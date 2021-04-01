Five beautiful Wellesley homes recognized by Wellesley Historical Commission

The Wellesley Historical Commission (WHC) has presented its annual awards to homeowners who have completed successful historically sensitive renovations of five of the town’s beautiful older homes. Part of the WHC’s mission is to seek out projects—both renovations and historically appropriate new construction—that honor and respect Wellesley’s architectural history.

Board member Rise Shepsle conferred to each family a framed certificate commending them for their outstanding home renovation and expressing the WHC’s appreciation for their efforts in preserving the town’s historic character. In presenting the awards she said, “The WHC each year seeks to identify recent projects—both renovations and historically appropriate new construction—that honor and respect the architectural history of our Town. We consider your recent project to be indicative of the excellence to which we hope all projects can aspire.”

We had the opportunity to be present as a couple of the awards were conferred on the homes that boasted the advantages of having great bones, in great neighborhoods, owned by those with a stewardship mindset. In years past homeowners have flung open the front doors and welcomed us in to explore every nook and cranny. With the pandemic, such hospitality wasn’t possible, but the reception on the front doorsteps couldn’t have been warmer.

Given the appetite for teardown/rebuild in town, life as a Wellesley grand dame structure is precarious. So congratulations to the following homes, and phew—with the kind of spa treatments they received, they’ve most likely dodged a teardown fate for at least another hundred years:

30 Old Farm Road (year built: 1934)

68 Crest Road (year built: 1895)

49 Woodlawn Avenue (year built: 1879)

65 Prospect Street (year built: 1898)

15 Ordway Road (year built: 1933)

Here are a few pics:

About the Wellesley Historical Commission

The Wellesley Historical Commission is a seven-member volunteer board of Town government and the primary advocate for the protection of Wellesley’s historic properties, both public and private. Their primary mission is to ensure that the historic structures and spaces that define the character of Wellesley are not lost for future generations. The WHC frequently collaborates with Town boards and departments, builders, realtors, and residents, to provide expert advice on projects involving historic resources to ensure that growth can coincide with preservation. The WHC also advocates for public bylaws and private actions that encourage the preservation, restoration, and innovative reuse of historic properties.

