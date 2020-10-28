Wellesley Business Buzz: Salt Boutique on its way; Truly a Halloween treat; LINX & B/SPOKE getting together

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Salt Boutique on its way

Salt Boutique, which describes itself as offering contemporary women’s clothing featuring “West coast style with a dash of New England vibes,” is expanding beyond Nantucket to Wellesley Square. The retailer plans to open in November near Ardan.

Cruising through Salt’s online store shows prices ranging from $50 to $350 for items.

We’ve seen this before: fashion shops going for shoppers in both Nantucket and Wellesley. Isabel Harvey is one. Crane & Lion did so briefly.

Salt’s Nantucket shop closes for the season this month. Owner Jennifer Devlin grew up on Nantucket and opened the shop in 2015. We reached out to her with a few questions, and will update this post if we hear back.

(Hat tip to Swellesley reader AT for this tip)

Truly a Halloween treat

For families that might go light on trick or treating in light of the pandemic, here’s one option for a treat cool treat. Truly’s will be serving one free kiddie soft serve cone or cup to every child under 12 while open on Halloween.

Vanilla, chocolate, twist, Cookie D lite and Halloween Pumpkin Soft Serves will be offered from noon-10pm.

The Cashmere Sale has popped up in Wellesley Square

The Cashmere Sale is back in Wellesley Square at 25 Central Street (next to Winston Flowers) through Nov 29.

The pop-up is know for its soft and cozy in-season cashmere sweaters, wraps and accessories at irresistible prices. Any questions? Contact them at [email protected]

Store hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: noon – 4pm

LINX and B/SPOKE capitalizing on a natural relationship

B/SPOKE will be popping up in Linden Square starting Oct. 25 with a series of outdoor classes under LINX’s heated tents at 141 Linden St. Cyclists will be able to get their hearts pumping in socially distant spaces with their favorite B/SPOKE Instructors using the same format as in the studio (no weights/resistance bands only).