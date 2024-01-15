The Swellesley Report

10 years ago this January in Wellesley: Firefighters meet 'Ellen'; Welcoming Bocado; Bidding John Dewar farewell

Looking back at Wellesley stories on The Swellesley Report from January, 2024:

John Dewar

More “10 years ago…” posts

Wellesley can now get fired up: Open burning allowed until May 1 with permit

It’s open burning season in the state, and Wellesley residents can apply online with the Fire Department if you’ve got the room and desire. We’re sure more than few of you have yards littered with branches from endless storms, though whether anything will be dry enough to burn anytime soon could be an issue.

Open burn seasons runs from Jan. 15-May 1.

Once you’re issued a permit for the season you still need to call the fire department on the day of your burn to find out if weather conditions will make it safe. Once your burn is over, complete the “Report Daly Burning” application.

Permits expire at the end of each burning season.

Wellesley burn

Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Jan. 15, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Jan. 15, 2024:

Recreation Commission (Jan. 16, 6pm, online)

Zero emission vehicle first fleet policy briefing; Morses Pond Project update; Pickleball study update

Select Board (Jan. 16, 6:30pm, Tolles Parsons Center)

Discuss and Vote Request from Proponents for Development Agreement regarding 200 Pond Road Zoning Request; Annual Town Meeting Preparation; Discuss and Vote Flag Policy

Trails Committee (Jan. 16. 7pm, Warren Building, 90 Washington St.)

Projects/Tasks (Centennial Reservation trail problems); Trails Status (Recent storm trail blockages and damage); Walks and Events (Decide on Spring trail walks)

Advisory Committee (Jan. 17, 6:30pm, online)

Select Board; Board of Health

Community Preservation Committee (Jan. 17, 7:30pm, online)

Presentation/Discussion/Vote of Morses Pond Bathhouse and Beachfront Project; Discussion of North 40 Conservation Restriction; Discussion of Wellesley History Center Project

Board of Health (Jan. 18, 9:30am, online)

Director Report; Nurse Supervisor Report

Council on Aging (Jan. 18, 4pm)

Details to come

Natural Resources Commission (Jan. 18, 7pm)

Details to come

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

Congrats to Wellesley's Fall 2023 All-Scholastics sports stars

Athletes from Wellesley have been recognized as Boston Globe All-Scholastics for their fall sports season performances (subscription may be required to access Boston Globe article).

Wellesley All-Scholastics:

  • Stephen Goehringer (Wellesley High boys cross country)
  • Eli Merritt (Wellesley High boys cross country)
  • Audrey Fitzpatrick (Wellesley High girls cross country)
  • Emma Tuxbury (Wellesley High girls cross country)
  • Maiwenn Kamdje (Wellesley High girls volleyball)
  • Kate Paquette (Rivers girls volleyball)
  • Gaia Jacobs (Wellesley High girls soccer)
  • Ryan Keyes (Wellesley High boys golf)
  • Elena Dudkina (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)
  • Anna McGrew (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)
  • Lucy Savarese (Wellesley High girls swimming/diving)
  • Wellesley High Girls 200 Freestyle Relay swim team (Anna McGrew, Alexandra Loo, Audrey Sau, Elaine Cheng)

Many other Wellesley athletes were recognized as all-stars and for honorary mention.

Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Indoor Track & Field's Annie Comella

Athlete of the Week: Annie Comella, Wellesley High School junior

Sport: Girls indoor track & field: Captain for sprinters and long jumper

Athlete of the Week: Annie Comella, Wellesley High School junior

Sport: Girls indoor track & field: Captain for sprinters and long jumper

Ann Comella
Annie Comella in action (photo courtesy of Darren Bovie)

 

When & how you got involved in this sport:  When I was a freshmen in high school. My older sister had done track all four years of high school and was very successful so I wanted to follow in her footsteps.

What you love most about this sport: I love how even though it can be very individual I have my teammates to work out with and support each other. Cheering each other on is so fun. Also, it can be super rewarding when you are successful after putting in a ton of hard work.

Pre-meet ritual: I always eat a peanut butter sandwich before a meet.

Top goal for this season: To continue getting personal bests in my events.

Thoughts so far about this year’s team: The environment is really close and positive and everyone supports each other during meets and when working out at practice.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: Long jump school record

An inspiring story related to your involvement in the sport/this team: Winning Division 2 titles indoor and outdoor freshmen and sophomore year

Interests outside of your sport: Spending time with my family and friends. My favorite subject is history.

Other sports that you play, if any: Soccer

Coach John Griffith’s take: “Annie is very goal oriented, she takes on every challenge in the classroom and on the track to its completion. I have never met a student/athlete that has had more drive to be the best than her. Even though she is blessed with a lot of God-given talent she still works harder than anyone else on the team.

