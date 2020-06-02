Beyond Wellesley: police report “active incident” in Natick Mall area

According to the Natick Police department on their Facebook page, “there is an active incident in the area of the Natick Mall.”

In the Mon., June 1, 10pm post, the police asked the public to use caution when traveling in the area, or avoid the area if possible.

Massachusetts State Police also are on the scene.

Management at Nouvelle condos, which is attached to the Natick Mall, has advised residents to stay inside their units.

As heard via police scanner, officers have been monitoring activity at several “staging areas” in Natick including Ben & Jerry’s on route 9, and the Cloverleaf Mall. A large number of vehicles was also reported to be heading down Speen St.