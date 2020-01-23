Wellesley fashion statement: Fur sale ban proposed

A citizen petition to ban fur sales in Wellesley is on the Board of Selectmen meeting agenda for Monday night with the goal of having Town Meeting weigh in this Spring on a proposed bylaw.

The petition is spearheaded by Wellesley resident, Wellesley College Professor and Humane Society volunteer Liza Oliver. More details are available on the Fur-Free Wellesley site: https://www.furfreema.com/wellesley

Fur offerings can be seen at certain Wellesley stores, and you can’t throw a snowball in town without hitting someone wearing a Canada Goose parka lined with coyote fur (not that the coats were necessarily sold here).

The petition cites the suffering by animals whose fur is used for clothing at a time when there is a “wide array of alternatives for fashion and apparel.” It argues that a ban on fur sales in town “will foster a more humane environment in Wellesley.”

There’s a move afoot across the world, including in the United States, to ban fur sales. California leads the way in the States.