Tour the historic Hunnewell Estate with the Wellesley Historical Society

Join the Wellesley Historical Society for a 90-minute walking tour to explore both the past and present of the Hunnewell Estate’s unique horticultural collection.

We toured Wellesley’s most iconic property several years back and can tell you it is a not-to-be-missed opportunity. Horatio Hollis Hunnewell, who made his millions in railroads, mining, real estate, and other business ventures, built the house in the early 1850s as the country estate for his wife, Isabella Pratt Welles, for whom the town is named, and their nine children. (The interior of the house is not part of the tour.) Mr. Hunnewell was an extraordinary horticulturist, credited with — among other things — popularizing rhododendrons in the United States.

Highlights of that past tour of the 32-acre property for us were the pinery, the topiary garden, and the variety of rare trees.

DATE: Saturday, September 23, 2023

TIMES:

Morning tour: 9:15am-11:45am

Afternoon tour: 12:15am-2:25pm

COST: This is a ticketed event. $75 per person. Space is limited to 24 participants per tour. Tickets here.

MEETING LOCATION: Putnam Building, Elm Bank Reservation–900 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA. Transportation will be provided from Elm Bank to the Estate. All tour participants must utilize the provided transportation.

GOOD TO KNOW:

The tour route includes uneven terrain.

There is no restroom access on the Estate. There will be restrooms available before and after the tour at the Elm Bank meeting location.

QUESTIONS: email Wellesley Historical Society’s Executive Director, Taylor Kalloch at director@ wellesleyhistoricalsociety.org .

Proceeds from the Tour support the Society’s general operating fund.