While some leaders are outwardly demonstrative, I have always found Annie to be a leader by example. She is extremely generous and always willing to lend a hand when needed. She is very competitive and uses that drive to get better. She is not only the best athlete on the team but she really enjoys everything to do with the sport. She cherishes all of the aspects of being on a team, whether it be working late after practice or bonding time with her teammates. People tend to gravitate to her positive attitude and enjoy being around her.”

Wellesley School Committee to assemble academic calendar task force to address days off

by 1 Comment

After the School Committee last month voted to add three holidays to the 2024-25 academic calendar—Diwali, Lunar New Year, and Eid al-Fitr will join Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Good Friday as religious/cultural days off for students, faculty, and staff—the Committee revisited the issue during its Jan. 9 meeting (see Wellesley Media recording, about 18 minutes in). Next steps: a task force led by two to-be-determined School Committee members will be assembled. The group will be assigned to provide a recommendation on what the school calendar should look like beyond the next academic year.

“We’re at another beginning, not an ending,” Committee member Leda Eizenberg said.

The idea behind creating a task force would be to involve stakeholders that could include community leaders, faith leaders, Civil Discourse Initiative members, students, school faculty, the Select Board, and others. “What we’re solving for is the holidays, or days off of school—what parameters will be considered,” Chair Craig Mack said, citing a need to move on to “next steps for the school calendar outreach.”

In addition, it’s possible that the teachers’ union will have substantial say in the direction in which school holidays go. “We were notified by the WEA [Wellesley Educators Association] of a demand for Impact Bargaining over this point for next year’s calendar. We expect to have conversations with the WEA as is our obligation under bargaining rules to be able to do that,” Supt. Dr. David Lussier informed the Committee.

During Citizens Speak, a resident said for such an important vote last month, the process seemed rushed and characterized by a lack of transparency. “I understand a task force is going to be assembled. I’m really encouraging everyone to have the criteria be transparent about the process of choosing a task force, and how to apply,” she said.

What recommendations a task force may present to the School Committee is anyone’s guess. Perhaps the 2024-25 calendar that includes six religious/cultural holidays will stand. Perhaps the recommendation will be to remove all such holidays from the calendar. Or maybe a task force will think outside the 180-day school-year box and come up with something else.

“To me, we level set by putting these six days on the calendar, for 2024-25 alone, which is what we’ve done, and now we ask the questions. But we ask the question from a place of where we have tried to make sure that all  students in the community feel like they belong,” Eizenberg said.

Using a task force model is a step toward addressing concerns about transparency. All meetings of a task force would fall under Open Meeting law. That means that although a task force would be made up of a finite group of people, all meetings would be open to the public, and the agendas would be posted ahead of time.

Supt. Lussier voiced administration support encouraging the School Committee to take this on and, “The staff, clearly, will support whichever direction the Committee chooses.”

Wellesley High School student representative Evelyn Harrison suggested casting a wide net to gather opinions would go a long way toward achieving a goal of transparency. “It would be incredibly beneficial to have some more town-wide surveys that go maybe both to faculty and to students” so that participation in the process is more accessible, Harrison said.

Committee member Catherine Mirick suggested that the Committee not decide then and there which two members would take on task force leadership, to general agreement. That will be a decision that will likely come in two weeks’ time, during the next School Committee meeting, along with details on what exactly a task force would tackle as it seeks to come up with recommendations.

Sign up now for summer camp in Wellesley (and beyond)

Wellesley Wetlands Protection Committee seeks new members

The Wetlands Protection Committee (WPC) is looking for candidates to fill two vacant associate member positions.

Residents with a passion for protecting the environment, experience in environmental science, natural resources management, botany, ecology, conservation and more, or a strong interest in preserving natural habitats are encouraged to apply.

charles river snow winter
Charles River, winter 2024

The WPC is a five-member board of appointed volunteers who enforce the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act and the Wellesley Wetlands Protection Bylaw. The Committee is responsible for reviewing and permitting any proposed work within a Wetland Buffer Zone, a Riverfront Area, or a Wetland Resource Area.

Interested residents should submit a letter and/or resume detailing qualifications, interests, and any additional information they deem relevant to nrc@wellesleyma.gov. Please include WPC in the email subject line. Questions? Contact NRC Director Brandon Schmitt at (781) 431-1019, Ext. 2298.

Friday is letters-to-the-editor day on The Swellesley Report

The Swellesley Report accepts letters to the editor. Letters must be of general local community interest and must be signed. Community shout-outs are also accepted and encouraged. For example, a non-profit may thank an organization for a donation received. Candidate announcements are also encouraged.

You can see past letters to the editor here.

How to submit your letter to the editor

The deadline is Wednesday at noon for letters to appear that week, or a week further out.

Send letters to the editor to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Submitting a letter to the editor does not guarantee that your letter will be posted on The Swellesley Report.

Letters must be written for The Swellesley Report only—we do not accept form-type letters sent to multiple news agencies.

Please review detailed guidelines for letters to the editor here.

