Wellesley Symphony taps director with ‘new energy, enthusiasm, ideas’

Dr. Mark Latham is a busy guy who is now even busier upon being appointed director of the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra.

Latham was one of a handful of guest conductors who led concerts for the non-profit orchestra over this season as part of the selection process that involved a review of 65 applicants. During the February concert titled “From Darkness to Light,” he led the orchestra from Beethoven’s “Coriolan” Overture, through Theofinidis’ “Rainbow Body,”and Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony.

He succeeds Max Hobart, who retired in 2021 after 27 years with the orchestra. Hobart returns for the season-ending concert on June 19 at 3pm at MassBay Community College.

Latham, of Somerville, will continue teaching music at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and serving as music director of the New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Mark brings new energy, enthusiasm and new ideas to the WSO,” says Carol Davidson, president of the orchestra board. “He is already working on programming our next season (well, he has no choice—that’s usually done by April/May). Mark has a lot of experience reaching out to the greater community, involving himself in fundraising and programming unusual but crowd-pleasing repertoire.

“During his concert cycle with us in February, he encouraged us to enjoy the music, to work hard to master the tricky bits, but overall, to make music and be happy,” Davidson says.

Born in Tanzania, Latham holds degrees in violin performance from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, the Philadelphia College of Performing Arts, and Brooklyn College Conservatory of Music, and a DMA in orchestral conducting from the University of Michigan.