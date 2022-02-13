The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Fiorella’s selling sauce online; Mathnasium now on Washington St.

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:

Fiorella’s selling sauce online
Fiorella’s, which includes the Fiorella’s Express location in Wellesley, has begun selling bottled sauce online and in stores.
Either Marinara or Fra Diavolo (or a variety pack() costs $50 per a half dozen 25-oz. bottles.

fiorella's Owner Rémon Karian has been hands-on developing the sauce line.

“It’s something I’ve been working on for a number of years. We started out just selling in the restaurant, then we started selling it to some retail stores, and now we just launched our ecommerce site,” he says. “It’s still available at a number of retailers and our restaurants as well.”

They’re selling it in six packs because that’s what worked to justify shipping rates and carrying costs.

“Hopefully, we’ll make some adjustments as we go. We will also be adding a subscription option in the future,” Karian says. “The ecommerce site is still in the infancy stage and we’re learning every day. Consumer packaged goods is a whole new world to me.”

Business is good for Fiorella’s. Karian says they’re planning to open a location in Lexington Center this summer.

They have other locations in Belmont, Brighton, Concord, and Newtonville.

 

Mathnasium now on Washington Street

Mathnasium, a chain of educational outlets that teach math to kids in 1st through 8th grade, has opened a location at 464 Washington St., next door to The Barber’s Chair in the former Pine Straw space.
Mathnasium previously had a Wellesley location on Rte. 9.
The business offers help to kids who need help, are advanced, or fall somewhere in between.
If we have our math correct, Mathnasium is located less than a mile down Washington Street from the Russian School of Math, and just a half mile from Wellesley Middle School.
