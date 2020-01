Although the New England Patriots and their fans didn’t have anything to celebrate last Saturday night, Wellesley’s junior and seniors managed to party on at Cotillion 2020. The annual formal dance was held at Lombardo’s in Randolph, where over 700 guests danced (and watched the game on available big-screen tvs). The 80-year tradition was kept going by over 150 parent volunteers. Thanks to those volunteers for these great pics of the big night.

