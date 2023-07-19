Kids Backing Kids readying for back-to-school supplies drive

Kids Backing Kids is again partnering with schools, housing programs, and community organizations in Wellesley, Needham, Newton, and Dorchester for its 4th Annual Back to School Drive.

The effort seeks to provide families in need with the school supplies, from stationery to backpacks, essential for kids to succeed.

Wellesley’s Rodrigue sisters—Grace, Olivia, and Simone—spearhead Kids Backing Kids, though have plenty of volunteer support.

Kids Backing Kids encourages you to sponsor one or more child in one of two ways:

Shop for school supplies for one or more students using a list provided. When you’re done shopping, Kids Backing Kids will pick up the supplies and prepare the backpack for a student. The cost for each assembled backpack will be around $50-$75 per student.

Donate money and a Kids Backing Kids volunteer will shop for the supplies. Each backpack will cost us $50-$75 per student, but any amount is greatly appreciated. Kids Backing Kids is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and your donation is 100% tax deductible.

