Jaguar plows into Wellesley Starbucks

Wellesley Police on Saturday afternoon responded to a scary scene in Linden Square, where a driver crashed a vehicle into the Starbucks. No one inside the store was hurt, and occupants of the Jaguar that crashed into Starbucks were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No further details were immediately available beyond what the police posted on social media.

Police, Fire and EMS working a motor vehicle crash into a Starbucks on Linden St. Fortunately no patrons or employees were struck by the vehicle. Occupants of the vehicle transported to a local hospital as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/O7fhiz0a1n — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) October 28, 2023

On Saturday night, when we stopped by the location, yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Starbucks, and workers were securing the area of the store damaged by the car crash.