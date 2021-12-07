The Swellesley Report

Wellesley votes in Special Election today, Dec. 7

Vote sign

Wellesley voters today will consider two questions for a debt exclusion to fund the construction of a new Hunnewell Elementary School and a new Hardy Elementary School.

Those casting their ballots in-person for Wellesley’s Special Town Election can do so until 8pm. Voters actually in line at 8pm will be allowed to vote.

If you are voting by mail, your completed mail-in ballots must be brought to the drop box outside of Town Hall no later than Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 by 8pm.

New voting locations

  • Precincts A & C vote at Bates Elementary School, 116 Elmwood Road
  • Precinct B vote at Sprague Elementary School, 401 School Street
  • Precincts D & E vote at the Warren Building, 90 Washington Street
  • Precincts F & G at the Shipley Center, Dana Hall School, 142 Grove Street
  • Precinct H vote at the Tolles Parsons Center, Council on Aging, 500 Washington Street

More on the proposed projects.

An hour in my Wellesley garden—Rack and Ruin Garden gone, but not forgotten

Many years ago, when I needed a way to monitor outdoor playdates without seeming to monitor outdoor playdates, I had an enormous garden bed dug in a sunny spot on the river. I’m not sure what brought on my need to supersize. They say “go big or go home,” but I was already home. Who was I competing with? Container gardening would have achieved the same goal of keeping everyone safe, with less effort on my part. Some people have to learn the hard way that cultivating a sanctuary needn’t mean using Eden as a template. 

Rack and Ruin Garden, Wellesley
Rack and Ruin Garden putting on  a show.

During quiet times on the river I’d keep to the kitchen and make soup, answer emails, and daydream, watching the Charles come round the corner, flow past the house, and head toward the bridge.

But when school let out and a bunch of boys took over our piece of paradise, I had one job— to ensure the kids didn’t hop into the kayaks unsupervised and Huck Finn it the heck to Boston Harbor. Or go swimming in the river. Or throw every ball from the garage into the river. Or attempt a dash for the other side on deceitful ice that looked solid but was windbreaker-thin, just a light layer over the active flow and tricky currents of a wintertime Charles.

The garden became part project, a place where I could do something productive and maybe even bring forth beauty, and part hidey-hole where the boys would forget all about me as I weeded and pruned. As long as the shenanigans stayed safe enough, I kept silent, tacitly encouraging feral behavior. Every now and then I had to foil a plot and would pop up suddenly to either redirect the action, or go full freak out. My reaction all depended on whether crimes against safety leaned toward misdemeanor or threatened to tip into mayhem.

In the beginning, I pretentiously referred to the garden as The Perennial Border. For a while that name was even accurate. I spent hours out there trying to achieve drifts of color á la Piet Oldoff. Sometimes there were weeks upon weeks of succession blooming, and I’d carry great armfuls of flowers into the house and to neighborhood potlucks.   

Over the years, the boys spent less time in the yard and more time out in the wider world. As they got older, after-school activities kept them away from home past dusk most days. Early-release Wednesdays, once a weekly hump day of freedom when every elementary student in town burst out of the double doors at noon, ended when the kids stepped up to middle school. My surveillance services were still required, but not so much in the yard anymore. 

The Perennial Border suffered from neglect, and not the benign kind. To thrive, gardens need their gardener. Without tending, Japanese knotweed will get wind of the situation and send a party of underground rhizome troops to colonize newly untended territory. Norway maple seedlings will parachute in on a mission to send up saplings. Soon, all the delicate pretties of The Perennial Garden, with their tea-party gentility and well-behaved habits, were crowded out by brash interlopers. The newcomers swaggered about the garden, busting straight into the middle of long-established plant friend groups. After only a few seasons, the garden got away from me and was beyond repair.

Rack and Ruin Garden, Wellesley
Rack and Ruin Garden, the truth of the matter.

I renamed it the Rack and Ruin Garden, and planned its removal. Nobody wanted to believe that I really couldn’t take care of the garden anymore. One son cleared out a small corner over the summer and planted a few things, but lost interest. My husband refused to learn how to use a scythe and hack down the wild mess. Passing neighbors would ask gentle questions about the state of the garden. They’d ignore the weeds and instead heap praise on the phlox that somehow thrived and bloomed like crazy through all that disorder. With kind eyes, they complimented my “meadow.” I knew full well that If my property were part of a fancy neighborhood association, the Rack and Ruin Garden would have been a quarterly meeting agenda item. But down here we’re River Rats, and River Rats have a live-and-let-live philosophy toward yard maintenance. 

Eventually, I found a landscaper willing to tackle the project, and the garden has been eradicated, the area smoothed over. For awhile every time I glanced over at that part of the yard, it hurt like a breakup, and I mourned the time we spent together, the garden and me, all for naught in the end. The garden was the one that got away, the one I emotionally checked out on, the one who deserved better.

This should be the end of it, but here’s the crazy thing. The Rack and Ruin Garden is haunting me. I was first suspicious when the grass planted over the garden came in a different color green from the surrounding blades. Looking out from my office, I could see the rectangular outline—coffin-shaped, actually—where the garden once was. That’s creepy. Then, one morning I woke up to a disturbing scene. Deep gashes had been carved into the former garden, the mark of tire tracks from a heavy vehicle that looked like it had been pulled down, down, ever deeper, into the soft soil. Maybe the vehicle made it out. Or maybe, wheels spinning, it was sucked below the surface of the former Rack and Ruin Garden, never to be seen again. Also creepy. 

Haunted garden, Wellesley
One morning I woke up to this mess—tire tracks sunk deep into the former Rack and Ruin Garden.

 

Haunted garden, Wellesley
Whatever it was that dared to defile the sacred ground of the former Rack and Ruin Garden looks like it put up quite a fight.

The garden has found a way to keep me under its power. Now I have to fix this mess, find a garden exorcist to deal with the haunting situation (they don’t come cheap, I’m told), and hope nobody comes poking around asking questions about a lost vehicle last seen headed down my street.

Think twice before you try to take out a garden. In my experience, they don’t go quietly.

Crowds were feeling festive in Wellesley Square during Holiday Stroll

Santa Claus was there, and so were Frosty the Snowman and Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer. Rabbi Moshe from the Wellesley Weston Chabad pulled into Wellesley Square in his Menorah Mobile. Wellesley High School’s own Rice Street Singers and Keynote Singers, conducted by Dr. Kevin McDonald, roamed Wellesley Square all afternoon singing Christmas carols, wintry tunes, and Chanukah songs. Most importantly, people were out and about in the Square, enjoying the hustle and bustle of always-anticipated Holiday Stroll, sponsored by the Wellesley Merchants’ Association.

When the menorah was lit to commemorate the 8th day of Chanukah, and the tree near the fire station was set aglow with lights, all seemed right with the world. Here are a few pics of the festive and spirited event:

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
Bedecked with jingle bells, these beautiful horses pulled Holiday Stroll revelers through the Post Office parking lot.

 

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
Rudolf and Frosty pose at Wellesley Village Church with the Wellesley High School Keynote Singers and the Rice Street Singers.

 

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
Rabbi Rabbi Moshe Bleich (far right) and his entourage pulled into Wellesley Square in his Menorah Mobile. Love the license plate.

 

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
The Menorah in front of the Wellesley Square fire station is lit to commemorate the 8th day of Chanukah.

 

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
Santa and Mrs. Claus were available for photos and to hear Christmas wishes.

 

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
The crowd counted down from 10 and the tree lights were set aglow to cheers.

 

Happy holidays, Wellesley.

Wellesley community news: Gift wrapping help needed; Thanksgiving spirit; firefighter joins hazmat team; Waterstone residents, staff donate to food bank

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley community news:

Gift wrapping help needed

kids backing kids logo

The Kids Backing Kids Holiday Gift Drive has been a success this season, with 3,000-plus gifts collected to give to children in local communities.

Now the charitable organization needs help wrapping those gifts. Please sign up for 1-hour slot on Saturday, Dec. 11 or Sunday, Dec. 12 between 10am-5pm at the Wellesley Housing Authority’s Community Room on Barton Road

Thanksgiving spirit

Morgan Stanley’s Wellesley branch built Thanksgiving meal kits with Middlesex Human Service Agency for the Foundation for MetroWest’s ONEmetrowest day on Oct. 29.

The kits went to families in Middlesex Human Services’ shelters.

The agency also runs an annual Holiday Giving Program to provide children in its shelters a toy or a gift card for the holidays.

morgan stanley thanksgiving
L-R: Bethea Tashjian, David Swartz, John Coughlin, Jason Devito, Joan Cordell, Kacie Lang (all from the Morgan Stanley’s Wellesley Office)

 

Firefighter joins hazmat team

Wellesley Fire Department firefighter Andrew Beckford has has been selected to serve on the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) District 2 Metro Fire Team.

Beckford earned his spot after completing a rigorous 12-week training course.

Not to mention, he knows how to create a soundbite: “[I] know it takes not only chemistry at the incidents but also chemistry among team members to do this work.”

The District 2 team is 1 of six in the state strategically located to respond to hazardous materials emergencies in less than an hour. The teams support local fire departments with expertise and specialized gear.

Beckford joins Wellesley fire firefighter Lt. Ian McMakin, who has served on the hazmat team since 2018.

Firefighter Andrew Beckford and Chief Rick DeLorie
Firefighter Andrew Beckford and Chief Rick DeLorie

 

Waterstone residents, staff donate to food bank in big numbers

A total of nearly 200 residents and staff at Waterstone at Wellesley, a senior living community, are joining forces to donate to the Wellesley Food Pantry this month.

