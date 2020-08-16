The Swellesley Report

We recently bit on a Wellesley Natural Resources Commission offer to purchase a rain barrel in the name of sustainability, which sets us up nicely to comply with Wellesley asking residents and businesses to cool it on nonessential outdoor water use in light of the state’s drought status being declared significant.

I can smell manual labor coming a mile away, and when our big plastic barrel was delivered to our house, I detected at least a day’s worth of toiling. Mrs. Swellesley rolled her eyes when I suggested this, but I wasn’t wrong.

You’d think it would be simple enough to just stick the barrel under a downspout and capture the rain, but depending on your home, it’s more involved than that. And I mean no disrespect to this Great American Rain Barrel, which cost about $100 after discounts for getting it via the NRC-affiliated program. It seems like a sturdy product and the Youtube tutorials are helpful (I probably should have made my own tutorial but didn’t think of it until too late).

rain barrel

Anyway, back to me and my limited tool collection on a close to 90-degree July afternoon.

The first steps had already been taken. We circled the house looking for a respectable place to plant this behemoth, which stands just over 3 feet high, weighs 20 pounds empty and is of course made from recycled BPA-free plastic. It can’t go in the front of the house due to aesthetics, but maybe the garage. But even that wasn’t a straightforward decision because of the placement of our downspout in relation to our back door. So that meant rerouting the gutter and downspout to the back of the garage, two trips to the hardware store later, with a variety of gutter puzzle pieces and cement.

I set upon the job, repeatedly scaling my stepladder, and unscrewing the existing downspout, which had been clogged with all sorts of gunk, explaining the water gushing out of it in recent days…or weeks…or months…or… Then I fit the gutter puzzle pieces together, drilled some holes in the gutter, and attempted to nail it to the garage, which is made of some impenetrable material. Unable to find leftover paint from the exterior painting we had done a couple years ago, we’ll need to buy some to cover up the bare patches left where the downspout used to be.

I also had to whip out the hacksaw to cut off the downspout and shove the rain barrel’s water diverter into it. This funnel remains open when the whether is warm, and directs water onto the top of the rain barrel, which it then flows into.

You close the diverter in winter when the rain barrel isn’t being exposed to the elements and water streams down to the bottom of the downspout, part of which is attached to the bottom of the diverter.

An after dinner showing of the installed rain barrel elicited oohs and yawns from the family, and this pertinent question from Mrs. Swellesley. “So how do you get the water out?” Well, I had attached a spigot near the top of the barrel, but realized after she mentioned it that that was kind of useless if the barrel is only partway full. I hadn’t noticed another spigot hole about a foot off the ground facing toward the garage, so wound up spinning the barrel around and sticking a spigot supplied with the kit into that hole the next morning.

Of course that was a tad too late considering the wicked downpour that struck that very night. About a third of the 60 gallon barrel filled, though more probably would have if we’d had that hole plugged earlier.

Anyway, we’ve begun capturing wild water in our backyard to use in our gardens. It just might make up for some of the endless showers that take place inside the house. Not naming names., but not sure I want to ask for the NRC to get involved with that.

rain barrel
With a little balancing, the watering can fits nicely under the spigot

 

hibiscus flowers
Hibiscus is happy

 

Before texting in Wellesley

fire alarm telegraph box near town hall

Wellesley has largely rid itself of the hard-wired fire alarm system that was marked by red boxes on poles throughout town. The Wellesley Fire Department relies now on a radio box system for municipal and commercial buildings, says Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Peterson.

But one remnant of the system is a black box on Washington Street in front of Town Hall that not only identifies itself as a fire alarm box, but a telegraph box as well. Perhaps some of the wires in it still serve some purpose for other town departments, but the Department of Public Works and Municipal Light Plant, for two, aren’t claiming any.

telegraph box washington st

More: Wellesley electrical boxes coming alive

Where to fish in Wellesley

Thanks to Wellesley’s Chris Robinson for sharing his expertise on the town’s bodies of water, from a fisherman’s perspective.

Chris has been fishing in Wellesley for about 20 years, since he was a boy. He’s shared 6 favorite spots with Swellesley readers, though note that a couple of them are technically off-limits during the pandemic due to Wellesley College restrictions (the fact that Lake Waban is actually designated as a Great Pond does raise some questions about access restrictions).

Rockridge Pond, Wellesley, picnic table
Rockridge Pond view, from Hundreds Road. There’s a 0.4-mile trail to explore, too.

 

Among Wellesley residents who take advantage of the local fishing spots is Ben DiBiase, who shared a bunch of pictures with us of his catches at Morses Pond.

