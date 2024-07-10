Wellesley cyclists ready for Pan-Mass Challenge

More than 100 Wellesley residents will be among the 6,500 riders this August at the 45th Pan-Mass Challenge, the annual cycling fundraiser that contributes tens of millions for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The PMC boasts a variety of routes, including those that start and finish in Wellesley (at Babson College) and Foxborough.

The PMC, and those riders and volunteers who are undergoing or have undergone treatment for cancer, will be honored at this Friday night’s Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

Among those from Wellesley taking part in the PMC, which takes place on Aug. 3 and 4, are father and son John and Michael Bueker. They signed up for the Sturbridge-to-Provincetown route, and each seeks to raise $6K.

“My dad and I are thrilled to be participating in this year’s Pan-Mass Challenge,” Michael says. “This event is not only an incredible opportunity to raise funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute but also a special chance for us to spend time together. While this is my first PMC, it will be my dad’s second. We will be riding with Team Ropes & Gray. A donation of any amount or even a message of support would be greatly appreciated as we prepare for our ride in August!”

Another Wellesley rider, Anne Rickard Jackowitz, will be participating in her second PMC, doing the 85-mile route from Wellesley to Bourne. She’s riding for Team Heidi’s Heroes to support the fight against cancer and, more specifically, in support of Heidi Fischer and the hope for a cure for pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer.

“All my funds raised will be directed to support the lab of Dr. Jennifer Chan, who is the researcher at Dana-Farber who studies pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer,” Jackowitz explains on her fundraising page.

Jackowitz is riding in memory of her mom, who died at 64 from cervical cancer, and friend Carol Chaoui, died at the age of 56 after battling metastatic breast cancer. She also rides for “the many others who lost the fight or who continue to fight the fight in hopes for a cure.”

We wish these riders as well as the rest cycling or volunteering the best of luck in August.

Wellesley riders, as shared by the PMC:

Alicia Abad

Christopher Aitken

Laurel Archibald

Conrad Balejko

Cristi Barnett

James Beauregard

Nichole Bernier

Ian Blasco

Moe Blaustein

Jesse Boehm

Grant Brown

Sarah Bua

John Bueker

Michael Bueker

Daniel Carbonneau

John Carney

Michael Cavallaro

Jarrett Collins

Louis Corticelli

Jerry Coughlan

Stephanie Coughlan

Dan Cullaty

Katharine Cunningham

Baylee DaCosta

James DeCaprio

Julia Diaz

John DiCola

Bonni DiMatteo

Bob Dolan

Paul Enderle

Timothy Ernst

Jonathan Ettinger

Wendy Fischman

William Godfrey

Eunice Groark

Barbara Gross

Wendy Haering

Christopher Harding

Robin Hall

Taylor Hart

Robert Hazard

Wendy Horn

Lisa Hughes

Sara Johnson

Lori Johnston

Brian Kavoogian

Stephen Keep

Kevin King

Brian Kinney

Paul Laviolette

Stephen Leonard

Robert Leonhardt

Bob Leonhardt

Mark Lepper

Susan Levine

Ryan Loofbourrow

Tod Loofbourrow

Katherine Macdonald

Kevin Macdonald

Gregory Majno

Bill Maynard

Mike Mordas

Gerard Mulrooney

William Munro

Steven Nocka

Carolyn O’Boyle

Chris O’Connell

John O’Connell

Matthew Olton

Laura Olton

Ian ONeal

James Palacino

John Power

Patti Quigley

Roger Randall

Peter Reinemann

Elisabeth Reynolds

Anne Rickard Jackowitz

Kate Roosevelt

Stephen Rosen

Thomas Rosenbloom

Jessica Ross

Michael Ryan

Elizabeth Rucci

Eric Scharmer

Randy Schneider

Mathilde Senter

Steven Shanks

Jackson Smith

Billy Starr

Abigail Stathis

George Stathis

Garrick Stewart

Katie Stewart

James Truitt

Ted Tye

Andrew Wagner

Benjamin Wagner

Richard Walsh

Andrew Ward

Laura Wilkins

Nancy Williamson

Kathleen Woodward



