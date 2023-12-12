2024 Annual Town Meeting notice

2024 Annual Town Meeting

The Select Board will convene the Annual Town at the Wellesley High School Auditorium on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 7:00 P.M. The Warrant for the Annual Town Meeting will close at 4:00 pm on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Any person desiring to have an article included in the Warrant for the Annual Town Meeting shall submit a petition signed by not less than ten (10) registered voters of the Town. Any such petition shall be submitted to the Town Clerk for signature verification.

After being signed by the Select Board, the full text of the Annual Town Meeting Warrant will be available from the Select Board Office located at 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA and on the Town’s website (www.wellesleyma.gov).

Motions to be offered to the Annual Town Meeting must be submitted digitally to the Select Board Office at sel@wellesleyma.gov by 5:00 pm on Friday, February 2, 2024.

WELLESLEY SELECT BOARD