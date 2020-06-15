The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Closing for Juneteenth; Laurel Grove coming to Square; Marcus goes dark, Bella Santé spreads out ; watching for Cottage, Door No. 7 news; Truly’s returns

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass. business news:

Closing for Juneteenth

Howd & Ludorf, LLC, a Hartford-based law firm with an office in Wellesley, has announced its offices will be closed on Juneteenth, Friday June 19,  “as a demonstration of support for the fight against racial injustice.” Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for attorney and staff at Howd & Ludorf, which has been operating remotely during the pandemic. The day off will give employees a chance to reflect on the significance of Juneteenth and possibly participate in events related to it.

Momentum has been picking up among companies doing likewise. Big names include the NFL, Nike, Twitter, and Square.

Are any other Wellesley businesses doing likewise?

Laurel Grove coming to Wellesley Square

Laurel Grove, WellesleyLaurel Grove, a home decor and gifts shop with a design aesthetic that owners Kim Urquhart and Michelle Palmer call “eclectic with a heavy emphasis on farmhouse and vintage” will open soon at the former Wears Woody location at 35 Central St.

A quick look at their website revealed such treasures as woven baskets, vintage flower frogs, reclaimed wood consoles, swingy cardigan sweaters, and more.

Like its Sudbury location, the shop will feature found, new, and old treasures with an emphasis on featuring local makers and talented artisans. There will be different inventory in both places, though, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself bouncing back and forth to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Marcus moves on, Bella Santé spreads out

The fashion shop that launched in Linden Square in early 2018, morphing from an earlier clothing store in that space, has cleared out its space. The Wellesley spot has been removed from the “Locations” page on the Marcus website over the past few weeks. We reached out to Marcus via email, got a reply from a woman (or bot) asking how she could help, but it’s been 3 days since we asked our question now.

Marcus has been tightening its corporate belt: It has gone from listing 14 locations on its website as of late May to just eight now, with Wellesley. A Newton store remains, as do those in cities such as Chicago, Dallas, Greenwich and Palm Beach.

Separately, Bella Santé’s spa remains in its Linden Square space, but its hair salon business for the time being, as of June 15, is using additional Linden Square property previously occupied by Salon Maleah. This is designed to allow the salon staff and patrons to properly social distance.

The business hopes to be able to open its spa soon, based on state guidance.

The Cottage, Door No. 7 mounting comebacks?

Linden Square restaurants The Cottage and Door No. 7 have been quiet since the owners closed them in mid-March due to the pandemic. But over the past week both restaurants, jointly owned, have issued posts on their social media accounts suggesting that a comeback could be imminent (The Cottage: “We’re putting the finishing touches on our plans to reopen in the safest and most comfortable way for you and our staff…”

The Cottage already has some outdoor seating, and the town is working with restaurants to help them expand their space and services temporarily even if they don’t.

Word’s out about Truly’s

Apparently the word got out that Truly Yogurt reopened on Sunday after a couple of months of being closed due to the pandemic. Lines stretched up the block, with patrons using sidewalk stickers to stay 6-plus feet apart as they waited for their orders, which can be made online.

Truly's reopening line
Camera angles can be deceiving: Patrons stood separated, following marks on the ground (Photo courtesy of Michael Tobin)

“Wake Up, Wellesley” discussion to be held via YouTube, June 16th

Wake Up, Wellesley“Wake Up, Wellesley,” the first of four conference-style discussions to center on the voices of Black members of the Wellesley community, will be held via YouTube on Tuesday, June 16, at 6pm.

This first meeting will provide Black community members with the opportunity to share their stories and illuminate the racism in the community’s schools, stores, and common spaces. All are welcome.

WHAT: “Wake Up, Wellesley” Panel, Part 1 of 4

DATE: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

TIME: 6pm

RSVP HERE

LOCATION: YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUrpmU5aNJdN64NTP9wo4rA?view_as=subscriber

This event has been organized and will be led by WHS alumni Kayla Reid (2018) and Liliana Marciano Sydorenko (2019).

Painted Wellesley electrical boxes: The whole collection

Late last month we came across Wellesley artist Julia Blake painting poppies on the electrical box in front of Town Hall. Now fellow artists have painted or are in the process of painting boxes in Wellesley Hills as part of round one of a beautification project announced last year.

Mia Cross uses many colors on the box at the corner of Washington Street and State Street, and artists Deborah Friedman and Jenny Schneider have begun painting Monarch butterflies on a box near Clocktower Park (they’re still working on it).

More:

Natick’s Lookout Farm makes great use of picturesque space for outdoor dining

To the extent I’m a regular anywhere, I’m one at Lookout Farm in South Natick. In recent years I’ve run around the orchard on Thursday nights with a group that congregates after in the Taproom. And our neighborhood has quarterly-or-so meet-ups at the country-chic spot, sometimes entertained by a neighbor’s band.

