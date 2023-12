A driver smashed a sedan into the front of the Santander Bank at 277 Linden St., next to Dunkin’ Donuts in Wellesley on Friday morning.

Police are investigating, and we’ll update this post with any details we can get.

In October, a car crashed into the Starbucks in Linden Square.

In Natick, an old Santander Bank was demolished the usual way, with bulldozers, etc.

Thanks to a reader for sharing the photo (see something, send something to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com)