Share your Wellesley flood story with planning council

If your property was hit with unwanted water during this past week’s storm, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) wants to hear from you. The goal of the MAPC survey is to make this information available to the public, businesses, and municipal leaders to help with planning for future weather events.

The regional planning agency, which serves people who live and work in 101 cities and towns of metropolitan Boston, earlier this year issued a report called Water, Water Everywhere: The Increasing Threat of Stormwater Flooding in Greater Boston. A key recommendation in the report was to make information about stormwater flooding locations more accessible.

