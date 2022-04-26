‘Defying the Nazis’ film highlighting Wellesley couple being shown in Natick

The film “Defying the Nazis,” which highlights the efforts of a Wellesley couple to help refugees escape Nazi-occupied Europe, is being shown several times at TCAN in Natick over the next 2 weeks.

Rev. Waitstill Sharp, former minister of the UU Society of Wellesley Hills, and his wife, Martha, left Wellesley Hills in 1939, and over the course of the next two years risked their lives so that hundreds could live in freedom.

The 7pm showing this Wednesday, April 27, will include a post-film Q&A with Artemis Joukowsky, grandson of the Sharps and director of the film.