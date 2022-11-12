Natick Select Board chooses removal over repair of Charles River dam & waterfall

Upriver from Wellesley, the Natick Select Board this week voted 4-1 against repairing the Charles River Dam & spillway (aka, waterfall), and instead removing the spillway to allow the river to run unimpeded.

The fate of the spillway has been under discussion for years, and the Board made its tough choice based on financial, environmental, and cultural reasons. While there has been a national and regional trend toward removing dams and spillways, Natick’s decision was complicated by the fact that this 1934 structure is beloved by so many. It is undeniably the most iconic site in the town, often the backdrop of wedding photos and a daily attraction for those seeking recreation and relaxation.

