Truly’s makes its big move next door

Truly’s this Friday officially opens at its new space next door at 39 Grove St., where it’s expanding beyond its frozen yogurt and ice cream with baked goods and Peet’s coffee. So ignore those single digit temperatures, and prove your true love for cold treats—or warm ones.

We dropped by an open house on Thursday night where attendees enjoyed free goodies and shared well wishes with the Marcus family, which owns and operates Truly’s. In addition to serving Peet’s, much to the delight of those who miss the coffee shop that closed in 2021, Truly’s is partnering with Revival Cafe & Kitchen and Flourhouse Bakery for its baked goods.

The new Truly’s space isn’t all that much bigger than the longtime space at 35 Grove St., Steve Marcus says, but it’s configured to give patrons more room to queue up and for more employees to operate behind the counters (often those employees are local students). The former main Truly’s space will now be used by the business as a commissary.

Truly’s, which has been in town since 1989, is on the Select Board agenda next week in hopes of securing approval to open earlier to serve coffee and baked goods.