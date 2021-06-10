Letters to the editor: BLM flags in the Wellesley public schools

The Swellesley Report accepts Letters to the Editor. Letters must be of general local community interest and must be signed. See guidelines for Letters to the Editor here. Please send to: [email protected]

June 10, 2021

We, the undersigned, have come together to express our disappointment and dismay over the Wellesley Public School system’s decision to forgo neutrality on political issues. Its decision to choose sides in such matters is detrimental to our community and encourages separation instead of support for one another. We believe that a united community is our best hope for our children’s future and want to express our commitment and desire for everyone to be treated equally and fairly—both by members of the community and by the community’s school system.

The town’s schools, however, disagree and have instead promoted division. For example, they have chosen to force the schools to hang up “Black Lives Matter” flags on each school’s property. The problem with this decision is not the concept behind the slogan. There is not one of us who knows anyone in Wellesley, or anyone anywhere for that matter, who disagrees that Black people’s lives matter. They absolutely do. The problem is that the flag and the slogan mirror those of the Black Lives Matter, or BLM, political organization and the associated political movement. That organization has publicly proclaimed, on its Twitter feed and elsewhere, that it avidly seeks to destroy the State of Israel and to murder millions of Jewish people in the process. It has stated that it will not stop until both goals have been achieved: “We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation (always have, and always will be). #freepalestine.” (Israel ended its presence in Gaza in 2005. So, for the last sixteen years, the Palestinian people have been self-governing there.)

According to the FBI’s Hate Crime statistics, anti-Semitism is on a rapid rise in the United States. Just recently, a myriad of hate crimes were committed against Jewish people for the sole reason that they are Jewish. BLM has helped fuel this hatred, and the recent crimes against Jews have been a direct result of BLM’s political and violent rhetoric. Physical assaults against Jewish people have been reported to authorities in, just to name a few, California, Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Florida. The BLM flags cause a lot of fear for Jewish students, and that should not be tolerated.

Again, we do not seek to take the flags down because we do not believe in the fundamental cause of liberty for everyone. We seek to take them down because they are political in nature and are divisive. The schools have chosen to support some political causes over others. We do not agree with that, and we believe a lot of people don’t either. All students and their families should feel free to support the political causes they deem suitable for themselves. The schools should not be deciding such things for us. Please join us in calling for the removal of the BLM flags, and of all politics, from our schools.

Jie Bai

Gwen Baker

Jim Bishop

Moshe and Geni Bleich

Dick Carls

Loretta Carranza

Bruce Franco

Neal Glick

Ishay and Lauren Grinberg

Lisa Hack

Sylvia Hahn

Stephanie Hubbard

Dianne Impallaria

Pete Jones

Harold Kaplan

Bruce and Jayne Kaufman

Jane Kettendorf

Lorelei King

Charles Kraus

Vicky Lazzell

Ofer and Niki Levi

Dick Macintosh

Linda MacIntosh

Vita Melignano

Debbie Nicoletti

Linda O’Brien

Mark and Sheryl Perechocky

Maria Popova

David Prock

Bill Rich

Peter and Marcy Rosenberg

Arthur and Marina Shektman

Andrew Silk

Lee Silk

Julie Silk

Brad Silk

Christopher Spagnuolo

Ian and Natalie Starr

Gil Stubbs

Sophie Underwood

Aliana and Alexander E. von Richthofen

Taylor Webb

Guy and Maya Yehiav