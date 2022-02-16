Wellesley free summer youth programs make a comeback—plus a new one from DPW & MLP

The Wellesley youth Commission’s free summer programs, which have been scrapped in recent years due to the pandemic, are scheduled to be back this year.

Registration for these programs—one of the best deals in town—is open until the end of February for kids entering grades 6, 7 and 8 in the fall of 2022. Wellesley residents as well as those who don’t live in town but attend Wellesley Public Schools can be registered.

Attendees will be chosen by lottery.

The week-long programs are:

Fire Rescuers, July 11-July 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wellesley Summer Eco Program, July 18-July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

DPW/WMLP Exploration Program, July 25-July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m .

. Wellesley Police Department Youth Academy, August 1-August 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Complete details are available on the Wellesley Youth Commission website.

Wellesley Summer Camps & Programs, (and beyond)