municipality for which a community news website does not exist. Furthermore, this requirement shall not apply to a municipality in which a local newspaper operates with over fifty percent of residents subscribing to said local newspaper.

state house dome

