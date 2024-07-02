The Swellesley Report

Come work in Wellesley—the town needs a mechanic; a high school secretary; pre-school teachers; and more

A good place to work is hard to find. If you’re looking for employment in a beautiful suburb close to Boston, consider Wellesley.

The Town of Wellesley is seeking candidates for 15 part-time, full-time, and seasonal positions across multiple departments. The town is currently seeking an experienced fleet maintenance mechanic to maintain, inspect, diagnose, and repair a diverse public works fleet; a a Transportation and Mobility Manager; a Community Social Worker ; and more.

The Wellesley public schools system has a job board separate from the town’s listings, which currently describes. 50 part-time and full-time positions across multiple departments. Openings in the school department include a High School House Secretary; several positions in the PAWS (pre-school at Wellesley Schools) program; and lots of coaching positions.

888 Worcester Street, Wellesley
Town Hall’s temporary location at 888 Worcester Street, Wellesley

 

Both job listing boards are updated frequently, so if you don’t immediately see a position that meshes with your skill set, check back soon.

The Town of Wellesley is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Prospective employees will receive consideration without discrimination because of race, creed, color, sex, age, national origin, disability, veteran status or sexual orientation.

