Catching Dryft restaurant ahead of its Wellesley grand opening

Wellesley’s new Dryft restaurant officially opens this Thursday, July 18 in Linden Square, but friends, family, and some others in the know got a sneak peek—and taste—of the seafood and homemade pasta menu earlier this week. We double dipped, sitting for a full meal on Monday, heavy on the seafood, and then partaking in a buffet of offerings that showcased their pasta, chicken, and sausage dishes on Tuesday. (Plus, we visited the original Dryft in Revere in May).

For those who have been at the location for its past restaurants, Door No. 7 and the Wellesley Tavern, you’ll recognize some aspects, yet will be treated to a whole new look and feel overall. First, Dryft has opened up the space big time, ditching the horseshoe bar for a long straight one on the right hand side as you enter. About 180 seats are available inside, and another 30 are coming soon to the patio out front.

The music was thumping when we arrived, though became more muted once we sat. Word was that the owner likes his tunes crankin’, while others on the team would dial it back when walking past the controls. That probably doesn’t start any arguments, right?

The staff and management team were flying high during the soft opening, with some telling us how excited they were to be working there. Some because they were part of something new, some because it meant a shorter commute, and others for a change of pace.

While you won’t have a view of Revere Beach from this Dryft, the restaurant conveys an oceanic atmosphere with plenty of blues, plus octopus renderings on the walls, and sparkly baubles on the ceiling that are hard to talk your eyes off of….until the food comes.

The menu

Chef Adriano Silva and team have compiled a varied menu with many seafood options, but plenty of choices for those who prefer homemade pasta, a mix of seafood and pasta, or something else. With its soft opening, Dryft put the kitchen and floor staff through a serious test. The restaurant was closed to diners on Wednesday while they took a “reset day” for staff tastings and final tune-ups. The goal: to ensure Thursday’s official opening and the following days and nights are a success. Owner Michael Aldi and team are experienced, having opened and operated a handful of popular restaurants along Revere Beach.

Our party of four sampled a variety of menu items, including what we agreed were about the richest and most flavorful oysters we’d ever had. They were a Black Magic variety from Prince Edward Island, and that cold water seemed to do them right. A more local Duxbury oyster was also on the menu. The Buffalo cauliflower was a hit, both presentation-wise and taste-wise, with rave reviews for crispiness, a light touch on the breading, and “a nice little zip.”

Our crew was half foodies, half picky eaters, and Dryft had something for us all.

My haddock entree, with tender fingerling potatoes and crispy-enough broccoli, was mild but flavorful—and was served with the lemon aioli on the side at my request. One friend was delighted with his choice of halibut, especially with the lobster succotash with bits of lobster sprinkled throughout. Chicken under a Brick literally is cooked by squishing the Chicken Under a Brick, and the results were delicious, aided by mashed potatoes flavored by chicken jus. The scallops dish featured three huge scallops and a fresh roasted vegetable mix—Three scallop were plenty for our diner, though the bigger members of our party raised eyebrows.

We split an oreo cookie-ice cream concoction to finish off the meal in style.

The next night we returned for more of a buffet-style event, complete with ribbon cutting out front.

Guests mingled and plucked from food stations or trays circulated by Dryft staff. Proving that Dryft is as much about its homemade pasta as its seafood, the restaurant offered guests samples of its potato gnocchi, sausage rigatoni, and bolognese, and many diners plopped spoonfuls of all three on their plates.

Clam chowder in elongated shot glasses and topped with a crouton hit the spot over and over, and sweet and spicy wings made for good appetizers and meals.

Soups and salads at Dryft are priced in the mid-teens, and appetizers range from the high teens to the low twenties. Entrees start at less than $20 for burgers and pasta and span to $80 for baked stuff lobster. If you want to go all out, a shared seafood platter costs $70 or $140.

The restaurant is open seven days a week, with lunch and dinner weekdays, and brunch, mid-day menu, and dinner on the weekends.

Dryft offers high quality food in an energetic setting that will have you feeling pretty darn cosmopolitan for being in the ‘burbs.