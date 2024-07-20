On stage: Wellesley Theatre presents ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr.’; Wellesley students in Weston summer productions

Upcoming theatre productions in and near Wellesley:

Wellesley Theatre presents ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr.’

Join the revolt as Wellesley Theatre Project (WTP) presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr on July 26th at 5pm & 8pm and July 27th at 2pm & 5pm at the Sorenson Center for the Arts at Babson College, located at 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley, MA 02482. Tickets are priced $18 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online at http:// wellesleytheatreproject.org in advance, or at the door for $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime, and the runtime is approximately 90 minutes.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr is the joyfully brilliant ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination, telling the story of an extraordinary girl with an extraordinary mind, based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl, and 2013 Tony Award winning Broadway musical. Matilda Jr. follows Matilda Wormwood, who, belittled by her cruel parents for her love of reading and sharp mind, is also constantly punished along with her peers by the unjust rulings of the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. Dreaming of a better life, Matilda uses her courage, cleverness, intelligence, and special powers, and the support of her lovable school teacher, Miss Honey, to take a stand, and grasp her destiny in her own, tiny hands.

Matilda Jr features two talented casts, composed of 65 students between the ages of seven and fourteen. Cast members of Matilda Jr reside in Wellesley as well as other communities including Needham, Newton, Dedham, Waban, Dedham, Cambridge, Maynard and New York, NY.

For more information about Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr or other Wellesley Theatre Project classes and productions, please visit www. wellesleytheatreproject.org or call 781- 235-1550.

Wellesley students in Weston summer productions

The non-profit Weston Drama Workshop will stage six productions and 30 performances between July 13-27 at the Regis College Fine Arts Center, featuring participants entering Grade 5 through age 23.

The younger ensemble will perform two productions: “Alice By Heart,” a musical based on Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; and “Old Jake’s Skirts,” a one-act Theater for Young Audiences play about a lonely pumpkin farmer who finds an old trunk of calico skirts. Among the young actors performing in these productions are Wellesley residents Luca Bernhardt (Dr. Butridge/King of Hearts/Jabberwock in “Alice By Heart”), Mia DeProspo (Ensemble in “Alice By Heart”), and Suri Razzaghi (Ensemble in “Alice By Heart” and E. Sweeney in “Old Jake’s Skirts”).

The program’s older ensemble, ages 14–23, will perform three main stage musicals and one black box play. These include “Six: Teen Edition,” “The Phantom of the Opera,”

“We Will Rock You” (Queen music), and “Eurydice.” Among the performers starring in these productions are Wellesley residents Tessa Baron (Katherine Howard in “Six: Teen Edition”) and Nolan Morton (Brit in “We Will Rock You”).

Tickets and show information is available at westondramaworkshop.org, and questions can be directed to the box office at 781-768-7070.

