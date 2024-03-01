Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Alpine skiing’s Spencer Brown

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Athlete of the Week: Spencer Brown, Wellesley High School Junior

Sport: Boys alpine skiing

When & how you got involved in this sport: I started skiing for fun at the age of 2, and by age 9 I began competitively racing. Every weekend for the last 8 years I have been training and racing at various mountains in New Hampshire.

What you love most about this sport: I love skiing because it is a way to be active outdoors in the winter months. I love the connections that can be made with the athletes across teams. After years of racing in New Hampshire, I have friends from all over New England in this sport, and regardless of which mountain we represent it is great fun to hang out together at races each weekend all around the region. I also love how ski racing is an individual sport that rewards hard work and dedication.

Pre-meet ritual: Before races, I always wake up early and stretch, and listen to music on the way to the mountain.

Top goal for this season: To individually get top 10 at states, and for the Wellesley Boys team to win it all.

Thoughts so far about this year’s team: Coming into the season, on paper our roster had a lot of boys who love to ski but were inexperienced with ski racing. But every day at practice the boys put in countless hours of work and it has shown. At the end of the regular season, the Wellesley boys came in second in our league of twelve schools.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: I am very proud of captaining a team and being a mentor to newer skiers, teaching them how to inspect a course and develop strategy, tune skis before a race, and get the most out of a training day. I’m proud of getting top ten individually this season in a league of over 150 racers.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement in the sport/this team: Most of my funny stories related to this sport involve having fun in the snow after a race or training and enjoying the mountains with friends.

Interests outside of your sport: Outside of skiing, I enjoy math, playing golf in the spring and summer, going to the beach, hiking, and hanging out with my friends.

What other sports you play, if any: Soccer and Lacrosse

Coach Cory Tusler’s take: Spencer is athletically determined to succeed. He has an excellent attitude and had a top 10 placement in our league during this past season. Spencer is always helping out the underclassmen. He helps with taking skis in the back of the bus and helping parents with team food and making sure that the team is taken care of. Additionally, Spencer helps me with on-course inspections with his teammates. It has been awesome to see him grow throughout the years and I look forward to him continuing to lead the Alpine Ski team into his Senior year.