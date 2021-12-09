Wellesley hit with string of early morning break-ins

From the Wellesley Police Department:

The Wellesley Police Department is urging residents to lock doors, windows, and cars after recent burglaries in town.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the early morning hours, break-ins occurred at three homes on Garden Road, Sawyer Road, and Hawthorne Road, all of which are north of Rte. 9, bordering the Cliff Estates area. Residents were home when the burglaries took place. No one was hurt, but items were stolen from the homes. The intruders accessed homes via unlocked doors and windows on the first floor.

There was an attempted break-in at a fourth home, but the first floor doors and windows were locked.

WPD officers and detectives are investigating these cases.

Less than a month ago, similar burglaries to occupied homes occurred overnight in the Edgewater Drive neighborhood. Intruders also gained access through unlocked doors.

WPD has increased regular patrols in neighborhoods. Please report any suspicious activity by contacting Wellesley Police Dispatch at 781-235-1212. Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies.

Anyone with information about these recent break-ins should call the Wellesley Police Department or email Detective Stan Dunajski at [email protected]