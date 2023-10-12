Opening Day at Wellesley’s most prominent pumpkin patch

Wellesley Hills Congregational Church on Thursday opened its annual pumpkin patch for the 20th year, attracting buyers and photographers to its mostly orange spectacular at 207 Washington St. “I had to stop and take photos,” said a woman, pulling out her smartphone, as I was leaving.

You can’t really take a bad photo of this scene, though I always test that truism. Anyway, you’re better off seeing it in person, ideally sooner than later this month so that the mass of colors and thousands of pounds of pumpkin are still on display.

Patch sales support indigenous farming communities that provide the collection. Sales also benefit youth service programs, and this year a portion of our proceeds will go towards supporting the UCC Global H.O.P.E. (Humanitarian. Opportunities. Progress. Empowerment.) Disaster Response and Refugee Support Team.

The patch, offering pumpkins at a range of prices, is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-6pm, and Sundays 11am-6pm.

