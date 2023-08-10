It’s Wellesley Advisory Committee bootcamp time

Wellesley’s Advisory Committee, arguably the most important appointed body in town, recently had its annual orientation for new members (and refresher for existing members). Town Moderator Mark Kaplan and Advisory Chair Madison Riley led the program, designed to familiarize new members of the 15-person group with what Advisory does and how town government works here.

Even if you’re not on Advisory, you might find the 80-minute program helpful in understanding how town government operates in Wellesley.

In addition, here’s a post we published last year as an introduction to Advisory (What the heck is Wellesley’s Advisory Committee anyway?).

Advisory typically introduces 5 members each year, each for 3-year terms.

This year, in addition, Tamara Sielecki was appointed to fill a vacant slot that expires in 2025.

The 5 new members who are slated to serve into 2026 are Hanna Bonin, Philip Jameson, Jay Prosnitz, Lucienne Ronco, and Donna Stoddard.

Thanks to all for their service—Advisory is no light commitment.

Sign up for our weekday newsletter

Though our newsletter is free, we appreciate any financial support for our independent journalism venture.