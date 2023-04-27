Wellesley HS Spring Choral Concert, April 27

Come celebrate the magnificent work of Wellesley High School’s choral ensembles’ seniors as they wrap up four years of enriching the town of Wellesley through their singing.

The WHS Spring Choral Concert will take place on Thursday, April 27, 7pm, in the WHS Katherine L. Babson Jr. Auditorium, 50 Rice St.

You don’t want to miss the beautiful voices of Brooks Brothers; Song Sisters; Concert Choir; Rice Street Singers; and Keynote Singers.

All this and FREE entry, too. What a great opportunity to enjoy great music.