Ben D fishBen D fish

Wellesley’s Thorbjorsen among U.S. Amateur golf quarterfinalists

Class of 2020 Wellesley High School graduate Michael Thorbjorsen, who won the U.S. Junior Amateur title in 2018 and starred for the Raiders golf team this past year, now has a shot at winning the U.S. Amateur tournament being played this week at Bandon Dunes in Oregon. He is among the final 8 players in the event, which continues today.

According to the U.S. Golf Association, only Tiger Woods has won both of these amateur titles.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s free streaming service, will have one hour of live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. EDT, with Golf Channel picking up the final two hours at 7 p.m. EDT, according to the USGA.

 

Sen. Markey campaigning in Wellesley on Friday

Sen. Ed Markey, seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate, will be appearing along with his campaign bus in Wellesley on Friday at noon at Simons Park next to Wellesley Free Library. The event is open to the public, and if you come by car, you are asked to park in the Cameron Street lot (not the library lot). You can expect to hear lots of climate change talk, including from Olivia Gieger, a campaign fellow and Wellesley High grad.

Markey is competing vs. Joe Kennedy III in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary, while Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor face off for the Republican nomination.

Morses Pond extends the beach season in Wellesley to August 23rd

Morses Pond
Flags mark reserved beach spots at MOPO.

The Morses Pond season will be extended to August 23rd, 2020. The beach hours and the reservation process will remain the same until August 23rd. Beach access is available to Wellesley residents only.

To register for a 2-hour time slot for a blanketing area, go to this link. The time slots start at 10am. The last slot is 5:30 – 7:30pm. the Turner Road gate closes at approximately 7:45pm.

Wellesley Rec is looking for additional staff to keep the beach available and extend the season through Labor Day or later. So if you have a college student who is studying remotely this semester and would like to pick up some work hours, contact Rec via email at [email protected] or at 781-.235-2370.

Happy birthday to Wellesley’s own Katharine Lee Bates

Happy birthday to 1874 Wellesley High School graduate and Bates Elementary School namesake Katharine Lee Bates, widely known as the author of the patriotic song America the Beautiful. In honor of the prolific writer who taught at Dana Hall School before landing a job as a professor of English literature at Wellesley College, I took a spin on the Shining Sea Bikeway. The 11-mile paved and level bike path stretches from Bates’ birthplace of Falmouth, to Woods Hole.

Katharine Lee Bates, Shining Sea Bikeway
The Shining Sea Bikeway is an easy-going way to get in a 22-mile round-trip bike ride on a summer’s day. The path is well-kept with plenty of places to pull off and take a break. Mile markers help you keep track of your progress.

I started out at the Depot Road trailhead in Falmouth, about a 90-minute drive from Wellesley Square. There’s a free parking area there for about 80 cars, and you can’t miss the trailhead right across the street from the lot. Signs warned that the path was crowded and masks should be warned. During my mid-week trip, the path generally looked about as crowded as the above picture. As I got closer to busy Woods Hole, I saw more cyclists.

Katharine Lee Bates, Shining Sea Bikeway
A marker along the path is engraved with the lyrics to America the Beautiful. Bates, who died in 1929 at the age of 69, isn’t buried under the tombstone-sized monument. She lies in eternal rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.

 

Katharine Lee Bates, Shining Sea Bikeway
Cyclists on the Bikeway will enjoy beautiful vistas of Vineyard Sound, Little Sippewisset Marsh, Great Sippewisset Marsh, Buzzard’s Bay, and other beauty spots.

Once at Woods Hole, I was pleasantly surprised to see that even in this time of pandemic, the bathrooms in the Steamship Authority ticket building were open (and sparkling clean), and the fountains were functional and supplying ice-cold water. One of my favorite part of Woods Hole is the drawbridge, of course. Here’s a video:

Last stop: Landfall restaurant, where a table overlooking Woods Hole Harbor awaited. After a half-dozen beautiful raw oysters and a Caprese Ciabatta sandwich, I was ready for the 11-mile trip back to Falmouth.

Woods Hole, Landfall restaurant
These beauties hit the spot. The iconic Landfall restaurant has 22 tables inside and 13 outside, and accepts walk-ins or reservations. My table benefited from the water view and a lovely breeze. All the staff wore masks, and the customers did so when they moved about the restaurant.

Lunch over, I hit the Shining Sea Bikeway once more and pedaled under the Cape’s spacious skies, meditating on Bates’ line, “America, America, God shed his grace on thee…”

The trail must be on an incline on the way back, because getting back to Falmouth seemed to take longer than powering through to Woods Hole. It couldn’t have been me. I wasn’t tired or saddlesore, no way. Those weren’t tears of joy when I saw my car. Just a little trail dust in my eye, that’s all. Bring on the next adventure.

Happy birthday, Katharine Lee Bates.

 

 

 

