The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Tenacre School students hit it out of the park in essay contest

by Leave a Comment

A number of Tenacre Country Day School fifth graders, including seven Wellesley residents, were recognized for their essays in the annual Will McDonough Writing Contest, named in honor of the legendary Boston Globe sportswriter. Over 1,200 students in grades 4 – 12 from across New England participated in the contest. The winners are chosen by Globe sports editors.

All Tenacre fifth-graders submitted a 400-word essay to the contest as part of a class writing assignment.

The award-winning Tenacre students who are Wellesley residents are:

David Zhou, Tenacre, Wellesley
David Zhou was awarded first place for his 400-word essay in the Will McDonough Writing Contest.

 

Tenacre, Wellesley
Six Tenacre School students earned honorable mention for their 400-word essays in the Will McDonough Writing Contest. Front row: Ellie Culleton, Matthew Walter, Jackson Burns Back row: Brooks Carter, Cooper Schuldt, Kate Somerville

Congratulations to all.

support swellesley

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wellesley Municipal Light Plant
Write Ahead, Wellesley