So when the COVID-19 crisis hit, Lookout Farm was one of those places I missed. It wasn’t clear when we’d have a chance to visit again given that social distancing rules marked a temporary end to dine-in services (their curbside market shop is up and running).

Now farm management has faced head-on the challenges of running its Taproom and other venues profitably. All it took was a spare field that the farm just happened to have, and a little creative thinking to get The Lookout up and running. The new open-air dining venue sits further back on its 180-acre property than the Taproom. Dozens of picnic tables have been plunked down in a mown field that now serves as the dining room, and what a beautiful dining room it is. Surrounded by up-and-coming summer crops, there’s a view of the iconic red barn. Across the field are rows and rows of  over 50,000 espaliered fruit trees over which grape vines are trained on seemingly endless arbors.

lookout farm outdoor diningNatick town officials quickly approved the outdoor-dining plan, and The Lookout opened on Friday, June 12. We decided to let them work out any kinks that day, and reserved a spot online for our family of four on Saturday, June 13. The reservation system is handled through OpenTable, and works pretty well, though it’s hard to get a view at a glance of which time slots are available (the farm’s website says The Lookout is open Thursday-Sunday, but that’s not entirely clear in the online reservation system).

While I’d been to the farm many times, I still couldn’t quite visualize what we were in for. Though I had prepared enough to know that we’d need to wear masks, tables would be separated more than usual, we’d need to order our food and drinks via our phones once we got there, and that there was some sort of walking path for taking a post-dinner constitutional.

Lookout farm the lookout
Digging into the steak tips

 

We drove past the Taproom parking lot and followed signs to a grassy parking area. The Lookout staff, operating at friendliness as high-peak as the June strawberries available at the farm’s market shop right now, gave us a quick rundown of the rules and directed us to a check-in kiosk. We were then escorted to a reddish picnic table under a white tent. A good dinner crowd had already convened, with a mix of friend groups, families, and some familiar faces to us. The tables, including some small, rather romantic-looking set-ups, look out over the farmland. Some tables have umbrellas. All are spread across a large area with wide paths in between tables. The set-up works well during nice weather, and the tented area should still be fun even in a bit of drizzle.

Our server handed us paper menus to help us avoid scrolling hell on our phone, which we’d use to make our selections and put in our contact and payment info. That all worked smoothly, and I was ready to place our order when one of our boys learned his brother would not be sharing his fries. I wasn’t able to backtrack at that point and add anything to our order, so had to put that order through and do a new order for the fries. That turned out to be no big deal.

Lookout farm the lookout
Super Yellow pilsner, hold the straw

 

Our drinks, including tasty Super Yellow American Pilsner ($7), and a bottled Raspberry Lime Rickey, arrived first. The farm is known for is excellent cider selection, and our neighbors, seated a few tables away, raved about their choice of strawberry.

Shortly after our drinks came, our meals arrived, each in individual brown boxes accompanied by disposable plastic utensils.

Welcome new menu

We divided and conquered the menu, which has been orchestrated by executive chef Jason Gorman. The menu has been greatly expanded beyond the flatbreads, cheese plate and chicken tenders that Taproom patrons have come to know, a welcome change.

One of our sons was satisfied with his hearty Impossible Burger ($16) . Our other son made incredibly quick work of a juicy Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich, a good deal for $15 considering its fresh brioche bun and 2 layers of chicken. Having just finished a 12-mile run, he probably could have wolfed down another one or two. My wife predictably went for the lobster roll ($22), her first of what will be many in the coming months. Big spender that I am, I chose the $22 stout grilled beef tips, which had just the right amount of flavor and tenderness. Broccolini made for a nice side, but I foisted the potato salad onto my wife due to my mayo aversion. She gave it thumbs up. The overall bill was a tad hefty, especially with two orders of $7 fries, but we, and probably other diners heading back out to restaurants, are willing enough to tolerate slightly higher prices as these local businesses look to make up for lost time.

The new COVID-19 era dining experience didn’t feel entirely unusual, though not having a server swing by every so often to ask if things were OK or if we wanted another drink takes some getting used to. Up-selling is a thing in the restaurant business, a time-honored way of increasing the total of the tab. My wife commented that under normal circumstances she probably would have ordered a beer when the food order arrived. But the food gets sent out by a runner, and the runner ran away, as was her job. The waitstaff doesn’t make regular appearances, because part of the point of this exercise is to remain distance. Not wanting to send me back to my phone to place a beer order when my food was piping hot and in front of me, she shrugged and decided ordering the beer wasn’t worth the trouble.

We get that things are going to be different out there in restaurant world and have already been thinking of ways to better communicate what it is that we’d like. No surprise that things aren’t exactly what they used to be.

