Wellesley Police log: Jammie bottoms missing; road rager accused of throwing gravel; online scams involve apartment rental, nude photos & booze; car break-ins & thefts

Wellesley MA police logs for the weeks of Sept. 27-Oct. 17:

Arrests

On September 30, 2021 at 7:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence on Wachusett Road for a report of a female party who had taken a package that had been delivered there. The reporting party stated the female party stated it was her package, it had been delivered to an incorrect address and she was staying up the street. The reporting party stated that the suspect got into the passenger seat of a red Honda Accord. Officers responding to the call observed a red Honda sedan traveling on Cliff Road and stopped the vehicle. A male party was operating the vehicle and the female party was the passenger. There were three new Apple iPhone 13 Pro cell phones located under the passenger seat in the vehicle. The packaging was addressed to three different people at three different addresses. None of the names or addresses were those of the vehicle occupants. They were taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On October 16, 2021 at 7:39 p.m. Officer Scopa was dispatched to the area of Washington Street for a report of an erratic operator. He observed the Honda sedan at the intersection of Washington Street at Worcester Street and noticed that the vehicle had stopped beyond the stop line for the red light and was continuing to roll forward into the intersection. Officer Scopa stopped the vehicle on Washington Street at Maugus Ave and spoke with the operator. He immediately noticed that the driver’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot and his eyelids appeared heavy. He had difficulty locating his license and when asked where he was going he indicated around the corner to Marion Street in Woburn. The driver agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was unable to successfully pass these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On October 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Officer DiCenso was on patrol and observed an Acura sedan and conducted query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed there was an active warrant issued by Milford District Court for motor vehicle related offenses for the owner of the vehicle. Officer DiCenso stopped the vehicle and made contact with the operator and ownerr. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On September 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Officer Pino spoke to a female party who stated she was the victim of an apartment rental scam. The female party had seen a Craigslist advertisement for an apartment in Framingham and contacted the individual that had listed the apartment. Over a period of two weeks, she sent that individual $2,000 for the apartment and the individual stated six months rent was needed to secure the apartment. The reporting party suspected she was being scammed and told the individual she was contacting the police. Over the two-week period the male party had sent her a screen shot of a MA ID with the name James on it. Officer Pino found that James resided in Quincy. He contacted James who stated his identity had been stolen and someone had attempted to rent a vehicle under his name in Virginia. The $2,000 had been sent as five separate transactions to a Zelle account under the name of Tsyeba. Officer Pino was able to locate a Tsyeba in Virginia. She stated she had met a male party through an online dating app and he said he was an investor. She has been receiving payments from people on his behalf. She confirmed she had received $2,000 from the reporting party and agreed to return the funds. The incident is under investigation.

On September 27, 2021 at 10:10 p.m. an officer spoke with a male party who had received a threat through social media. The reporting party relayed that he had a conversation with one of his contacts on his Instagram account around 9:20 p.m. He stated the individual sent him a nude photo of herself and asked him to send a nude photo of himself. Immediately after sending the photo the contact demanded $1,000 be sent via Zelle or Cash App and indicated if the money

was not sent the photos would be sent to the reporting party’s contact list. He was advised not to send any money or any personal information, to block the social media account the individual was contacting him through and to file a complaint with Instagram. Officer Gerard is investigating.

On September 30, 2021 at 12:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of the Grove Street Post Office for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A Honda SUV had crashed into two parked vehicles. The operator of the Honda SUV was injured and transported to the hospital for evaluation. The driver was not seriously hurt in the crash.

On October 1, 2021 at 1:55 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence on Edgemoor Ave for a report of a breaking and entering into an unlocked motor vehicle. The reporting party stated their car alarm sounded and the individual fled in an SUV that had been parked at the edge of their driveway. At approximately 8:00 a.m. a resident of Manor Ave indicated that two vehicles that were unlocked in their garage had been entered and rummaged through, but it did not appear anything had been taken.

On October 1, 2021 at 9:46 a.m. an officer was dispatched to Argyle Ave for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The reporting party stated that his 2017 Porsche Macan was stolen from his driveway overnight. The reporting party thought the motor vehicle had been locked when it was taken. The reporting party reviewed his security camera footage and observed a white SUV drive past his driveway at approximately 1:39 a.m. The incident is under investigation.

On October 1, 2021 at 11:01 a.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party from Fenmere Ave regarding a motor vehicle breaking and entering. He stated two vehicles were gone through and approximately $20.00 in change was taken from one of the vehicles.

On October 2, 2021 at 4:16 p.m. an officer spoke to a female party regarding an attempted fraud where she responded to an email that advised her she needed to renew her MacAfee subscription for her computer. She provided a male party with her debit card information and some identifying information. She followed the male party’s instructions, which granted him access to her computer remotely. When the male party took over the computer she became suspicious, unplugged the computer, and terminated the call. She was advised to contact her bank and request a new debit card, to monitor her credit and to have an IT specialist check her computer prior to using it again.

On October 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who stated she is having an issue with a neighbor. The female party indicated that her child had a disagreement with a neighbor’s child and the neighbor got involved and was verbally harassing her child. She was advised to block the neighbor’s phone number to avoid any future phone calls being received, the process to obtain a harassment prevention order and to contact the police if she feels concerned for her safety or her child’s safety.

