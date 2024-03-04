The Swellesley Report

Wellelsey High Robotics Team to display engineering skills at FIRST competition

The community is encouraged to watch the Wellesley High School Robotics Team compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) as FRC#8567 on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 in Bridgewater. It is an exciting event for young children to watch, and inspiring for middle schoolers who like STEM.

Details: 36 teams are slated to compete at this free event, which is open to the public.  Qualification matches start at 11am and run till 7pm on March 9. On March 10, there will be additional qualification matches from 9am-1pm, then playoffs and award ceremonies from 2-5pm.

FIRST Robotics Competition is the ultimate sport for the mind and allows for real hands-on engineering. Under strict rules and limited time and resources, teams of high school students are challenged to build industrial-size robots to play a difficult field game in alliance with other teams, while also fundraising to meet their goals, designing a team “brand,” and advancing respect and appreciation for STEM within the local community.

FIRST Robotics Competition in Revere, 2023. The team earnedt a Sustainability Award.