Lookout farm the lookout

Roaming the orchards

After dinner, we took the staff’s suggestion to take a 1/2 mile stroll in the orchards. In hindsight we’d wished we’d known about the option to order a beverage from the nearby kiosk to take with us on our walk. Learn from our mistake. Good people, know that you’re actually allowed to roam the fruit orchids with drink in hand. It’s almost like we aren’t in Massachusetts anymore. The walking paths are widely spaced and one-way, a la grocery store aisles, and we stopped to chat briefly with friends walking in the opposite direction. The grapevines overhead, the brick path underfoot, blue sky above, and a gentle breeze coming up from across the fields made the night feel something close to magical. For months now we’ve been doing take-out once a week and counting that as “special.” You know what’s really special? Not cleaning up after take-out night. True I didn’t have to cook it, but take-out night isn’t effortless. Spare us dinnertime effort once a week, tell me I don’t have to lift a finger to clean up the kitchen, and I’m happy for days and days.

“I thought the physical set-up was good,” my neighbor texted the next morning. “Tables far apart and open air. I felt safe…wow, I give then a ton of credit for making a go of this and pulling it off. And the french fries were excellent!”

Down the road we can foresee the farm adding some outdoor entertainment, making this an even livelier venue.. For now, The Lookout should be a popular place to take a break from home cooking, and should help the farm sell a few more cider donuts, strawberries, and other curbside pickup items as we phase toward the new normal.

The Lookout

Thursday & Friday 3pm to 8:30pm

Saturday & Sunday 12pm to 8:30pm

Last table reservation at 7:30pm | Last call at 8pm

Lookout farm the lookout
The grill: Where the food gets made
New Wellesley townhomes presented by Pinnacle Residential Properties

Pinnacle Residential Properties is delighted to introduce Fieldstone Way in Wellesley, a new complex of 44 luxury townhomes ranging from one to three bedrooms, developed by Concord-based, Northland Residential, renowned for superior design and excellence in construction. Floor plans range in size from 900 to 3,600 square feet of luxurious living space.  If you’re looking for a suburban escape, this is it.

Pinnacle, Fieldstone Way, The Dana, Wellesley
The Dana offers 2,755 sq. ft. of living space, with classic design elements throughout.

“Pinnacle Residential was chosen to market these homes because of their extensive market knowledge, exceptional track record in marketing and sales, and the fact that the firm is locally owned and managed,” Northland Vice President Elaine Leonard said.

The homes will be completed and released to market in phases. The first phase consists of five homes. Pinnacle Residential owner Elaine Bannigan said, “We are very excited about this new neighborhood. There is a supply shortage is most towns and Wellesley is no exception. It is considered a ‘healthy’ market when a six-month supply is available. At this time, Wellesley has just a two-month supply. Adding these beautiful new homes will give buyers outstanding and critically needed additional options.”

Pinnacle, Fieldstone Way, The Hunnewell, Wellesley
Comfortable and spacious, The Hunnewell includes 2,461 sq. ft. of living space with lots of natural light and tall ceilings.

Learn more about The Dana & The Hunnewell townhomes:

Wellesley town election results: Martin, Mirick win School Committee seats; voters not sold on keeping 7 elementary schools

town election scream tunnel
Town election scream tunnel, as photographer Cimarron Buser calls it

 

More than a quarter of active voters cast ballots, most without going to the polls in a Wellesley town election unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The election, originally scheduled for March, took place on Saturday at Babson College for all precincts for those who had not voted early.

Catherine Mirick will be a new face on the School Committee, as she and incumbent Melissa Martin earned the two open seats.

The other school-related item on the ballot—a non-binding referendum about whether the town should keep its seven neighborhood elementary school model or consolidate to six—went to those who said “No.” The results: 59% No, 41% Yes, with Yes votes outnumbering No’s only in the Hardy Elementary School district (precinct B).

In other contested races, Beth Sullivan Woods and Tom Ulfelder retained their Board of Selectmen seats. Scott Bender won in a close race vs. Tom Skelly for a one-year seat on the Board of Public Works. Mark Kaplan rolled to a victory in the moderator contest.

wellesley town election
Inside the Babson athletic center on a quiet election day. Photo shared by Kim Maire

 

Full unofficial results (minus write-in votes) below.

All newly-elected Town officials will be sworn in via Zoom by the Town Clerk this coming week. All new Town Meeting members will be sworn in at the start of the remote 2020 Annual Town Meeting on Monday, June 22.

Download (PDF, Unknown)

 

 

 

Wellesley Dads: Something funny’s up on Brook Path leading to Father’s Day

Those painted kindness rocks are always a pleasant surprise whether found in the woods, at schools, or just out on the sidewalk.

Wellesley has showered the Class of 2020 with love, in lights, with banners, at the car parade.

And while all of these speak to Dads, this Father’s Day you should expect a little more. Like a temporary trail of Dad Jokes on Wellesley’s Brook Path, between Cameron Street (Hunnewell Elementary School) and Smith Street (Wellesley High School track), and if you needed more, at Pegan Cove in Natick. Word is these will only be there through Father’s Day, June 21.

Dreams do come true…like when you dreamt you wrote The Hobbit, but were only Tolkien in your sleep.*

dad jokes

*NOT original

 