According to Waterstone, the food drive is being conducted in honor of resident Nancy Lankford, who spent decades organizing and managing the Many Angels Needed Now and Always (MANNA) Monday Lunch program that fed many thousands of homeless people over the years at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Boston.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to [email protected]

Wellesley woman dies while volunteering at therapy farm

Very sad news out of Bolton, Mass., where Wellesley resident Kim Taylor suffered fatal injuries at a therapy farm on Saturday as a result of being repeatedly rammed by a sheep, according to local news reports.

Taylor, 73, was a volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms,  which offers mental health outpatient programs.

“Kim was beloved by all who worked with her during the 14 months she volunteered at the farm. I, along with the Cultivate Care Farms Board and the entire team, wish to express our deepest condolences and our heartfelt love and support to Kim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time”, said Megan Moran, director at Cultivate Care Farms, in a statement.

Ms. Taylor’s family also issued a statement: “During this very sad time, we would ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy while grieving this sudden tragedy. Cultivate continually gave our mother so much joy through her volunteering, and we take solace in that.”

We’ll update this post with a link to a formal obituary when one is published.

We extend our condolences to Ms. Taylor’s family and friends.

Wellesley public hearing on gun shops set for Dec. 6

The Wellesley Planning Board on Monday, Dec. 6 will hold a public meeting online and via local cable access on a proposed amendment to the zoning bylaw regarding  gun shops.

More formally,  the proposed amendment “is to add a new section 16.I that no new building or structure shall be constructed or used, in whole or in part, and no building or structure, or part thereof, shall be altered, enlarged, reconstructed or used, and no land shall be used, in any part of the Town: “For the manufacture, sale, or lease of any Weapon, Machine Gun, Ammunition, Bump Stock, Large Capacity Feeding Device, Stun Gun, or Trigger Crank, or by any person engaged in the business of a Gunsmith in any zoning district. Each capitalized term shall have the definition set forth in G.L.c.140, § 121.”

Residents seeking to have their say should email Planning Director Don McCauley.

For a bit more background on this, see the Nov. 22 Planning Board meeting recording on Wellesley Media at the 2-hour, 46-minute mark. The Board briefly discussed a potential zoning amendment for Annual Town Meeting around commercial gun shops.

“There are two ways of effectively controlling how our land is used in our commercial districts for gun shops, ” explained Board Chair Catherine Johnson. “We can ban the use, which is the way that the teaser for the warrant article says, or we can restrict it to a certain zone….There are no towns in Massachusetts that outright ban it.”

She said the prudent way to approach this, and lessen the chances of any appearance of infringing upon second amendment rights, would be to restrict where gun shops could go. In Wellesley, that would be only in adult-use zones, of which Johnson said she believed the only one left is in the Mica Lane area of Lower Falls. It would be restricted in the way marijuana dispensaries are restricted in town, she said.

Holiday shopping spotlight: Caskata in Wellesley Square

SPONSORED CONTENT: Ever since Wellesley Square newcomer and dinnerware design company Caskata settled into the historic Hathaway House, owner Shawn Laughlin and her team have been eager to connect with the community. “We use the beautiful space as a showroom and for our headquarters, and we’re of course excited to be here in Wellesley,” Laughlin says.

“Although we’re not a retail store, sometimes we host ‘shopping hours’,” she continues, “a time when customers are invited to browse our showroom displays, purchase gifts in-person from a carefully curated selection of Caskata favorites, and order online from our full line of 350 products.”

To that end, Caskata invites the public to an open-house style three-day shopping event. Stop by the 103 Central Street location, nibble sweets treats, browse a small collection of beautiful gifts for purchase, or order online while you’re there.

Caskata’s shopping dates and times

  • December 5, 12pm-6pm
  • December 8, 6pm-9pm
  • December 11, 10am-6pm
  • Online anytime at www.caskata.com

Caskata, Wellesley

The goods

Caskata’s look emphasizes classic imagery using graphic, contemporary compositions. Sea creatures, botanicals, and geometric patterns adorn pieces designed for everyday usability with high style. Caskata’s unique selections include tableware; lead-free, dishwasher-safe glassware; hurricane lanterns; handcrafted charcuterie boards; linens such as napkins and kitchen towels; and more.

Laughlin started the company over 14 years ago as a second career after a professional life as a commercial film producer. As a mother of three, she was reluctant to travel while the kids were young, so returned to night school to hone her graphic design skills and master new technologies. When Laughlin couldn’t find beautifully designed and serviceable dinnerware for her family table she learned to decorate and manufacture her own, and Caskata was born.

Caskata, Wellesley
Caskata’s showroom and headquarters is located at 103 Central Street in Wellesley Square, known around town as the Hathaway House.