On October 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who stated he had been involved in a road rage incident earlier that morning. He stated an unknown driver in an Audi was driving aggressively behind him, trying to pass him and followed him as he made several turns. He eventually pulled over on Pond Road to let the driver pass him at which point a male party exited the Audi and threw sand and gravel from the road onto the hood of his vehicle which scratched the paint. He did not have the vehicle’s registration number and requested that the incident be documented.

On October 6, 2021 at 11:00 an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding a fraudulent charge on her credit card. There was a charge for an airline ticket in someone else’s name made on her card in August. She contacted her credit card company and was initially told they would mark the charge as fraudulent and she would not be held responsible. Her credit card company later informed her that the charge was deemed to not be fraudulent and she would need to file a police report to dispute the charge.

On October 6, 2021 at 11:15 p.m. an officer spoke with a male party regarding identity fraud. The reporting party stated that there were multiple attempts to obtain a loan for a vehicle purchase in Maryland using his personal information in August. The officer spoke with the car dealership and learned that someone had provided the reporting party’s identification and obtained a $158,000 car loan to purchase a Porsche. The vehicle is currently registered in New York and no payments have been made on the loan. The incident is under investigation.

On October 8, 2021 at 10:06 a.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party about a female party known to her attempting to harass her by posting comments about her on social media. The reporting party stated she has blocked the female party on social media and that she has created fake social media accounts to continue to post false negative comments about the reporting party. The individual resides in another state. The officer is investigating.

On October 8, 2021 at 2:13 p.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party regarding phone calls he was receiving about a fraudulent loan application. The messages requested personal information including bank statements. The reporting party has blocked the numbers the calls were coming from. He checked his bank and credit card statement and did not observe any suspicious activity. There are no suspects in this incident.

On October 9, 2021 at 11:26 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of two female parties who had broken into the residence and taken alcohol. Officers spoke with the reporting party who had been awoken by an alarm and confronted the two female parties in the kitchen who stated they had been invited there by a male party named Tony. When the reporting party advised them nobody by that name resided there they left through a side door. Officers encountered the two female parties outside of the residence and they stated they had been chatting with a male party known to them as Tyler through Instagram for about 5 months and he had invited them over. They contacted him when they arrived at the house and he told them he would be there in about 5 minutes and to let themselves in. The women entered the residence through an unlocked door and helped themselves to a beverage in the refrigerator believing it was Tyler’s home. The officers spoke to the reporting party and explained the women had been scammed into coming to the residence by an unknown individual they met through social media and they were apologetic. The officers spoke to the female parties about the dangers of meeting someone at a private residence that they did not know.

On October 12, 2021 at 11:12 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who stated he received notification from his security system that an unknown male party came onto his property and began taking photographs of his home. The reporting party also observed a compact red sedan parked in front of his residence. There are no suspects.

On October 12, 2021 at 2:05 p.m. an officer was sent to a residence to speak with a female party and verify that she had her driver’s license in her possession at the request of the Township of Spring Police in Berks County Pennsylvania. An unknown female party had a fraudulent license with the personal information of the resident and a different photo. The unknown female party attempted to cash a check using the fraudulent license and fled the bank. The resident was advised to monitor her credit for any suspicious activity.

On October 12, 2021 at 4:27 p.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party regarding a lost cell phone and wallet. The male party stated he had lost the items in Boston and it appeared as though the phone had been turned off. He cancelled his credit cards and checked to see if there was any fraudulent activity. The officer advised him to contact him if he received an updated location through the find my iPhone application.

On October 14, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party from a business in the Fells Block regarding a fraudulent $20.00 bill that had been passed to an employee the previous night. The reporting party stated there were two juveniles that had entered the store around 6:50 p.m. and made a purchase with a $20 bill. The store closed at 7:00 p.m. and the two juveniles returned at 7:05 p.m. and asked if the employee could make change for a $20 bill. The reporting party felt these juveniles were possibly responsible. The officer was able to identify the juveniles from the surveillance video footage and spoke with the parent of the juveniles who stated he had given them a $20 bill and was unaware that it had potentially been counterfeit.

On October 16, 2021 at 10:13 a.m. an officer spoke to female party who stated she had received a statement for retail store credit card with charges in the amount of $645.99. The reporting party called the bank and cancelled the account. She learned the account was opened online, but the charges were made at a store in Newark DE. She had contacted two credit reporting agencies to request a credit report and fraud alert. There are no suspects.

On October 16, 2021 at 12:08 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party from a business in Wellesley Square regarding a past shoplifting incident where 4 pairs of pajama bottoms were stolen from a display rack. The reporting party stated they could have been taken at any point in the past 10 days. There was no security footage available to review.

On October 17, 2021 at 1:40 a.m. officers responded to the area of Curve Street for a report of people who appeared to be trying to open the doors to cars. The reporting party stated she yelled at them to stop and they got into a white SUV and drove away. While checking the area officers located 3 unlocked vehicles that had been entered but were not able to locate the white SUV.

On October 17, 2021 at 2:41 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who stated her son’s bicycle was stolen from the lobby of her apartment building between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. They stated they had checked the area and did not locate the bicycle. On October 21, 2021 the reporting party called back and stated the bicycle had been located on the property of the apartment complex.

On October 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. an officer spoke with a male party regarding a bicycle that was stolen from a field at the Bates School. He stated it was taken sometime between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. There are no suspects