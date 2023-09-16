Wellesley volunteer fair coming to the library

A 2-day Wellesley Volunteer Fair will be held at the main Branch of Wellesley Free Library (530 Washington St.) to connect non-profit organizations with potential volunteers. Hours will be 2-4pm on Sunday, Oct. 1, and 10am-noon on Monday, Oct. 2.

Registration for organizations is open.

The following is provided to groups taking part:

One 6-foot table

Two chairs

Volunteer registration form

Light refreshments and treats for all

Organizations should bring information about their mission and volunteer opportunities. Email Cara Rothman with questions.

Offered by the League of Women Voters of Wellesley & the Wellesley Free Library.

Separately, we welcome you to volunteer tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com