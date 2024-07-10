Wellesley cyclists ready for Pan-Mass Challenge

More than 100 Wellesley residents will be among the 6,500 riders this August at the 45th Pan-Mass Challenge, the annual cycling fundraiser that contributes tens of millions for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
The PMC boasts a variety of routes, including those that start and finish in Wellesley (at Babson College) and Foxborough.
The PMC, and those riders and volunteers who are undergoing or have undergone treatment for cancer, will be honored at this Friday night’s Red Sox game at Fenway Park.
Among those from Wellesley taking part in the PMC, which takes place on Aug. 3 and 4, are father and son John and Michael Bueker. They signed up for the Sturbridge-to-Provincetown route, and each seeks to raise $6K.
“My dad and I are thrilled to be participating in this year’s Pan-Mass Challenge,” Michael says. “This event is not only an incredible opportunity to raise funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute but also a special chance for us to spend time together. While this is my first PMC, it will be my dad’s second. We will be riding with Team Ropes & Gray. A donation of any amount or even a message of support would be greatly appreciated as we prepare for our ride in August!”
Another Wellesley rider, Anne Rickard Jackowitz, will be participating in her second PMC, doing the 85-mile route from Wellesley to Bourne. She’s riding for Team Heidi’s Heroes to support the fight against cancer and, more specifically, in support of Heidi Fischer and the hope for a cure for pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer.
“All my funds raised will be directed to support the lab of Dr. Jennifer Chan, who is the researcher at Dana-Farber who studies pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer,” Jackowitz explains on her fundraising page.
Jackowitz is riding in memory of her mom, who died at 64 from cervical cancer, and friend Carol Chaoui, died at the age of 56 after battling metastatic breast cancer. She also rides for “the many others who lost the fight or who continue to fight the fight in hopes for a cure.”
We wish these riders as well as the rest cycling or volunteering the best of luck in August.
Wellesley riders, as shared by the PMC:
- Alicia Abad
- Christopher Aitken
- Laurel Archibald
- Conrad Balejko
- Cristi Barnett
- James Beauregard
- Nichole Bernier
- Ian Blasco
- Moe Blaustein
- Jesse Boehm
- Grant Brown
- Sarah Bua
- John Bueker
- Michael Bueker
- Daniel Carbonneau
- John Carney
- Michael Cavallaro
- Jarrett Collins
- Louis Corticelli
- Jerry Coughlan
- Stephanie Coughlan
- Dan Cullaty
- Katharine Cunningham
- Baylee DaCosta
- James DeCaprio
- Julia Diaz
- John DiCola
- Bonni DiMatteo
- Bob Dolan
- Paul Enderle
- Timothy Ernst
- Jonathan Ettinger
- Wendy Fischman
- William Godfrey
- Eunice Groark
- Barbara Gross
- Wendy Haering
- Christopher Harding
- Robin Hall
- Taylor Hart
- Robert Hazard
- Wendy Horn
- Lisa Hughes
- Sara Johnson
- Lori Johnston
- Brian Kavoogian
- Stephen Keep
- Kevin King
- Brian Kinney
- Paul Laviolette
- Stephen Leonard
- Robert Leonhardt
- Bob Leonhardt
- Mark Lepper
- Susan Levine
- Ryan Loofbourrow
- Tod Loofbourrow
- Katherine Macdonald
- Kevin Macdonald
- Gregory Majno
- Bill Maynard
- Mike Mordas
- Gerard Mulrooney
- William Munro
- Steven Nocka
- Carolyn O’Boyle
- Chris O’Connell
- John O’Connell
- Matthew Olton
- Laura Olton
- Ian ONeal
- James Palacino
- John Power
- Patti Quigley
- Roger Randall
- Peter Reinemann
- Elisabeth Reynolds
- Anne Rickard Jackowitz
- Kate Roosevelt
- Stephen Rosen
- Thomas Rosenbloom
- Jessica Ross
- Michael Ryan
- Elizabeth Rucci
- Eric Scharmer
- Randy Schneider
- Mathilde Senter
- Steven Shanks
- Jackson Smith
- Billy Starr
- Abigail Stathis
- George Stathis
- Garrick Stewart
- Katie Stewart
- James Truitt
- Ted Tye
- Andrew Wagner
- Benjamin Wagner
- Richard Walsh
- Andrew Ward
- Laura Wilkins
- Nancy Williamson
- Kathleen Woodward
