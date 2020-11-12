Artists transform four more Wellesley electrical boxes

Don’t be shocked if you notice an increase in art around Wellesley. Four local artists have taken paintbrushes in hand to beautify electrical boxes in town, following the successful makeover last spring of three other formerly drab, now glamorous, infrastructure necessities.

The Wellesley Public Art Committee spearheaded the logistics of the project, and funding was provided through the Community Fund for Wellesley and also by property manager Federal Realty for the box in Linden Square. Artists have recently put the the last of the paint on the community pride project.

Here’s a look at Wellesley’s newest enhanced electrical boxes:

ARTIST: Alexander Golob, whose other works in town include murals in Linden Square

LOCATION: In front of St. John school on Washington Street

CONCEPT: Everyday life in Wellesley in serene and welcoming blues.

ARTIST: Qiuyuhong Lu, originally from Shanghai, is studying at Boston University, pursuing a dual degree in Painting and Psychology

LOCATION: Crest Road and Linden Street

CONCEPT: Beautiful Wellesley Town Hall gets a soft-focus treatment, with lush sunset colors.

ARTIST: Julie Vari-Nikolewski

LOCATION: Linden Square

CONCEPT: Contemporary, abstract work, exploration of color and shapes.

ARTIST: Carolyn Mackin, who when she’s not painting outside on the edge of Wellesley Square, works from a light-filled studio on the third floor of her home built in 1898.

LOCATION: Central Street and Weston Road

CONCEPT: A reminder that we don’t have to travel far distances to have a transformative experience. We can find excitement and adventure within our local community, and even within ourselves. We just need to dig deep and be open.

There was a little drama with Carolyn’s project, culminating in a directive from the Wellesley Public Art Committee to paint over her finished work and try again. It seems her original go at the project strayed too far from what Mackin outlined in her application. The Committee said she deviated too much from her proposal in terms of scale, and that the finished work must be amended to match her submission.

Here’s the latest iteration of her work, a dreamy mystical world. Mackin says the work is finished, and the Committee has granted its final approval.

Here’s what the Committee gave the thumbs-down to: