Wellesley volunteer fair coming to the library

A 2-day Wellesley Volunteer Fair will be held at the main Branch of Wellesley Free Library (530 Washington St.) to connect non-profit organizations with potential volunteers. Hours will be 2-4pm on Sunday, Oct. 1, and 10am-noon on Monday, Oct. 2.

Registration for organizations is open.

The following is provided to groups taking part:

  • One 6-foot table
  • Two chairs
  • Volunteer registration form
  • Light refreshments and treats for all

Organizations should bring information about their mission and volunteer opportunities. Email Cara Rothman with questions.

Offered by the League of Women Voters of Wellesley & the Wellesley Free Library.

