Wellesley readies for Clocktower parklet dining area

Wellesley has received $61K from a state shared streets & spaces program that will allow it to set up outside dining tables alongside Elm Park, where the Wellesley Hills clocktower stands, as soon as mid-September.

(Hey, we’ve been inside that the Sprague Memorial Clocktower!)

The town has worked with Wellesley Square and Linden Square merchants to allow for expanded outdoor seating in light of the pandemic, but has been more challenged to do so for merchants in Wellesley Hills, where space is at more of a premium. This plan, which would involve cordoning off a strip of parking along the park’s eastbound side, would accommodate a pick-up/drop-off area for those making purchases across the street, as well as a bike rack and the aforementioned tables. This could be an option for people who want to pick up food at places such as Coconut Thai, Yama, Comella’s and others, and eat outside.

The set-up could likely remain in place for 4-6 weeks, weather dependent, and whether people actually use it (it’s loud there).

The vision for this spot would also be that people walking or biking on the Fuller Brook path could stop for a bite and move along.

The funds will pay for a trailer to store the equipment, including barricades and of course lots more street signs, and the town could consider other locations to use it next year. The community will be asked for feedback on how it’s working and whether it has ideas for other places to deploy the materials.

“We see a lot of economic potential,” Town Executive Director Meghan Jop told the Board of Selectmen this week.